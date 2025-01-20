Ohio State vs Notre Dame College Football Playoff National Championship livestream: How to watch online from anywhere

The Ohio State vs. Notre Dame College Football Playoff National Championship livestream kicks off on Monday night and marks the final game of the 2024 college football season. Here's how to watch the National Championship from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for free!

Ohio State vs Notre Dame College Football Playoff National Championship livestream, date, time and channels The Ohio State vs Notre Dame College Football Playoff National Championship livestream is on Monday (Jan. 20).

► Time: 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT / 12:30 a.m. GMT (Jan 21) / 11:30 a.m. AEDT (Jan. 21)

• U.S. — Watch on ESPN via Sling or Fubo

• Watch anywhere — Try NordVPN 100% risk free

The final contest of the 2024 college football season features a matchup between two storied schools. Monday night’s opponents, the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish have won a combined 19 national championships and have produced 14 Heisman winnners. But none of that will matter when the two teams meet at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Frankly, the Ohio State Buckeyes weren’t supposed to be here. If losses to Oregon and Michigan during the regular season weren’t enough reason, the Buckeyes didn't qualify for the Big Ten conference championship game. However, they eeked their way into the College Football Playoffs and have made the most of the opportunity. After a revenge win over Oregon and a steady-handed defeat of Texas, quarterback Will Howard has one more chance to turn in a stellar performance and lead his Buckeyes to championship glory.

Meanwhile, head coach Marcus Freeman has Notre Dame on a roll. His team started the season ranked No. 7 in the Associated Press preseason college football poll, and they haven’t lost since Week 2 against Northern Illinois. The Fighting Irish have had a tough road to the National Championship, having faced No. 2 seed Georgia and a hot Penn State team in the College Football Playoff semifinals. Can quarterback Riley Leonard and running back Jeremiyah Love lead the Fighting Irish to one more win and the school’s first national title since 1988, or will Ohio State finish its improbable run toward history? Tune in Monday night to find out.

Make sure you don't miss this Ohio State vs. Notre Dame College Football Playoff National Championship livestream or any of this season's college football with our 2024 college football livestreams guide.

Sling provides a way to watch most NFL games. Sling Orange is just $46/month and offers ESPN, ESPN2 and more. Sling Blue starts at just $46 (depending on location) and offers local broadcast networks (select market), NFL Network and more. You can combine both plans for as little as $61 a month.

Limited time offer: Get your first month of Sing for 50% off for a limited time.

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the game on your usual subscription? You can still tune in via a virtual private network, or VPN. A VPN makes it appear like you're surfing the web from your home, allowing you to access the streaming services you already pay for. It's legal and easy to do.

We've tested many different VPN services and our favorite is NordVPN; it offers superb speeds, excellent customer service and a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out first to see if it's right for you. But you've got other VPN options too, so check out our full list of the best VPN services.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. and want to view your usual U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Sling and watch the Ohio State vs. Notre Dame College Football Playoff National Championship livestream.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In the U.S., the Ohio State vs. Notre Dame College Football Playoff National Championship livestream is on ESPN. That means it's not available over the air with one of the best TV antennas, but it is typically available with most cable TV packages.

If you've already cut the cord, consider watching the game on Sling TV or Fubo — two of the best streaming services for live TV.

The Sling Orange package is just $46 per month and comes with more than 30 channels, including ESPN.

Or, for $80 per month, you can sign up for Fubo and its 121 channels, including ESPN, all the broadcast networks and more.

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch select college football livestreams over the air for free. Unfortunately, since the Ohio State vs. Notre Dame College Football Playoff National Championship livestream is on ESPN, you cannot watch it for free with an antenna.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

U.K. fans can watch the Ohio State vs. Notre Dame College Football Playoff National Championship livestream on Sky Sports. The game will be accessible on Sky Sports NFL at 12:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday, Jan 21.

If you want this game and other select NCAA football games, you can add Sky Sports to an existing Sky subscription for £22/month.

Sky Glass is another option for watching NCAA and NFL football in the U.K. This service gives you Sky TV within a 4K TV that has a built-in Dolby Atmos soundbar without the need for a dish. Prices start at £14/month for the TV, plus a Sky subscription on top of that.

If you're currently an American in the U.K., and can't access Sky Sports, don't worry. You can use NordVPN to watch the Ohio State vs. Notre Dame College Football Playoff National Championship livestream abroad.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In Australia, the Ohio State vs. Notre Dame College Football Playoff National Championship livestream will be shown on Kayo Sports. Kayo Sports gives you ESPN coverage of both college football and NFL livestreams, with a few games on offer each week. Kayo Sports will have access to this game and all College Football Playoff games this season through its ESPN deal

Of course, if you're in Australia, you can always use NordVPN to watch your U.S. streaming services abroad.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

If you're in Canada, the Ohio State vs. Notre Dame College Football Playoff National Championship livestream will be on TSN1, TSN2, TSN4, and TSN Plus. TSN has a monopoly on college football so this is essentially your only option for watching games this season

Among the best streaming services we've tested, the only one that may offer games is Fubo, which has a pretty deep live sports selection and operates in Canada. Unfortunately, at this time we cannot confirm that Fubo will offer any college football livestreams in Canada like it does in the U.S.

Of course, if you're in Canada, you can always use NordVPN to watch your U.S. streaming services abroad.