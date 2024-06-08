Belmont Stakes 2024 live stream: How to watch the Saratoga horse racing online

The 156th running of the Belmont Stakes is shaping up to be a thriller. Taking place on Saturday, June 8 at Saratoga Race Course in Saratoga Springs, New York, the race will feature Kentucky Derby winner Mystik Dan and Preakness Stakes winner Seize the Grey.

Read on and we'll show you how to watch Belmont Stakes 2024 from anywhere with a VPN, and potentially for free.

Belmont Stakes live streams: TV schedule, dates The 2024 Belmont Stakes live stream takes place on Saturday, June 8.

► Post time: 6:41 p.m. ET / 3:41 p.m. PT / 11:41 p.m. BST / 8:41 a.m. AEST (Sunday, June 9)

• U.S. — Fox (via Sling / Fubo)

• U.K. — Sky Sports Racing

• AUS — Kayo Sports (free trial)

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN

With the first two legs of horse racing’s famed Triple Crown now in the books, the attention turns to the Belmont Stakes. Taking place at Saratoga Race Course for the very first time, due to planned renovations at Belmont Park, the race will run over 10 furlongs rather than the usual 12, and the prize money has increased from $1.5 million to $2 million.

With so much on the line it is no surprise that there is a hugely competitive field, with the Chad Brown-trained Sierra Leone the current favorite. The three-year-old colt has already won twice this year and came second at the Kentucky Derby, losing by a nose to Mystik Dan who is the only horse in the field that will have raced all three Triple Crown races.

Being ridden by Brian Hernandez Jr., Mystic Dan finished second in the Preakness Stakes and is currently the third favorite in New York. That is due to the Mindframe being in the running at the Belmont Stakes. The Todd Fletcher-trained horse has won both races it entered this year and is in the safe hands of vastly experienced jockey Irad Ortiz Jr.

Another potential contender is Seize the Grey, which claimed victory in the 149th running of the Preakness Stakes, and is trained by U.S. Racing Hall of Famer D. Wayne Lukas.

It certainly looks to be an open field and it could well be anyone’s race, so this is not one to be missed. Read on as we explain where to watch 2024 Belmont Stakes live streams where you are.

Watch 2024 Belmont Stakes in the U.S.

In the U.S., the 2024 Belmont Stakes is being televised on Fox. Live coverage begins at 10:30 a.m. ET / 7:30 a.m PT on FS1 and moves to Fox from 4pm ET / 1pm PT on Saturday.

Fox is a local broadcast network that can accessed with one of the best TV antennas or through a cable TV package.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have cable, you can watch FOX on a live TV service, like Sling TV or Fubo, two of the best cable TV alternatives.

Sling TV is one of the most affordable live TV services on the market. The Sling Blue package includes more than 50 channels including USA Network and NBC in select markets.

Fubo has all of the major networks, including NBC and USA Network.

Watch Belmont Stakes 2024 from anywhere

If you are abroad and want to watch the Belmont Stakes 2024 online, a VPN (Virtual Private Network) might be the answer to your prayers.

The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, making it ideal for anybody away on vacation or on business. NordVPN is an excellent option for this purpose.

NordVPN is an excellent option for this purpose.









Watch Belmont Stakes 2024 in Australia

Aussies will find Belmont Stakes 2024 live streams on specialist streaming service Kayo Sports which offers affordable, commitment-free plans starting from just $25/month/ .

As well as showing horse racing, it broadcasts plenty of cricket, AFL, rugby, F1 and loads of other live sports besides.

There's also a 7-day free trial for anybody who hasn't used the service before.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your Kayo account as if you were back home.

Watch the Belmont Stakes 2024 in the U.K.

British horse racing fans can tune into the 2024 Belmont Stakes on Sky Sports Racing (Sky 415, Virgin 519).

For travelers to the U.K. who want to use the services they already pay for, check out NordVPN.

Belmont Stakes runners and riders 2024

Seize The Grey (Jaime A Torres) Resilience (Junior Alvarado) Mystik Dan (Brian Joseph Hernandez) The Wine Steward (Manuel Franco) Antiquarian (John R Velazquez) Dornoch (Luis Saez) Protective (Tyler Gaffalione) Honor Marie (Florent Geroux) Sierra Leone (Flavien Prat) Mindframe (Irad Ortiz Jr)