Illinois vs Nebraska livestream: How to watch college football Week 4 game online from anywhere

The Illinois vs. Nebraska livestream is a huge Big Ten conference college football matchup in Week 4 of the 2024 season — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for free!

Illinois vs. Nebraska livestream, date, time and channels The Illinois vs. Nebraska livestream is tomorrow (Fri., Sept. 20).

► Time: 8 p.m. ET / 5 a.m. PT / 1 a.m. BST (Sept. 21) / 10 a.m. AEST (Sept. 21)

• U.S. — Watch on Fox via Sling (select markets) or Fubo

• Watch anywhere — Try NordVPN 100% risk free

This week brings us an electric matchup between Big Ten conference rivals Illinois and Nebraska. Both teams are ranked in the top 25 of the Associated Press College Football Poll in conference chock-full of talented teams. The winner will retain their hopes of a Big Ten championship, while the loser is likely out of luck and on to next year.

The Nebraska Cornhuskers head into this Week 4 matchup against Illinois ranked 22 overall and are riding the momentum of three straight blowout wins to start the season. This is the first time the Cornhuskers have found themselves in the Associated Press College Football Poll since 2019. They'll look to continue their momentum and national college football poll status on the back of quarterback Dylan Railoa, who has thrown for 670 yards and five touchdowns with only one interception.

The Illinois Fighting Illini are ranked for the first time since Week 11 of 2022. At 24 in the Associated Press College Football Poll, The Fighting Illini head into Lincoln this weekend undefeated, and having just defeated No. 19 Kansas in Week 2. Quarterback Luke Altmyer has been hot, throwing for 647 yards and six touchdowns with no interceptions. Can wide receiver Pat Bryant and Company help Altmyer knock Nebraska back into irrelevance this weekend? You'll have to watch to find out.

Make sure you don't miss Illinois vs. Nebraska or any of this season's college football with our 2024 college football livestreams guide. Here's how to watch the Illinois vs. Nebraska livestream from anywhere in the world — and potentially for free.

How to watch Illinois vs Nebraska from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the game on your usual subscription? You can still tune in via a virtual private network, or VPN. A VPN makes it appear like you're surfing the web from your home, allowing you to access the streaming services you already pay for. It's legal and easy to do.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

How to watch Illinois vs Nebraska in the US

In the U.S., the Illinois vs. Nebraska livestream is on Fox, which is available over the air with one of the best TV antennas or with most cable TV packages.

If you've already cut the cord, consider watching the game on Sling TV or Fubo — two of the best streaming services for live TV.

The Sling Blue package starts at just $40 per month and comes with more than 40 channels, including Fox in select markets. For $80 per month, you can sign up for Fubo and its 121 channels, including ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox, ESPN and more.

How to watch Illinois vs Nebraska livestreams for free

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch select college football live streams over the air for free. And since Illinois vs. Nebraska is on Fox, you can watch it for free with an antenna.

Or, you could make your own stream, with a service such as Channel Master or Tablo, connected to your antenna and a DVR box. This allows you to broadcast the stream — either live or recorded — to a set-top box, mobile device or computer just about anywhere in the world. The cost of this method varies depending on the HD antenna you get and the service you use, but the local channels themselves are free.

How to watch Illinois vs Nebraska livestreams in the UK

U.K. fans cannot watch Illinois vs. Nebraska on Sky Sports.

Still, if you want to watch select NCAA football games, you can add Sky Sports to an existing Sky subscription for £22/month.

Sky Glass is another option for watching NCAA and NFL football in the U.K. This service gives you Sky TV within a 4K TV that has a built-in Dolby Atmos soundbar without the need for a dish. Prices start at £14/month for the TV, plus a Sky subscription on top of that.

How to watch Illinois vs Nebraska livestreams in Australia

In Australia, the Illinois vs. Nebraska livestream will not be shown on Kayo Sports. Kayo Sports gives you ESPN coverage of both college football and NFL livestreams, with a few games on offer each week. Since this game is on Fox in the U.S., Kayo Sports does not have access to it through its ESPN deal.

How to watch Illinois vs Nebraska livestreams in Canada

If you're in Canada, unfortunately, Illinois vs. Nebraska will not be on TSN. TSN has a monopoly on college football so this is essentially your only option for watching games this season, and it does not have access to this game.

Among the best streaming services we've tested, the only one that may offer games is Fubo, which has a pretty deep live sports selection and operates in Canada. Unfortunately, at this time we cannot confirm that Fubo will offer any college football livestreams in Canada like it does in the U.S.

