Colombia vs Panama live stream: How to watch Copa America 2024

The Colombia vs Panama live stream should be a fascinating Copa America 2024 quarter-final. It is a surprise that these sides have made it this far. They will not want to waste the opportunity – and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for free!

Colombia vs Panama live stream, date, time and channels The Colombia vs Panama live stream will take place on Saturday, July 6.

• Time: 11 p.m. BST / 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT / 8 a.m. AEST (Jul. 7)

• FREE — Watch free on Azteca 7 (Mexico)

• U.K. — Watch on Premier Sports

• U.S. — Watch on Fox Sports 1 via via Sling or FuboTV

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

Panama are a shock inclusion in this stage of the competition. They beat hosts the USA to second spot in Group C. Los Canaleros don’t boast any huge names, but their captain Anibal Godoy is one to look for as he works to get a grip in midfield.

Los Cafeteros are more established on the world footballing stage. They still have James Rodriguez, whose dead-ball delivery has given opponents all sorts of problems. There is also Luis Díaz of Liverpool and Daniel Muñoz of Crystal Palace who has scored twice so far. Both the teams are averaging two goals a game, so we could be in for an exciting one.

Where to watch Colombia vs Panama for free

You can watch a free Colombia vs Panama live stream online and on TV in Mexico. TV Azteca (Mexico) are the rights holder with all matches available to stream online on and TV Azteca Sports and Azteca 7.

If you're normally in Mexico but happen to be abroad right now, you won't miss out if you watch using one of the best VPNs.

How to watch Colombia vs Panama from anywhere

If you're not in your home country during Copa America 2024 and are unable to live stream a game from wherever you are, you can still tune in via a virtual private network, or VPN. A VPN makes it appear like you're surfing the web from your home allowing you to access the streaming services you already pay for. It's legal and easy to do.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from Mexico and want to view Azteca Sports as usual, you'd select Mexico from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Azteca 7 and watch Colombia vs Panama for free.

How to watch Colombia vs Panama in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Colombia vs Panama live stream on Fox Sports 1 (FS1). FS1 may be accessible as part of your cable package.

If you've cut the cord and don't have cable, you have plenty of options. Our top pick is Sling TV: the Sling Blue package costs just $45 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including FOX (if you have a local Fox Network on Sling), FS1 and FS2.

Fubo is another option. The Pro Plan costs $79 per month but gives you 121 channels, including FOX, FS1 and FS2, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy.

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch Copa America 2024 live streams by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

Sling TV offers two packages, Orange ($40 per month) and Blue ($45 per month). The Sling Blue plan comes with 30-plus channels, including FOX, FS1, ABC and NBC. New subscribers often get a discount on their first month.

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including FOX and FS1.

How to watch Colombia vs Panama in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Football fans in the U.K. will need a Premier Sports subscription to watch a Colombia vs Panama live stream. Packages start from £10.99 per month. You can sign up directly with Premier Sports, but you can also subscribe to their channels via Sky TV or Virgin TV.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K. and have a valid TV license, you can still follow every single game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

How to watch Colombia vs Panama in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

If you're in Canada, you can enjoy a Colombia vs Panama live stream via TSN 4 as part of a cable TV package. However, if you've cut the cord, you can sign up for TSN for $19.99 per month or you can take an annual pass which cost $199.90 per year.

If you want even more sporting action you can add TSN Plus for an additional $8 a month, or at a discounted annual rate of $80. TSN has yet to confirm if any Copa America 2024 games will require a TSN Plus account. We'll update once we know more.

If you live in Canada and already subscribe to TSN , but aren't at home right now, you can still watch a Copa America 2024 live stream by using a quality VPN like NordVPN.

How to watch Colombia vs Panama

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussie soccer fans can watch an Colombia vs Panama live stream via Optus Sport. This costs $24.99 AUD per month, or there's an Annual Pass for $199 AUD/year. Optus Sport can accessed via a dedicated mobile app, and it's also on Chromecast and Apple TV.

Not in Australia right now? You can use a VPN to watch all the action on Optus Sport as if you were back home.

Can you watch Colombia vs Panama in New Zealand?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

There are no listings for the Copa America 2024 in New Zealand at the time of writing but we'll keep you updated if the broadcast rights get picked up.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services.

