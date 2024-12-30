Alabama vs Michigan ReliaQuest Bowl livestream: How to watch college football game online from anywhere

The Alabama vs Michigan ReliaQuest Bowl livestream will determine which team ends their college football season on a high — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for free!

Alabama vs Michigan livestream date, time, channels The Alabama vs Michigan ReliaQuest Bowl livestream is on Tuesday December 31.

► Time: 12:00 p.m. ET / 9:00 a.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. GMT / 4:00 a.m. AEDT (Jan.1)

• U.S. — Watch on ESPN via Sling (select markets) or Fubo

• Watch anywhere — Try NordVPN 100% risk free

As bowl games go, Alabama vs Michigan is one of the biggest and most intriguing of recent times.

Both sides endured challenging and inconsistent regular-season campaigns, with the highest highs and the lowest lows scattered throughout their results.

After winning the championship last season and losing head coach Jim Harbaugh and many players to the NFL, most pundits felt Michigan would regress in 2024.

New coach Sherrone Moore embraced the rebuilding challenge, but the Wolverines stuttered to a 7-5 record, leaving Michigan seventh in the Big Ten standings.

However, the Wolverines finished their season on a massive high, having defeated rivals, the Ohio State Buckeyes in Ohio. It was Michigan's biggest win of the season and has given Sherrone Moore plenty of cache with the fans.

The Alabama Crimson Tide were controversially left out of the 12-team playoff tournament. In their first season without legendary head coach Nick Saban, the Tide finished with a 9-3 record. The 18-time champions came 4th in the SEC standings.

For a school used to winning playoff games, 2024 felt like a let-down. But they will be keen to end the campaign on a high.

Make sure you don't miss Alabama vs Michigan, or any of this season's college football with our 2024 college football livestreams guide. Here's how to watch the Alabama vs Michigan livestream from anywhere in the world — and potentially for free.

Sling provides a way to watch most CFB games. Sling Orange is $45.99/month and offers ESPN, ESPN2 and more. Sling Blue starts at $50.99 (depending on location) and offers local broadcast networks like ABC (select markets), and more. You can combine both plans for as little as $65.99 a month.

Limited time offer: Get your first month of Sling for 50% off for a limited time.

How to watch Alabama vs Michigan livestream from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the game on your usual subscription? You can still tune in via a virtual private network, or VPN. A VPN makes it appear like you're surfing the web from your home, allowing you to access the streaming services you already pay for. It's legal and easy to do.

We've tested many different VPN services and our favorite is NordVPN; it offers superb speeds, excellent customer service and a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out first to see if it's right for you. But you've got other VPN options too, so check out our full list of the best VPN services.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple, just follow these steps.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. and want to view your usual U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to a service listed below and watch the Alabama vs Michigan livestream as you would at home.

How to watch Alabama vs Michigan livestream in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In the U.S., the Alabama vs Michigan ReliaQuest Bowl livestream is on ESPN, which is available with most cable TV packages.

If you've already cut the cord, consider watching the game on Sling TV or Fubo — two of the best streaming services for live TV.

The Sling Blue package starts at just $50.99 per month and comes with more than 40 channels, including ABC in select markets. For $80 per month, you can sign up for Fubo and its 121 channels, including ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox, ESPN and more.

Not at home? You can use a streaming VPN to access your usual subscriptions from anywhere. Our favorite is NordVPN.

Sling provides a way to watch most CFB games. Sling Orange is $45.99/month and offers ESPN, ESPN2 and more. Sling Blue starts at $50.99 (depending on location) and offers local broadcast networks like ABC (select markets), and more. You can combine both plans for as little as $65.99 a month.

Limited time offer: Get your first month of Sling for 50% off for a limited time.

How to watch Alabama vs Michigan livestream for free

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch select college football live streams over the air for free.

Or, you could make your own stream, with a service such as Channel Master or Tablo, connected to your antenna and a DVR box. This allows you to broadcast the stream — either live or recorded — to a set-top box, mobile device or computer just about anywhere in the world. The cost of this method varies depending on the HD antenna you get and the service you use, but the local channels themselves are free.

How to watch Alabama vs Michigan livestream in the UK

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Sky Sports NFL will exclusively broadcast the ReliaQuest Bowl in the UK.

If you want to watch this game and other select NCAA football games, you can add Sky Sports to an existing Sky subscription for £22/month.

Sky Glass is another option for watching NCAA and NFL football in the U.K. This service gives you Sky TV within a 4K TV that has a built-in Dolby Atmos soundbar without the need for a dish. Prices start at £14/month for the TV, plus a Sky subscription on top of that.

If you're currently an American in the U.K., and can't access Sky Sports, don't worry. You can use NordVPN to watch Alabama vs Michigan on your usual platform from abroad.

How to watch Alabama vs Michigan livestream in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In Australia, the Alabama vs Michigan livestream will be on Kayo Sports. Kayo Sports gives you ESPN coverage of both college football and NFL livestreams, with a few games on offer each week.

Of course, if you're an American traveling in Australia, you can always use NordVPN to watch your usual U.S. streaming services abroad.

How to watch Alabama vs Michigan livestream in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

If you're in Canada, Alabama vs Michigan will be on TSN2. TSN has a monopoly on college football so this is essentially your only option for watching games this season.

If you're visiting Canada from the U.S., you can always use NordVPN to watch your regular U.S. streaming services from across the border.

More from Tom's Guide