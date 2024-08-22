Bears vs Chiefs live stream: How to watch NFL preseason game online from anywhere

Thursday's Bears vs Chiefs live stream comes from Arrowhead Stadium, where the KC faithful are hoping to get a closer look at not just Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, but Xavier Worthy, who's stolen the show this preseason — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for free!

Bears vs Chiefs live stream, date, time and channels The Bears vs Chiefs live stream is on Thursday, August 22.

► Time: 8:20 p.m. ET / 5:20 p.m. PT / 1:20 a.m. BST (Aug. 23) / 10:20 a.m. AEST (Aug. 23)

• FREE STREAM — NFL Game Pass (U.K, Australia)

• U.S. — Watch on NFL Network via Sling

• Watch anywhere — Try NordVPN 100% risk free

The 28th overall pick from the Texas Longhorns has brought blistering speed to the Chiefs offense, the likes of which hasn't been seen since Tyreek Hill departed for Miami, and he lit up the display against the Lions with 61 yards and a touchdown.

Thursday's clash is also Louis Rees-Zammit's last chance to earn a spot on Andy Reid's 53-man roster for the NFL season. The Welsh wing is one of international rugby's brightest stars, but so far he's been limited to brief snippets of action on kickoff and punt return duty, and as a wide receiver.

Matt Eberflus, unfortunately, has opted to rest Caleb Williams until the season begins in earnest, which means we're going to have to wait for our first opportunity to see the No.1 pick share a field with Mahomes, who he's drawn comparisons with for his backyard style.

Make sure you don't miss Bears vs Chiefs, or any of this season's gridiron football with our 2024/25 NFL live streams guide.

FREE Bears vs Chiefs live streams

If you're fortunate enough to live in the U.K., Australia or anywhere that NFL Game Pass is available, you can enjoy free Bears vs Chiefs coverage. That's because the subscription service is showing every game of the NFL preseason for free. All you need to do is register.

But what if you're based in one of these countries but aren't at home to catch that free Bears vs Chiefs stream? Maybe you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on pay TV in another country, when you'd usually be able to watch the race for free at home?

Don't worry — you can watch it using a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below.

How to watch Bears vs Chiefs from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the game on your usual subscription? You can still tune in via a virtual private network, or VPN. A VPN makes it appear like you're surfing the web from your home, allowing you to access the streaming services you already pay for. It's legal and easy to do.

We've tested many different VPN services and our favorite is NordVPN; it offers superb speeds, excellent customer service and a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out first to see if it's right for you.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view your usual U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to NFL Game Pass and watch the Bears vs Chiefs live stream.

How to watch Bears vs Chiefs in the U.S.

In the U.S., the Bears vs Chiefs live stream is on NFL Network, which is available over the air with one of the best TV antennas or with most cable TV packages.

If you've already cut the cord, consider watching the game on Sling TV or Fubo — two of the best streaming services for live TV.

The Sling Blue package starts at just $40 per month (depending on your location) and comes with more than 40 channels, including NFL Network. For $80 per month, you can sign up for Fubo and its 121 channels, including NFL Network, all the broadcast networks, ESPN and more.

Sling provides a way to watch most NFL games. Sling Blue starts at $40/month and streams your local ABC, FOX and NBC channels (availability varies by market) as well as NFL Network. Sling Orange has ESPN and you can combine both plans for as little as $55.



Fubo: One of the best streaming services with CBS, and the top pick for watching NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don't want to go without.

How to watch Bears vs Chiefs live streams in the U.K.

As mentioned above, NFL Game Pass is providing free coverage of the Bears vs Chiefs game in the U.K.. Just remember to sign up beforehand.

When the season starts, NFL Game Pass will cost £150.99 per year — payable in four installments of £37.75 — or £14.99 a week for those with commitment issues.

Sky Sports is also showing the Bears vs Chiefs and the upcoming NFL season, so if you have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £22/month to add those channels.

Sky Glass is another option. This gives you Sky TV within a 4K TV that has a built-in Dolby Atmos soundbar, and without the need for a dish. Prices start at £14/month for the TV, plus a Sky sub on top of that.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky subscription, you could also consider its Now Sports streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £14.99 or month-long access for £34.99.

If you're currently traveling overseas, don't worry, as you can use NordVPN to watch from abroad.

How to watch Bears vs Chiefs live streams in Australia

In Australia, the Bears vs Chiefs live stream will be shown for free on NFL Game Pass. All you need to do is register an account.

When the season starts, a subscription will cost AU$279.99 for the full campaign — payable in four installments of AU$70 — or AU$28.99 a week.

Not at home right now? Use NordVPN or another VPN service to tap into your subscriptions from anywhere.

How to watch Bears vs Chiefs live streams in Canada

In Canada, the Bears vs Chiefs live stream is being shown exclusively on DAZN, which will show every game of the upcoming NFL season.

A monthly DAZN subscription costs CA$24.99 and includes regular season games and the Super Bowl in addition to other sports. If you want to save some money, you can save 50% with a CA$199.99 annual subscription. To get the most games possible, add NFL Game Pass to your existing DAZN subscription.