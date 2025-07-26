How to watch Belgian Grand Prix 2025 F1 on RTBF — it's *FREE*

Formula 1 continues its European vacations this weekend as the summer season heads to the Belgian Grand Prix 2025 live from Spa-Francorchamps on RTBF, streaming for free, until its conclusion on Sunday, 27 July. The service isn't just showing the race either with the Sprint race, qualifying and practice sessions also available for viewing on the platform.

The Belgian platform will show every overtake and pit stop as McLaren duo Lando Norris and Drivers' Championship leader Oscar Piastri renew their rivalry after successive one-two finishes and a mini-spat at Silverstone after the Australian picked up a harsh penalty and had to be demoted for his team-mate. Just eight points separate the top two.



Elsewhere in the paddock, all eyes will be on defending world champion Max Verstappen after his Red Bull team principal Christian Horner's recent sacking. Will the Dutchman be persuaded to stay as a result?

Can you access RTBF in the U.S., U.K. and Canada? Read on and we'll show you how to watch 2025 Belgian Grand Prix live streams from anywhere with a VPN for FREE.

How to watch 2025 Belgian Grand Prix live streams for free

Formula 1 fans in Belgium can watch the 2025 Belgian GP live for FREE on RTBF.

Not got RTBF yet? No worries, all you need to do is access their website, sign up with an account or download the app (iOS / Android). Then you'll be good to go!

What happens if you're outside Belgium right now? Use NordVPN or another VPN service to trick your device into thinking you're still in country for the GP.

How to watch 2025 Belgian Grand Prix live streams from anywhere

Although RTBF is only available to Belgian residents, those who are from the country but visiting the likes of Australia, the U.S. and the U.K. can stream it through the use of VPN (Virtual Private Network).

The software sets your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So, it's ideal for sports fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

NordVPN deal: FREE $50 / £50 Amazon gift card Boasting lightning fast speeds, great features, streaming power, and class-leading security, NordVPN is our #1 VPN. ✅ FREE Amazon gift card worth up to $50/£50

✅ 4 months extra FREE!

✅ 76% off usual price Use Nord to unblock ORF On and watch the Belgian Grand Prix live online with our exclusive deal.

It is really easy to watch, here's how.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view an RTBF, you'd select Belgium from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to RTBF or another streaming service and watch the action.

RTBF Q+A

What does RTBF's coverage of the 2025 Belgian Grand Prix include?

(Image credit: Photo by James Sutton - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images)

RTBF is the home of F1 for Belgian residents and they will have full French-language coverage of the action, including all the practice sessions, qualifying, Sprint race and the all-important Grand Prix.

Remember. Use NordVPN if you're outside Belgium on vacation.

RTBF Device List

Android – Android 5.0 and above

Apple TV – tvOS 14 and above

iOS – iOS 14 and above

iPadOS – iPadOS 14.0 and above

Belgian Grand Prix Schedule

Saturday, July 26

Sprint race – 11am BST / 6am ET

Qualifying – 3pm BST / 10am ET

Sunday, July 27

Belgian Grand Prix – 2pm BST / 9am ET

More from Tom's Guide