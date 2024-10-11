Texas vs Oklahoma livestream: How to watch college football Week 7 game online from anywhere

The Texas vs. Oklahoma livestream is a massive game between two top 20 teams in Week 7 of the 2024 college football season — and you can watch it tonight from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for free!

Texas vs Oklahoma livestream, date, time and channels The Texas vs. Oklahoma livestream is Saturday (Oct. 12).

► Time: 12:30 p.m. ET / 9:30 a.m. PT / 5:30 p.m. BST / 2:30 a.m. AEST (Oct. 13)

• U.S. — Watch on ABC via Sling (select markets) or Fubo

• Watch anywhere — Try NordVPN 100% risk free

Week 7 of college football brings us one of the oldest rivalries in all of sports. This weekend marks the 120th meeting between Texas and Oklahoma, dubbed the "Red River Rivalry." Texas leads the all-time series with 63 wins to Oklahoma's 51.

The Texas Longhorns head into Norman, Oklahoma ranked No. 1 in the Associated Press college football poll. On the back of quarterback Quinn Ewers, Texas finds itself in the driver's seat for a spot in the College Football Playoffs. Having won eight of the last ten meetings between the two teams, hopes are high for the Longhorns in Week 7.

Meanwhile, the No. 20-ranked Oklahoma Sooners are looking to gain some respect and climb their way up the rankings. Quarterback Jackson Arnold has struggled as of late, and the Sooners will need him to turn it around at home. Can Arnold and company knock down the top-ranked Longhorns in Week 7? Tune in to find out.

Make sure you don't miss Texas vs. Oklahoma, or any of this season's college football with our 2024 college football livestreams guide. Here's how to watch the Texas vs. Oklahoma livestream from anywhere in the world — and potentially for free.

Sling provides a way to watch most NFL games. Sling Orange is just $40/month and offers ESPN, ESPN2 and more. Sling Blue starts at just $40 (depending on location) and offers local broadcast networks like ABC (select markets), NFL Network and more.

Limited time offer: Get your first month of Sing for 50% off for a limited time.

How to watch Texas vs Oklahoma from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the game on your usual subscription? You can still tune in via a virtual private network, or VPN. A VPN makes it appear like you're surfing the web from your home, allowing you to access the streaming services you already pay for. It's legal and easy to do.

We've tested many different VPN services and our favorite is NordVPN. But you've got other VPN options too, so check out our full list of the best VPN services.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. and want to view your usual U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Sling and watch the Texas vs. Oklahoma livestream.

How to watch Texas vs Oklahoma in the U.S.

In the U.S., the Texas vs. Oklahoma livestream is on ABC, which is available over the air with one of the best TV antennas or with most cable TV packages.

If you've already cut the cord, consider watching the game on Sling TV or Fubo — two of the best streaming services for live TV.

The Sling Blue package starts at just $40 per month and comes with more than 40 channels, including ABC in select markets. For $80 per month, you can sign up for Fubo and its 121 channels, including ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox, ESPN and more.

If you prefer a traditional streaming service to a cable TV alternative, you can also watch Texas vs. Oklahoma on ESPN Plus.

How to watch Texas vs Oklahoma livestreams for free

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch select college football live streams over the air for free. And since Texas vs. Oklahoma is on ABC, you can watch it for free with an antenna.

Or, you could make your own stream, with a service such as Channel Master or Tablo, connected to your antenna and a DVR box. This allows you to broadcast the stream — either live or recorded — to a set-top box, mobile device or computer just about anywhere in the world. The cost of this method varies depending on the HD antenna you get and the service you use, but the local channels themselves are free.

How to watch Texas vs Oklahoma livestreams in the U.K.

U.K. fans can watch Texas vs. Oklahoma on Sky Sports. The game will be accessible on Sky Sports NFL at 5:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Oct. 12.

If you want to watch this game and other select NCAA football games, you can add Sky Sports to an existing Sky subscription for £22/month.

Sky Glass is another option for watching NCAA and NFL football in the U.K. This service gives you Sky TV within a 4K TV that has a built-in Dolby Atmos soundbar without the need for a dish. Prices start at £14/month for the TV, plus a Sky subscription on top of that.

If you're currently an American in the U.K., and can't access Sky Sports, don't worry. You can use NordVPN to watch Texas vs. Oklahoma abroad.

How to watch Texas vs. Oklahoma livestreams in Australia

In Australia, the Texas vs. Oklahoma livestream will be shown on Kayo Sports. Kayo Sports gives you ESPN coverage of both college football and NFL livestreams, with a few games on offer each week. Even though this game is on ABC in the U.S., Kayo Sports will have access through its ESPN deal.

Of course, if you're in Australia, you can always use NordVPN to watch your U.S. streaming services abroad.

How to watch Texas vs Oklahoma livestreams in Canada

If you're in Canada, Texas vs. Oklahoma will be on TSN and TSN Plus. TSN has a monopoly on college football so this is essentially your only option for watching games this season

Among the best streaming services we've tested, the only one that may offer games is Fubo, which has a pretty deep live sports selection and operates in Canada. Unfortunately, at this time we cannot confirm that Fubo will offer any college football livestreams in Canada like it does in the U.S.

Of course, if you're in Canada, you can always use NordVPN to watch your U.S. streaming services abroad.

