Penn State vs Boise State Fiesta Bowl livestream: How to watch College Football Playoff quarterfinal game online from anywhere

► Time: 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT / 12:30 a.m. GMT (Jan. 1) / 11:30 a.m. AEDT (Jan. 1)

New Year’s Eve is almost upon us, and with it comes the first quarterfinal game of the 2024 College Football Playoffs. This year’s Fiesta Bowl features the Mountain West Conference champion Boise State Broncos hosting the Penn State Nittany Lions at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Despite losing to Oregon in the Big Ten Championship game, Penn State earned a berth in the College Football Playoffs and has made the most of it. The 12-2 Nittany Lions managed to win in convincing fashion, notching a 38-10 victory over No. 11-seeded SMU in the first round. If the Nittany Lions have any hope of getting closer to at winning their third national championship, quarterback Drew Allar will need to continue his elevated play. They will also need to lean on running back Nicholas Singleton, who is averaging 6.4 yards per carry this season, for a shot at knocking out the Broncos in Glendale this New Year's Eve.

On the other side of the ball, the Boise State Broncos are primed to continue their march to post-season glory. They earned a first-round bye in this year's College Football Playoffs on the back of Heisman finalist running back Austin Jeanty. He rushed for 2,497 yards in 2024, the fourth-most in college football history. Jeanty has been an elite-level player for Boise State this season, but can he lead them to victory over a tenacious Nittany Lions squad? Tune into this Fiesta Bowl College Football Playoff quarterfinal livestream to find out.

Make sure you don't miss this Penn State vs. Boise State Fiesta Bowl College Football Playoff quarterfinal game livestream or any of this season's college football with our 2024 college football livestreams guide.

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the game on your usual subscription? You can still tune in via a virtual private network, or VPN.

In the U.S., the Penn State vs. Boise State Fiesta Bowl College Football Playoff quarterfinal game livestream is on ESPN. That means it's not available over the air with one of the best TV antennas, but it is typically available with most cable TV packages.

If you've already cut the cord, consider watching the game on Sling TV or Fubo — two of the best streaming services for live TV.

The Sling Orange package is just $46 per month and comes with more than 30 channels, including ESPN.

Or, for $80 per month, you can sign up for Fubo and its 121 channels, including ESPN, all the broadcast networks and more.

U.K. fans can watch the Penn State vs. Boise State Fiesta Bowl College Football Playoff quarterfinal Fiesta Bowl game livestream on Sky Sports. The game will be accessible on Sky Sports NFL at 12:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday, Jan 1.

If you want this game and other select NCAA football games, you can add Sky Sports to an existing Sky subscription for £22/month.

Sky Glass is another option for watching NCAA and NFL football in the U.K. This service gives you Sky TV within a 4K TV that has a built-in Dolby Atmos soundbar without the need for a dish. Prices start at £14/month for the TV, plus a Sky subscription on top of that.

If you're currently an American in the U.K., and can't access Sky Sports, don't worry. You can use NordVPN to watch the Penn State vs. Boise State Fiesta Bowl College Football Playoff quarterfinal game livestream abroad.

In Australia, the Penn State vs. Boise State Fiesta Bowl College Football Playoff quarterfinal game livestream will be shown on Kayo Sports. Kayo Sports gives you ESPN coverage of both college football and NFL livestreams, with a few games on offer each week. Kayo Sports will have access to this game and all College Football Playoff games this season through its ESPN deal

Of course, if you're in Australia, you can always use NordVPN to watch your U.S. streaming services abroad.

If you're in Canada, the Penn State vs. Boise State Fiesta Bowl College Football Playoff quarterfinal game livestream will be on TSN2. TSN has a monopoly on college football so this is essentially your only option for watching games this season

Among the best streaming services we've tested, the only one that may offer games is Fubo, which has a pretty deep live sports selection and operates in Canada. Unfortunately, at this time we cannot confirm that Fubo will offer any college football livestreams in Canada like it does in the U.S.

Of course, if you're in Canada, you can always use NordVPN to watch your U.S. streaming services abroad.