How to watch Kentucky Derby 2024: live stream horse racing online from anywhere

The Kentucky Derby is up there with the Super Bowl in terms of popularity, which makes the 150th running of the 1.25-mile race at Churchill Downs in Louisville essential viewing. Fierceness is the pre-race favorite, but the three-year-old colt has an erratic streak that promises to make the run for the roses an absorbing affair.

Read on and we'll show you how to watch Kentucky Derby 2024 from anywhere with a VPN, and potentially for FREE.

Kentucky Derby live streams: TV schedule, dates The 2024 Kentucky Derby live stream takes place on Saturday, May 4.

► Post time: 6:57 p.m. ET / 3:57 p.m. PT / 11:57 p.m. BST / 8:57 a.m. AEST (May 5)

• FREE — Watch on Virgin Media Player (Ireland)

• U.S. — NBC (via Sling / Fubo / Peacock)

• U.K. — Sky Sports Racing

• AUS — Kayo Sports (FREE trial)

• Watch anywhere — try PrivadoVPN

Better still, Fierceness' main rival is completely different in almost every discernible way. Whereas Sierra Leone is a model of consistency, who tends to bide his time before springing into gear down the home stretch, Fierceness prefers to lead the charge and stay at the front of the pack. When it works it's spectacular. It's when it doesn't that's the problem.

From five starts, Fierceness has been victorious three times... and fallen dramatically short of expectations twice. In his corner, however, he has the knowhow of three-time Kentucky Derby-winning jockey John Velazquez, and one of the event's most successful trainers, Todd Pletcher.

Sierra Leone, meanwhile, has won four of five starts and is in red-hot form, going unbeaten so far in 2024, and trainer Chad Brown has been building towards a Kentucky Derby victory, having scored a second-place finish in 2018 and third in 2022.

Read on as we explain how to watch 2024 Kentucky Derby live streams where you are.

Watch 2024 Kentucky Derby free online

Horse racing fans in Ireland can watch for FREE on Virgin Media Two (TV) and stream the race for FREE on Virgin Media Player (online).

Away from Ireland? You can unblock the free stream from abroad with a good VPN. More on that further down the page.

Watch 2024 Kentucky Derby in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In the U.S., the 2024 Kentucky Derby is being televised on NBC. Live coverage begins on the channel at 2:30 p.m. ET / 11:30 a.m. PT on Saturday.

If you're keen to catch the buildup too, USA Network will provide coverage from Churchill Downs from 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT.

NBC is a local broadcast network that can accessed with one of the best TV antennas or through a cable TV package.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have cable, you can watch NBC and USA Network on a live TV service, like Sling TV, Fubo, YouTube TV, Hulu With Live TV, and DirecTV Stream.

Of these options, we recommend Sling TV and Fubo, two of the best cable TV alternatives.

Sling TV is one of the most affordable live TV services on the market. The Sling Blue package includes more than 50 channels including USA Network and NBC in select markets. Right now, new subscribers can get their first month half-price.

Fubo has all of the major networks, including NBC and USA Network. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front.

How to live stream Kentucky Derby 2024 on Peacock

The Kentucky Derby will also be available to live stream via Peacock.

A subscription to Peacock is $5.99 a month for Premium membership, but the $11.99 Premium Plus plan gives you an ad-free experience.

Not only is Peacock one of the best streaming services, but it's also available on most of the best streaming devices.

Peacock is the home of the vast NBCUniversal library, including every episode of The Office (here's our in-depth list of the best Peacock shows to watch). Subscribers can also watch live NFL and EPL action, and episodes of current NBC series.

Watch Kentucky Derby 2024 from anywhere

If you are abroad and want to watch the Kentucky Derby online, a VPN (Virtual Private Network) might be the answer to your prayers.

The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, making it ideal for anybody away on vacation or on business. PrivadoVPN is an excellent option for this purpose.

As well as having some of the most eye-catching prices around, PrivadoVPN is a fantastic tool for unblocking geo-restricted content like that on the BBC iPlayer. In our testing, we found it has rapid WireGuard speeds, is nice and easy to use, and you can give it a try with its free version, too. We're happy to recommend this Swiss-based VPN. Exclusive deal: 87% off 2-year plan + 3 FREE months

Exclusive deal: 55% off 1-year plan

Watch Kentucky Derby 2024 in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies will find Kentucky Derby live streams on ESPN2 via Foxtel.

Don't have Foxtel and don't want to subscribe? Specialist streaming service Kayo Sports is also showing the Kentucky Derby, with its affordable, commitment-free plans starting from just $25/month, and hosting plenty of cricket, AFL, rugby, F1 and loads of other live sports besides.

There's also a 7-day FREE trial for anybody who hasn't used the service before.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like PrivadoVPN to watch all the action on your Kayo account as if you were back home.

Can you watch Kentucky Derby 2024 in the U.K.?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The Kentucky Derby will be shown live on Sky Sports Racing and Racing TV in the UK.

Any Americans or Aussies who are currently abroad in the country can use one of the best VPN services to access their usual streaming service. We recommend PrivadoVPN.

The main race is set to begin at 11:57 p.m. BST on Saturday night.

Kentucky Derby runners and riders 2024

Dornoch | Luis Saez Sierra Leone | Tyler Gaffalione Mystik Dan | Brian Hernandez Jr. Catching Freedom | Flavien Prat Catalytic | Jose Ortiz Just Steel | Keith Asmussen Honor Marie | Ben Curtis Just a Touch | Florent Geroux T O Password | Kazushi Kimura Forever Young | Ryusei Sakai Track Phantom | Joel Rosario West Saratoga | Jesus Castanon Endlessly | Umberto Rispoli Domestic Product | Irad Ortiz Jr. Grand Mo The First | Emisael Jaramillo Fierceness | John Velazquez Stronghold | Antonio Fresu Resilience | Junior Alvarado Society Man | Frankie Dettori Epic Ride | Adam Beschizza