Ohio State vs Texas Cotton Bowl livestream: How to watch College Football Playoff semifinal game online from anywhere

Ohio State vs Texas Cotton Bowl College Football Playoff semifinal game livestream, date, time and channels The Ohio State vs. Texas Cotton Bowl College Football Playoff semifinal game livestream is on tomorrow (Jan. 10).

► Time: 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT / 12:30 a.m. GMT (Jan 11) / 11:30 a.m. AEDT (Jan. 11)

• U.S. — Watch on ESPN via Sling or Fubo

The second, and final matchup of the College Football Playoff semifinals features No. 8 seed Ohio State and No. 5 seed Texas. These two storied schools, already boast 12 undisputed national championships combined and are looking to add to their already impressive resumes.

With a chance at an eighth national championship hanging in the balance, the Ohio State Buckeyes are rolling into Dallas, Texas on the back of a statement victory over No. 1 seed Oregon in a dominating Rose Bowl performance. The Buckeyes have looked like a team on a mission after an embarrassing 13-10 loss to bitter rival Michigan in Week 13. Facing off against one the top-ranked defenses in the country, quarterback Will Howard and running back Treyvon Henderson will need to be at the top of their game if the Buckeyes want a shot at advancing.

Especially since the Texas Longhorns are no strangers to the national spotlight. Texas has pocketed four national championships and is looking to add a fifth. However, recent chatter of quarterback Quinn Ewers leaving the team for the transfer portal has questions looming. Can Ewers and the Longhorns quiet the noise and continue their push to advance in the College Football Playoffs, or will Howard and Ohio State walk away from Dallas one game away from winning a national championship? Tune in tomorrow to find out.

Make sure you don't miss this Ohio State vs. Texas Cotton Bowl College Football Playoff semifinal game live stream or any of this season's college football with our 2024 college football livestreams guide.

Sling provides a way to watch most NFL games. Sling Orange is just $46/month and offers ESPN, ESPN2 and more. Sling Blue starts at just $46 (depending on location) and offers local broadcast networks (select market), NFL Network and more. You can combine both plans for as little as $61 a month.

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the game on your usual subscription? You can still tune in via a virtual private network, or VPN. A VPN makes it appear like you're surfing the web from your home, allowing you to access the streaming services you already pay for. It's legal and easy to do.

We've tested many different VPN services and our favorite is NordVPN; it offers superb speeds, excellent customer service and a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out first to see if it's right for you.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. and want to view your usual U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Sling and watch the Ohio State vs. Texas Cotton Bowl College Football Playoff semifinal game livestream.

In the U.S., the Ohio State vs. Texas Cotton Bowl College Football Playoff semifinal game livestream is on ESPN. That means it's not available over the air with one of the best TV antennas, but it is typically available with most cable TV packages.

If you've already cut the cord, consider watching the game on Sling TV or Fubo — two of the best streaming services for live TV.

The Sling Orange package is just $46 per month and comes with more than 30 channels, including ESPN.

Or, for $80 per month, you can sign up for Fubo and its 121 channels, including ESPN, all the broadcast networks and more.

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch select college football livestreams over the air for free. Unfortunately, since this Ohio State vs. Texas Cotton Bowl College Football Playoff semifinal game livestream is on ESPN, you cannot watch it for free with an antenna.

U.K. fans can watch the Ohio State vs. Texas Cotton Bowl College Football Playoff semifinal game livestream on Sky Sports. The game will be accessible on Sky Sports NFL at 12:30 a.m. ET on Saturday, Jan 11.

If you want this game and other select NCAA football games, you can add Sky Sports to an existing Sky subscription for £22/month.

Sky Glass is another option for watching NCAA and NFL football in the U.K. This service gives you Sky TV within a 4K TV that has a built-in Dolby Atmos soundbar without the need for a dish. Prices start at £14/month for the TV, plus a Sky subscription on top of that.

If you're currently an American in the U.K., and can't access Sky Sports, don't worry. You can use NordVPN to watch the Ohio State vs. Texas Cotton Bowl College Football Playoff semifinal game livestream abroad.

In Australia, the Ohio State vs. Texas Cotton Bowl College Football Playoff semifinal game livestream will be shown on Kayo Sports. Kayo Sports gives you ESPN coverage of both college football and NFL livestreams, with a few games on offer each week. Kayo Sports will have access to this game and all College Football Playoff games this season through its ESPN deal

Of course, if you're in Australia, you can always use NordVPN to watch your U.S. streaming services abroad.

If you're in Canada, the Ohio State vs. Texas Cotton Bowl College Football Playoff semifinal game livestream will be on TSN1, TSN5, and TSN Plus. TSN has a monopoly on college football so this is essentially your only option for watching games this season

Among the best streaming services we've tested, the only one that may offer games is Fubo, which has a pretty deep live sports selection and operates in Canada. Unfortunately, at this time we cannot confirm that Fubo will offer any college football livestreams in Canada like it does in the U.S.

Of course, if you're in Canada, you can always use NordVPN to watch your U.S. streaming services abroad.