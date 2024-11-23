Italy vs New Zealand live stream: How to watch 2024 Autumn Internationals rugby

A final international of the year for the Azzurri and All Blacks sees both hoping to sign off with a win in Turin. Keep reading as we explain your Italy vs New Zealand live stream options and how you can watch the rugby from anywhere in the world with a VPN.

Italy vs New Zealand live streams: TV schedule, dates The Italy vs New Zealand live stream is on Saturday, November 23

► Time: 8:10 p.m. GMT / 3:10 p.m. ET / 12:10 p.m. PT / 9:10 a.m. NZDT (Sun)

• U.S. — Peacock

• N.Z. — Sky Sport Now

• U.K. — TNT Sports / Discovery+

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk-free

A tough 2024 for the All Blacks hasn't had the emphatic finish in the northern hemisphere that Scott Robertson would have been hoping for. A first win in Ireland for eight years was a highlight, but they only just pipped an average England and were beaten by France last time out. They'll be hot favorites for a convincing victory on Saturday, and Ardie Savea, Scott and Beauden Barrett and co will be expected to deliver it.

After a promising Six Nations campaign, Italy seem to have taken a step backwards in November. A heavy loss to Argentina was followed by a niggly three-point win over minnows Georgia. With memories still fresh of their 93-17 thumping at the hands of Saturday's opponents in the World Cup last September, it's hard to imagine Gonzalo Quesada’s men finally scoring a first ever win over the All Blacks.

But stranger things have happened on a rugby field. So read on to see your Italy vs New Zealand live stream options and how to watch 2024 Autumn International rugby from anywhere on Saturday.

How to watch Italy vs New Zealand 2024 in the U.S.

NBC's streaming service Peacock has the rights to show every international rugby game this November. Italy vs New Zealand kicks off at 3:10 p.m. ET / 12:10 p.m. PT on Saturday afternoon.

If you don't already have the service, Peacock TV subscriptions start from only $7.99/month, rising to $13.99/month to remove the ads.

If you already subscribe to Peacock but are outside the U.S. right now, then using a VPN like NordVPN will help you access the rugby live streams.

How to watch Italy vs New Zealand live streams from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the rugby on your usual subscription?

You can still watch Italy vs New Zealand live online thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, making it ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market — find out why we rate it so highly in our NordVPN review.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 6,000 servers across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.S., and want to view your usual streaming service, you'd select a U.S.-based server from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to your usual streaming service and watch Italy vs New Zealand online as if you were back at home.

How to watch Italy vs All Blacks live streams in New Zealand

Live November international coverage in New Zealand — including this All Blacks game in Turin — comes courtesy of Sky Sport, which is available as part of a range of pay TV packages. This one's on Sky Sport 1 at 9:10 a.m. NZDT on Sunday morning and subscribers can also watch the rugby on mobiles using the Sky Go service.

If you're not a subscriber, you can also watch online through the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform. It costs $29.99/week or $49.99/month and can be cancelled any time.

Outside of New Zealand right now? Watch All Blacks live streams just like you would at home with the help of a quality VPN.

Watch Italy vs New Zealand live streams in the U.K.

TNT Sports is showing all of this year's Autumn Internationals, including Italy vs New Zealand on TNT Sports 2.

You can stream TNT Sports online by subscribing to the Discovery+ Premium plan for £30.99/month, or you can add it through Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media to watch via your television provider.

If you're not in the U.K. right now but already subscribe to TNT Sports or Discovery+ Premium, try using NordVPN to watch as if you were back at home.

Watch Italy vs New Zealand live streams in Australia

Italy vs New Zealand will be shown on Stan Sport for rugby fans in Australia, along with all of the 2024 Autumn Nations Series live streams. This match starts at 7:10 a.m. AEDT on Sunday morning.

Base Stan plans cost from $12/month, and you'll need to add Stan Sport for a further $15/month.

It's available on a wide variety of devices including smart TVs, iOS and Android phones, Chromecast, Apple TV and more. Stan Sport is also the place to watch Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League football, and Formula E.

If you're currently out of Australia but want to watch rugby live streams via your home service, you'll need to get yourself a VPN. Instructions above.

How to watch Italy vs New Zealand live streams in Canada

Sports streaming specialist DAZN is the Canadian broadcaster for all of this November's Autumn Nations Series, including Italy vs New Zealand live streams.

DAZN costs $34.99/month, although you can save a decent amount by buying annually ($299 paid on a monthly basis). DAZN has apps on pretty much every streaming platform around.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want want watch rugby union via DAZN can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make your streaming device believe it's back home in Canada.

