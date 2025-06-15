How to watch PSG vs Atletico Madrid: Live stream 2025 Club World Cup game online for FREE

Champions League winners usually get the entire summer to flex on their glory, but FIFA has had other plans. Still digesting their European triumph, PSG stake their newfound status on Atletico Madrid, who finished third in La Liga but received an invitation to the FIFA Club World Cup at the expense of champions Barcelona.

PSG vs Atletico Madrid live stream, date, time and channels The PSG vs Atletico Madrid live stream takes place today (Sunday, June 15).

• Time: 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. BST / 5 a.m. AEST (Monday)

• FREE stream — DAZN (global)

But who are we to question Gianni Infantino's obscure Club World Cup qualification criteria? Atleti's season may have ended a week earlier than PSG's, but the vastly contrasting makeup of the squads could play in Luis Enrique's favor.

Key cogs Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Nuno Mendes, Vitinha, Joao Neves, Bradley Barcola and, of course, PSG's UCL final hero Desire Doue are all 25 or younger — significantly so in several cases — and, therefore, more physically and mentally geared to get up and go again. Diego Simone's blueprint, meanwhile, has always skewed towards grizzled heads. Julian Alvarez and Conor Gallagher are 25, while Giuliano Simeone is the only Atleti regular below that age.

Considering PSG smashed five past a vastly experienced Inter side in the Champions League showpiece, that might be a worry. Alvarez, Alexander Sorloth and Antoine Griezmann, however, plundered 69 goals between them last season.

PSG vs Atletico Madrid, along with every single game of the FIFA Club World Cup, is being shown for FREE on DAZN worldwide. Whether you're in Uganda or the U.S., the streaming platform has all 63 games live, with coverage available in several languages. All you need to register is an email address.

Away from home and want to watch your normal DAZN coverage of PSG vs Atletico Madrid? A VPN — or Virtual Private Network — is software that can alter your IP address, making it look like your device is in a completely different country or city.

It's ideal for sports fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're away in the U.K. and want to view your usual U.S. DAZN, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to DAZN and watch PSG vs Atletico Madrid.

