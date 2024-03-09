Wales vs France live stream: How to watch 2024 Six Nations online

Watch a Wales vs France live stream to see the Six Nations 2024's two most disappointing sides trying to salvage some pride, and give both coaches something to work with in the months ahead. The majestic Principality Stadium awaits, and you can watch from anywhere with a VPN.

► Time: 3 p.m. GMT / 11 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. PT / 2 a.m. AEDT (Mar. 11)

• U.K. — BBC iPlayer, S4C (FREE)

• Ireland — RTÉ Player (FREE)

• U.S. — Peacock

• Watch anywhere — Try NordVPN 100% risk free

If Wales' comeback against Scotland on the opening weekend was valiant and their narrow loss to England was unfortunate, their 31-7 loss at the hands of a rampant Ireland a fortnight ago was nothing less than brutal. There's no shame in losing to the in-form champions, but Warren Gatland's men conceded three tries in the first half and never really looked in the game.

France had a very different round 3, hosting Italy — a side to whom they have never lost at home in the Six Nations. A hard fought game in Lille saw the Antoine Dupont-less French being taken to the wire by the Azzurri, who were a post-width away from an embarrassing defeat. But the 13-13 draw is still worrying enough for a team that went into their home World Cup as favorites only six months ago.

A Six Nations championship is realistically out of reach of both sides, so this will be a showcase for some of the more youthful players to display their talents and try and cement their place in their coaches' XVs.

Read on and we'll show you how to access Wales vs France live streams, and watch the 2024 Six Nations wherever you are this Sunday.

FREE Wales vs France live streams

If you live in the U.K., then you can enjoy a Wales vs France live stream for FREE. The game will be shown on BBC One and via its streaming service BBC iPlayer at 3 p.m. GMT on Sunday, March 10.

In fact, all 15 games of the 2024 Six Nations will be broadcast on either the BBC or ITV, and via their streaming services BBC iPlayer and ITVX. Just bear in mind that you will need a valid U.K. TV license in order to watch the games live on TV or via online streaming.

If you want to watch this with Welsh language commentary, then S4C will be showing Wales vs France live and via the BBC iPlayer online.

Viewers in Ireland can also watch a Wales vs France live stream for free on RTÉ Player.

But what if you're usually based in the U.K. or Ireland but aren't at home for the Wales vs France live stream? Perhaps, you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on a paid streaming service in a foreign country when you'd usually be able to watch for free at home.

Don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below. Our favorite VPN service right now is NordVPN, but you'll find others in our best VPN services list.

Watch Wales vs France from anywhere

Away from the U.K. at the moment and blocked from watching the rugby on BBC iPlayer?

You can still watch a Wales vs France live stream thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, making it ideal for rugby fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.

It's really very easy to use a VPN to watch live sport when overseas:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. We think NordVPN is among the best you can get.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. So if you're a U.K. citizen abroad, for example, choose a server location based in the U.K.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Go to BBC iPlayer on your web browser or app and watch the free Wales vs France live stream as you would at home.

Wales vs France live streams by country

How to watch a Wales vs France live stream in the U.S.

Every game of the 2024 Six Nations, including a Wales vs France live stream, will be shown on Peacock in the U.S. A subscription to Peacock starts from just $5.99/month, rising to $11.99/month to remove the ads.

Kick-off is at 11 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. PT on Sunday, March 10.

If you're outside of the U.S. but have a Peacock subscription, then using a VPN like NordVPN will help you access the otherwise unavailable Wales vs France live stream.

In addition to showing the 2024 Six Nations, Peacock also has the rights to live NFL, WWE, EPL and a huge library of binge-able content. That includes some of the best Peacock shows like "The Office", "Parks and Recreation", "30 Rock" and "This Is Us".

Watch Wales vs France for FREE in the U.K.

As explained above, a Wales vs France live stream will be available to watch for free on BBC One, S4C and BBC iPlayer in the U.K. (assuming, of course, that you have a valid TV license).

Outside the U.K. for this game? Then you'll need a VPN to access your go-to live stream — we recommend NordVPN as one of the very best around.

How to watch a Wales vs France live stream in Australia

Stan Sport is the place to watch a Wales vs France live stream in Australia as the streaming service is showing every match of the 2024 Six Nations ad-free. This one starts at 2 a.m. in the early hours of Monday morning.

A subscription costs $15/month, on top of a $12/month Stan Basic sub.

Stan Sport is also the place to watch Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League football, and Formula E.

If you're currently out of Australia but want to watch a Six Nations live stream, you'll need to get yourself a VPN, as per the instructions above.

How to watch a Wales vs France live stream in New Zealand

Live Six Nations coverage in New Zealand, including Wales vs France, comes courtesy of Sky Sport, which is available as part of a range of pay TV packages.

This game starts at 4:00 a.m. on Monday morning, and — as with every Six Nations match — subscribers can watch Wales vs France using the country's Sky Go service.

Anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform, which costs $24.99/week or $49.99/month. Fortunately, the monthly package comes with a 7-day free trial, so you can try before you buy.

Outside of New Zealand right now? Watch a Wales vs France live stream just like you would at home with the help of a quality VPN.