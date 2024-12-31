Ohio State vs Oregon Rose Bowl livestream: How to watch College Football Playoff quarterfinal game online from anywhere

The Ohio State vs. Oregon Rose Bowl game livestream is the third matchup of the quarterfinal round of the 2024 college football playoff season — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for free!

Ohio State vs Oregon Rose Bowl College Football Playoff quarterfinal game livestream, date, time and channels The Ohio State vs. Oregon Rose Bowl College Football Playoff quarterfinal game livestream is on Wed. Jan. 1

► Time: 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT / 10 p.m. GMT / 9 a.m. AEDT (Jan. 2)

• U.S. — Watch on ESPN via Sling or Fubo

• Watch anywhere — Try NordVPN 100% risk free

The iconic Rose Bowl helps ring in 2025 with a College Football Playoff quarterfinal matchup between new Big Ten rivals Oregon and Ohio State. This will be the second meeting between these two schools this season, with the first ending in a nail-biting 32-31 Oregon victory in Eugene, Oregon. Both schools are familiar with the historic Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California, which used to feature an annual matchup between the Pac-12 and Big Ten conference champions. Ohio State won here as recently as the 2022 Rose Bowl, and Oregon was a winner there just two years earlier. They last faced each other here in 2010, when No. 8 Ohio State defeated No. 7 Oregon 26-17.

Ohio State heads into this game looking for retribution from its loss in Oregon and a shot at continuing the school’s quest for a ninth national championship. Despite finishing fourth in the Big Ten this season, Ohio State drew the No. 8 seed in the College Football Playoffs, notching a convincing 42-17 win in the first round against No. 9 seed Tennessee. Now it’s up to quarterback Will Howard and company to prove they still belong on the big stage.

Meanwhile, Oregon is coming into this quarterfinal matchup rested, having earned a first-round bye as the No. 1 seed in these College Football Playoffs. Riding high on a 45-37 victory over Penn State in the Big Ten Championship, the Ducks are looking to continue their push for the school’s first-ever national championship. Can quarterback Dillon Gabriel keep the Oregon title dreams alive, or will Ohio State march on this New Year’s Day? Tune in to this Rose Bowl livestream to find out.

Make sure you don't miss this Ohio State vs. Oregon Rose Bowl College Football Playoff quarterfinal game livestream or any of this season's college football with our 2024 college football livestreams guide.

Sling provides a way to watch most NFL games. Sling Orange is just $46/month and offers ESPN, ESPN2 and more. Sling Blue starts at just $46 (depending on location) and offers local broadcast networks (select market), NFL Network and more. You can combine both plans for as little as $61 a month.

Limited time offer: Get your first month of Sing for 50% off for a limited time.

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the game on your usual subscription? You can still tune in via a virtual private network, or VPN. A VPN makes it appear like you're surfing the web from your home, allowing you to access the streaming services you already pay for. It's legal and easy to do.

We've tested many different VPN services and our favorite is NordVPN; it offers superb speeds, excellent customer service and a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out first to see if it's right for you. But you've got other VPN options too, so check out our full list of the best VPN services.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. and want to view your usual U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Sling and watch the Ohio State vs. Oregon Rose Bowl College Football Playoff quarterfinal game livestream.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In the U.S., the Ohio State vs. Oregon Rose Bowl College Football Playoff quarterfinal game livestream is on ESPN. That means it's not available over the air with one of the best TV antennas, but it is typically available with most cable TV packages.

If you've already cut the cord, consider watching the game on Sling TV or Fubo — two of the best streaming services for live TV.

The Sling Orange package is just $46 per month and comes with more than 30 channels, including ESPN.

Or, for $80 per month, you can sign up for Fubo and its 121 channels, including ESPN, all the broadcast networks and more.

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch select college football livestreams over the air for free. Unfortunately, since this Ohio State vs. Oregon Rose Bowl College Football Playoff quarterfinal game livestream is on ESPN, you cannot watch it for free with an antenna.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

U.K. fans can watch the Ohio State vs. Oregon Rose Bowl College Football Playoff quarterfinal Fiesta Bowl game livestream on Sky Sports. The game will be accessible on Sky Sports NFL at 10 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Jan 1.

If you want this game and other select NCAA football games, you can add Sky Sports to an existing Sky subscription for £22/month.

Sky Glass is another option for watching NCAA and NFL football in the U.K. This service gives you Sky TV within a 4K TV that has a built-in Dolby Atmos soundbar without the need for a dish. Prices start at £14/month for the TV, plus a Sky subscription on top of that.

If you're currently an American in the U.K., and can't access Sky Sports, don't worry. You can use NordVPN to watch the Ohio State vs. Oregon Rose Bowl College Football Playoff quarterfinal game livestream abroad.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In Australia, the Ohio State vs. Oregon Rose Bowl College Football Playoff quarterfinal game livestream will be shown on Kayo Sports. Kayo Sports gives you ESPN coverage of both college football and NFL livestreams, with a few games on offer each week. Kayo Sports will have access to this game and all College Football Playoff games this season through its ESPN deal

Of course, if you're in Australia, you can always use NordVPN to watch your U.S. streaming services abroad.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

If you're in Canada, the Ohio State vs. Oregon Rose Bowl College Football Playoff quarterfinal game livestream will be on TSN1 and TSN3. TSN has a monopoly on college football so this is essentially your only option for watching games this season

Among the best streaming services we've tested, the only one that may offer games is Fubo, which has a pretty deep live sports selection and operates in Canada. Unfortunately, at this time we cannot confirm that Fubo will offer any college football livestreams in Canada like it does in the U.S.

Of course, if you're in Canada, you can always use NordVPN to watch your U.S. streaming services abroad.