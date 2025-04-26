New on Netflix in May 2025 — 'The Four Seasons,' 'Sirens' and all the movies and shows to stream this month

Netflix has announced everything coming to the streaming service in May 2025 and I've found five must-watch shows and movies that you need to add to your watchlist.

There are two star-studded shows that are top of the list for May. "The Four Seasons" drops right away on the first of the month and stars Steve Carell, Tina Fey, Colman Domingo and Will Forte. It's a remake of the classic 1981 romantic comedy of the same name, so watch this new limited series, then watch the original movie when it arrives on Netflix on May 5.

Then once you're done with those, make room in your schedule for "Sirens" on May 22. This limited series stars Julianne Moore and Kevin Bacon, and if that's not enough to sell you on it, I don't know what will.

Aside from these top picks, I've got the full slate of everything new to Netflix this month listed below. Plus, we have a roundup of what’s leaving Netflix in May 2025, so you have one last chance to watch. Here's everything coming to — and leaving — Netflix this month.

New on Netflix in May 2025: Top picks

'Sirens'

(Image credit: Macall Polay/Netflix)

"Sirens" stars Meghann Fahy as Devon and Milly Alcock as her younger sister Simone. Devon goes to visit her sister over Labor Day weekend because she's worried about Simone's relationship with her boss, billionaire philanthropist Michaela Kell (Julianne Moore).

There's just one problem — Devon can't even get a moment to break through to her sister because of Michaela's closeness to Simone and the billionaire's entrancing persona as de facto ruler of the wealthy island community.

This smoldering dark comedy is loaded with acting talent. In addition to Fahy, Alcock and Moore, the cast also features Kevin Bacon as Michaela's old-money husband Peter and Glenn Howerton as the Kells' close friend Ethan. You won't want to miss this limited series.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Stream on Netflix starting May 22

'The Four Seasons'

The Four Seasons | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

"The Four Seasons" is a romantic comedy miniseries centered around three couples: Kate and Jack (Tina Fey and Will Forte), Claude and Danny (Marco Calvani and Colman Domingo) and Nick and Anne (Steve Carell and Kerri Kenney-Silver).

These couples have been friends for ages, and once a season, they go on a group getaway together.

But there's trouble in paradise. One of the group reveals they're unhappy and going to leave their partner, and it throws the group into chaos. You'll have to watch the show to see what happens next, and if this group of six can survive some rocky weather.

Stream on Netflix starting May 1

'Big Mouth' season 8

Nick Kroll Shows Off the Many Voices of His Big Mouth Characters - YouTube Watch On

"Big Mouth" is one of Netflix's longest-running original series. The animated show follows a group of teenagers going through the joys (horrors) of puberty, voiced by an ensemble cast of incredible comedic actors.

At the top of the call sheet is Nick Kroll, who voices Nick Birch, a late bloomer living with parents who are a bit too open-minded. Kroll also voices a whole host of other characters, most notably Maurice "Maury" the Hormone Monster, a creature who encourages Andrew's brooding sexual desires.

But the cast beyond Kroll is impressive. There's John Mulaney, Jason Mantzoukas, Ayo Edebiri, Fred Armisen, and Maya Rudolph. But my favorite cast member is Jordan Peele, who voices the Ghost of Duke Ellington and a pitbull named Featuring Ludacris. He also voices a host of other notable celebrities and their ghosts.

Season 8 is the show's final season, so catch up now before it arrives on Netflix later this month

Stream on Netflix starting May 23

'The Wild Robot'

The Wild Robot | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

"The Wild Robot" was one of last year's most beloved films, even though it ultimately lost the Best Animated Feature at the Academy Awards.

The movie stars Lupita Nyong'o as the voice of Roz, a service robot who is marooned on an uninhabited island. The film follows her journey as she adapts to life on the island and her transition to the adoptive mother of an orphaned duck.

Even though it's not a Netflix original, now that the three-time Oscar nominee is headed to Netflix, it's a must-watch — especially if you haven't seen it yet. Trust me, you won't want to miss this.

Stream on Netflix starting May 24

'Netflix Tudum 2025: The Live Event'

(Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Tudum isn't just the iconic sound you here when Netflix boots up. It's also the big annual event where the streaming giant reveals what to expect next.

So far, we don't know much about what will be revealed, but we do know you'll be able to watch the announcements live as they happen.

That's because for the first year ever, Netflix is livestreaming the event from the Kia Forum in Los Angeles. So if you want to be in the know on what's coming to Netflix, you'll want to tune in.

Stream it live on Netflix starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on May 31

Everything new on Netflix in May 2025

Synopses provided by Netflix

COMING SOON

"Losmen Bu Broto: The Series" (ID) (Netflix series)

For the Broto family, managing their beloved Yogyakarta inn is no easy feat — especially when their youngest son falls in love with a married guest.

"Lost in Starlight" (KR) (Netflix film)

When an astronaut leaves Earth for Mars, the vast infinite space divides star-crossed lovers in this animated romance that crosses the cosmos.

"Mad Unicorn" (TH) (Netflix series)

An aspiring entrepreneur breaks new ground with the launch of a startup courier service that brings new opportunities – and powerful enemies.

"Rhythm + Flow: Poland" (PL) (Netflix series)

Aspiring Polish rappers drop bars, battle, and craft tracks to impress judges Bedoes 2115, DZIARMA, and Sokół — vying for fame and a 500,000 złoty prize.

MAY 1

"Angi: Fake Life, True Crime" (ES) (Netflix documentary)

Sentenced for the murder and impersonation of her friend, this documentary sheds new light on Angi — and the death of her husband years before.

"The Biggest Fan" (MX) (Netflix film)

Facing online cancellation, an actress travels to Mexico to revive her career. But when she meets her biggest fan, her life turns upside down.

"The Four Seasons" (Netflix series)

The decades-long friendship between three married couples is tested when one divorces, complicating their tradition of quarterly weekend getaways.

"Airport"

"Airport '77"

"Airport 1975"

"Ali"

"American Gangster"

"American Graffiti"

"Burn After Reading"

"Constantine"

"Crazy, Stupid, Love."

"Dawn of the Dead"

"Eat Pray Love"

"The Equalizer 2"

"Hanna"

"Home"

"The Jerk"

"The Lego Movie"

"Mid90s"

"The Mule"

"Ocean's Eleven"

"Ocean's Thirteen"

"Ocean's Twelve"

"The Paper Tigers"

"Past Lives"

"Sisters"

"Starship Troopers"

"The Sugarland Express"

"Trainwreck"

"Trolls"

"Twilight"

"The Twilight Saga: New Moon"

"The Twilight Saga: Eclipse"

"The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 1"

"The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 2"

"Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit"

MAY 2

"Unseen" season 2 (ZA) (Netflix series)

In the wake of tragedy, Zenzi is forced to trust those who put her behind bars. Will her newfound desire for freedom finally put her grief to rest?

"Peninsula"

"Train to Busan"

MAY 4

"Conan O'Brien: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize for American Humor" (Netflix comedy special)

Comedy's biggest stars gather to toast and celebrate late-night legend Conan O'Brien as he accepts the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor.

MAY 5

"Britain and The Blitz" (GB) (Netflix documentary)

This immersive documentary brings history to life through vividly restored archival footage and firsthand accounts of WWII Britain during the Blitz.

"Mighty Monsterwheelies" season 2 (Netflix family)

Bolts, Sweeps, Axyl and the gang are back on patrol in Motorvania, keeping everyone safe from avalanches, storms — and even a runaway Ferris wheel!

MAY 6

"The Devil's Plan" season 2 (KR) (Netflix series)

Brilliant contenders gather for a new battle of minds. From a Go legend to a poker pro, Hollywood actor, news anchor, and lawyer — who will triumph?

"Untold: Shooting Guards" (Netflix sports film)

What really went down between Gilbert Arenas and Javaris Crittenton? This exposé unpacks how a gambling dispute led to guns drawn in an NBA locker room.

MAY 7

"Full Speed" season 2 (Netflix sports series)

Tales of triumph and tenacity fuel this high-octane sports docuseries following NASCAR Cup Series drivers on and off the track during the playoffs.

"Last Bullet" (FR) (Netflix film)

Car genius Lino returns to conclude his vendetta against Areski and the corrupt commander who ruined their lives in this turbo-charged trilogy finale.

MAY 8

"Blood of Zeus" season 3 (Netflix anime)

Set loose from captivity and burning for revenge, the king of the Titans swears to crush the Olympian gods and reclaim the power they stole from him.

"FOREVER" (Netflix series)

Reunited as teens, two childhood friends fall deeply in love, experiencing the joy and heartache of a first romance that will change their lives forever.

"Karol G: Tomorrow was Beautiful" (CO) (Netflix documentary)

Karol G pulls back the curtain of her career in this intimate look at her life as she navigates a stadium tour, love, health and chasing greatness.

"Heart Eyes"

MAY 9

"A Deadly American Marriage" (GB) (Netflix documentary)

A chilling 911 call. A gruesome scene. What is the real story behind Jason Corbett’s brutal death? In this documentary, Jason’s wife and children reflect on the elusive truths behind their seemingly fairytale life.

"Bad Influence" (ES) (Netflix film)

An ex-con gets a fresh start when hired to protect a wealthy heiress from a stalker — but their chemistry is hard to resist as they grow closer.

"Nonnas" (Netflix film)

After the loss of his mother, a man risks everything to honor her by opening an Italian restaurant with a group of local grandmothers as the chefs.

"The Royals" (IN) (Netflix series)

When charming Prince Aviraaj meets Sophia, a self-made girl boss, the worlds of royalty and startups collide in a whirlwind of romance and ambition.

MAY 11

"ABBA: Against the Odds"

MAY 12

"Tastefully Yours" (KR) (Netflix series)

This kitchen romance proves that opposites attract. Han Beom-woo is the heir to a food company, yet has no interest in "taste," until he meets Mo Yeon-joo, a chef who runs a one-table restaurant in the countryside.

MAY 13

"Bad Thoughts" (Netflix series)

In this six-episode dark comedic series, Tom Segura navigates unthinkable situations and fantasies within a cinematic world.

"Untold: The Liver King" (GB) (Netflix sports film)

He built a supplement empire by devouring raw meat on social media. And he had the muscles to prove it. But, really, how did the Liver King get so huge?

"All American" season 7

MAY 14

"American Manhunt: Osama bin Laden" (Netflix documentary)

Featuring rare footage and interviews with CIA insiders, this edge-of-your-seat documentary series traces the epic hunt for Osama bin Laden.

"Fred and Rose West: A British Horror Story" (GB) (Netflix documentary)

Recently discovered police recordings and first-person accounts tell the story of Fred and Rose West, two of the UK's most prolific murderers.

"Snakes and Ladders (MX) (Netflix series)

An ambitious but overlooked teacher wants to be head of a prestigious school, but must climb a slippery ladder of lies and corruption to reach the top.

"Married at First Sight" season 17

"Smile"

MAY 15

"You" season 5 (Netflix series)

In the epic fifth and final season, Joe Goldberg returns to New York to enjoy his happily ever after… until his perfect life is threatened by the ghosts of his past and his own dark desires.

"Bet" (Netflix series)

At a private school where gambling determines social status, a skillful new student with a mysterious past is shaking things up — and betting on revenge.

"Love, Death & Robots" volume 4 (Netflix series)

Dinosaur gladiators, messianic cats, string-puppet rock stars — it can only be Love, Death + Robots. The fourth volume, presented by Tim Miller (Deadpool, Terminator: Dark Fate) and David Fincher (Mindhunter, The Killer), sees Jennifer Yuh Nelson (Kung Fu Panda 2, Season 3’s “Kill Team Kill” return as supervising director for ten startling shorts showcasing the series’ signature, award-winning style of bleeding-edge animation, horror, sci-fi, and humor. Buckle up.

"Franklin" (LB) (Netflix series)

A counterfeit artist, also a single father, is forced to work with his ex-lover to craft the perfect $100 bill — all to save his dying daughter.

"Pernille" season 5 (NO) (Netflix series)

With Ole Johan's wedding planning soaking up all the attention, Pørni struggles to balance the demands of her job with her family — and her own heart.

"Secrets We Keep" (DK) (Netflix series)

When a neighbor's au pair vanishes from her wealthy suburb, Cecilie seeks answers — and unravels secrets that shatter her seemingly perfect world.

"Thank You, Next" season 2 (TR) (Netflix series)

Leyla is finally about to get her happy ending with Cem, but will she allow herself to trust his mysterious nature and fall in love all over again?

"Vini Jr." (BR) (Netflix documentary)

Vini Jr. has it all: talent, resilience and boldness. Follow his dancing, unpredictable feet on his inspiring journey to becoming a global soccer star.

MAY 16

"Dear Hongrang" (KR) (Netflix series)

When a long-missing heir returns with lost memories, love and suspicion entwine. Is he truly Hongrang, or a stranger disturbing hearts and family ties?

"Football Parents" (NL) (Netflix series)

When it comes to their children's amateur football careers, this group of parents has no shame, no chill — and a peculiar sense of team spirit.

"The Quilters" (Netflix documentary)

In this award-winning short documentary, men in a Missouri maximum-security prison design and sew beautiful, personalized quilts for foster children.

"Rotten Legacy" (ES) (Netflix series)

After a grave illness, a media mogul discovers his children's tactics threaten the empire he carefully built — and he'll do whatever it takes to save it.

MAY 20

"Sarah Silverman: Postmortem" (Netflix comedy special)

Following the recent death of both of her parents, comedian Sarah Silverman finds comedy in the darkest corners of life. She hilariously navigates the absurdities of death with her signature wit, from unexpectedly finding the "deal of a lifetime" while planning their funerals to cherishing the bittersweet experience of hearing her mother’s last words.

"Untold: The Fall of Favre" (Netflix sports film)

This eye-opening documentary delves into Brett Favre's controversial career, the dark side of sports stardom and the scandals that marred his legacy.

MAY 21

"Newly Rich, Newly Poor" (CO) (Netflix series)

A wealthy businessman and a working-class dreamer discover they were switched at birth. Now, they must swap lives to learn what truly matters.

"Real Men" (IT) (Netflix series)

Mattia, Massimo, Riccardo, and Luigi, four friends in their forties, confront their prejudices in a world evolving towards gender equality. They must rediscover their place in society and relationships amid hilarious situations and unexpected challenges.

"Sneaky Links: Dating After Dark" (Netflix series)

Six sexy singles check into a motel in pursuit of true love, only to discover their longtime booty calls, or “sneaky links,” are there as well. Facing desires old and new, and many hard truths, guests must decide whether to strengthen their sneaky link, or explore new connections. Will they stay sneaky, or is love worth “checking out”?

"The UnXplained with William Shatner" season 6

MAY 22

"Sirens" (Netflix series)

Devon thinks her sister Simone has a really creepy relationship with her new boss, the enigmatic socialite Michaela Kell. Michaela’s cult-ish life of luxury is like a drug to Simone, and Devon has decided it’s time for an intervention, but she has no idea what a formidable opponent Michaela will be. Told over the course of one explosive weekend at The Kells’ lavish beach estate, Sirens is an incisive, sexy, and darkly funny exploration of women, power, and class.

"Tyler Perry’s She The People" (Netflix series)

Lieutenant Governor candidate Antoinette Dunkerson runs a successful campaign and now must figure out how to thrive under a sexist and condescending governor while attempting to keep her family in line now that they're all in the public eye.

MAY 23

"Air Force Elite: Thunderbirds" (Netflix documentary)

For the first time ever, go inside the cockpit with the U.S. Air Force’s legendary flight squadron, The Thunderbirds, and witness the unprecedented training, peril, and personal sacrifice it takes to push the limits of aviation as a member of one America’s most revered demonstration teams.

"Big Mouth" season 8 (Netflix series)

Nothing brings out the hormones — or the heartbreak — quite like high school. These longtime friends are growing up, and it's the ultimate happy ending.

"Fear Street: Prom Queen" (Netflix film)

Who will be voted queen at Shadyside High's 1988 prom? For underdog Lori, competition is cutthroat even before someone starts killing off the candidates.

"Forget You Not" (Netflix series)

An aspiring stand-up comedian turns her struggles into heartfelt humor as she balances work and relationships while caring for her aging father.

"Off Track 2" (SE) (Netflix film)

Siblings Lisa and Daniel gear up for the Vätternrundan cycling race, where unexpected detours, old flames and marriage problems test their resolve.

MAY 24

"Our Unwritten Seoul" (KR) (Netflix series)

Twin sisters— one living in Seoul, the other from the countryside— switch lives.

"The Wild Robot"

MAY 26

"CoComelon" season 13 (Netflix family)

Ready to move? Get up and groove! Join JJ and his friends as they dance to fun, familiar songs like "Twist and Shout," "The Locomotion" and more.

"Cold Case: The Tylenol Murders" (Netflix documentary)

Who really laced Tylenol with cyanide? This true-crime series examines alarming theories behind the unsolved killings — and tracks down a key suspect.

"Mike Birbiglia: The Good Life" (Netflix comedy special)

In his latest hour, Mike Birbiglia—who merges storytelling, theater, and comedy in a way that The New York Times has called “Birbiglian”—opens up about his father’s recent stroke and discusses how it has prompted him to reevaluate his own approach to fatherhood. Birbiglia says of the new special: “Over the years I’ve done a lot of personal shows but somehow this one is the most personal because it’s not in my past. It’s my life right now. So there’s really no filter. At certain points during the tour I literally thought on stage: ‘Whoa. Am I really gonna tell this story?’ But that’s sort of the idea behind these shows. I try to probe into what’s most painful in order to figure out what’s most funny.”

MAY 28

"F1: The Academy" (GB) (Netflix sports series)

Follow fifteen of the world's best female drivers as they take to the tough tracks of F1 Academy in this high-octane documentary from Hello Sunshine.

MAY 29

"Dept. Q" (GB) (Netflix series)

A brash but brilliant detective (Matthew Goode) leads a cold case unit in this Edinburgh-based drama by the writer and director of "The Queen's Gambit".

MAY 30

"A Widow's Game" (ES) (Netflix film)

When a man is found dead, the investigation shatters his widow's perfect facade and exposes a hidden double life in this thriller based on real events.

"The Heart Knows" (AR) (Netflix film)

After a heart transplant, Manuel feels a personality shift and explores his donor's life, leading him to meet the widowed Vale and her community.

MAY 31

"Netflix Tudum 2025: The Live Event" (Netflix live event)

Netflix Tudum 2025 is a must-watch LIVE event celebrating the global fandom of Netflix’s beloved series and movies. This high-energy show will be streamed LIVE on Netflix May 31st at 5:00 PM PT / 8:00 PM ET from the Kia Forum in Los Angeles. The show will be packed with huge stars, exclusive reveals, and dynamic live performances sure to delight fans around the world.

Leaving Netflix in May 2025

Leaving 5/1/25

"About Time"

"Annie"

"Apollo 13"

"Blade Runner: The Final Cut"

"Dallas Buyers Club"

"Definitely, Maybe"

"Erin Brockovich"

"Europa Report"

"The Flintstones"

"Friday"

"The Frozen Ground"

"Fury"

"King Kong"

"Maid in Manhattan"

"Next Friday"

"Notting Hill"

"Out of Africa"

"Pompeii"

"Public Enemies"

"Queen & Slim"

"Schindler's List"

"Spider-Man"

"Spider-Man 2"

"Spider-Man 3"

"Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse"

"This Is 40"

"Tyler Perry's I Can Do Bad All by Myself"

"Waterworld"

"Wedding Crashers"

"The Whale"

"Whiplash"

"The Wiz"

"You, Me and Dupree"

Leaving 5/4/25

"Insidious: The Red Door"

Leaving 5/5/25

"The Peanut Butter Falcon"

Leaving 5/9/25

"The Lost City"

"Resident Evil: Death Island"

Leaving 5/10/25

"Rambo"

"Rambo: Last Blood"

Leaving 5/15/25

"The Clovehitch Killer"

"Crossroads"

"Madam Secretary" seasons 1-6

Leaving 5/16/25

"The Sum of All Fears"

"Tully"

Leaving 5/19/25

"A Simple Favor"

Leaving 5/28/25

"Burnt"

Leaving 5/29/25

"The Silencing"