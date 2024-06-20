Copa America 2024: How to live stream every game

The 48th edition of the Copa America is almost upon us. The USA is ready to host a 16-team tournament featuring 10 sides from South America and six from the CONCACAF federation. The opening game is set for June 20 with the final on July 14 — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for free!

The 2024 edition of South America's flagship tournament is being held in the USA. The Copa America was first staged in the States eight years ago and CONMEBOL and CONCACAF have teamed up to deliver a joint-competition this time around.

The clear favorites at this stage are Argentina but Brazil will be looking to avenge their defeat in the last Cop final. Keep an eye out too for Uruguay, now coached by Marcelo Bielsa, as well as an in-form Colombia side.

Of the CONCACAF contingent, the USA are looking to make an impact with their young squad as the nation looks ahead to the World Cup on home soil in two years' time. Mexico will also be targeting a place in the latter stages of the competition.

How to watch Copa America 2024 live stream for free

You can watch free Copa America 2024 live streams online and on TV in Chile and in Mexico. Canal 13 (Chile) and TV Azteca (Mexico) are the rights holders with all matches available to stream online on 13Go and TV Azteca Sports.

If you’re normally in one of these countries but happen to be abroad right now, you won’t miss out if you watch using one of the best VPNs. These allow you to watch your go-to streaming wherever in the world you are. Our favorite is NordVPN.

How to watch Copa America 2024 from anywhere

If you're not in your home country during Copa America 2024 and are unable to live stream a game from wherever you are, you can still tune in via a virtual private network, or VPN. A VPN makes it appear like you're surfing the web from your home allowing you to access the streaming services you already pay for. It's legal and easy to do.

We've tested many different VPN services and our favorite is Nord VPN ; it offers superb speeds, excellent customer service and a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out first to see if it's right for you. But you've got other VPN options too, so check out our full list of the best VPN services.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate as the best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features, too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price, it's easy to recommend. Get 60% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from Mexico and want to view a Mexican service, you'd select Mexico from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to TV Azteca Sports and watch the game.

How to watch Copa America 2024 in the U.S.

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch Copa America 2024 across the Fox network. Coverage of the tournament will be split between FOX, Fox Sports 1 (FS1) and Fox Sports 2 (FS2).

These channels may be accessible as part of your cable package or with one of our best TV antenna picks.

If you've cut the cord and don't have cable, you have plenty of options. Our top pick is Sling TV: the Sling Blue package costs just $45 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including FOX (if you have a local Fox Network on Sling), FS1 and FS2.

Fubo is another option. The Pro Plan costs $79 per month but gives you 121 channels, including FOX, FS1 and FS2, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy.

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch Copa America 2024 live streams by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

Sling TV offers two packages, Orange costs $40 per month while Blue $45 monthly. The Sling Blue plan comes with 30-plus channels, including NBC, USA and FOX. New subscribers often get a discount on their first month.

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including NBC and USA Network.

How to watch Copa America 2024 in the U.K.

Football fans in the U.K. will need a Premier Sports subscription to watch Copa America 2024. Packages start from £10.99 per month. You can sign up directly with Premier Sports, but you can also subscribe to their channels via Sky TV or Virgin TV.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K. and have a valid TV license, you can still follow every single game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

How to watch Copa America 2024 in Canada

If you're in Canada, you can enjoy Copa America 2024 on TSN, as part of a cable TV package. However, if you've cut the cord, you can sign up for TSN for $19.99 per month or you can take an annual pass which cost $199.90 per year.

If you want even more sporting action you can add TSN Plus for an additional $8 a month, or at a discounted annual rate of $80. TSN has yet to confirm if any Copa America 2024 games will require a TSN Plus account. We'll update once we know more.

If you live in Canada and already subscribe to TSN , but aren't at home right now, you can still watch a Copa America 2024 live stream by using a quality VPN like NordVPN.

How to watch Copa America 2024 in Australia

Aussie soccer fans can watch Copa America 2024 live streams via Optus Sport. This costs $24.99 AUD per month, or there's an Annual Pass for $199 AUD/year. Optus Sport can accessed via a dedicated mobile app, and it's also on Chromecast and Apple TV.

Not in Australia right now? You can use a VPN to watch all the action on Optus Sport as if you were back home. NordVPN is out top pick of the options.

Can you watch Copa America 2024 in New Zealand?

There are no listings for the Copa America 2024 in New Zealand at the time of writing but we'll keep you updated if the broadcast rights get picked up.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

Copa America 2024 FAQ

When does Copa America 2024 take place?

Copa America 2024 is scheduled to kick off on Thursday, June 20, with a match between Argentina and Canada. The international soccer tournament will run for around three weeks with the grand finale booked for Sunday, July 14 in Florida. The tournament starts with a group stage, before moving to the knockout rounds. These high-stakes games begin with the quarter-finals on July 4.

Where does Copa America 2024 take place?

The USA is the host nation of Copa America 2024. This is the second time the country has hosted the Copa America, following on from a special centenary edition in 2016.

This will be treated as a warm-up event for the 2026 World Cup. The majority of the matches at that tournament will be held in the USA, with Canada and Mexico each staging a handful of fixtures.

The stadiums hosting Copa America 2024 matches are as follows:

AT&T Stadium (80,000)

Mercedes-Benz Stadium (71,000)

Q2 Stadium (20,738)

Bank of America Stadium (74,867)

MetLife Stadium (82,566)

NRG Stadium (72,220)

SoFi Stadium (70,240)

Levi's Stadium (68,500)

State Farm Stadium (63,400)

Allegiant Stadium (61,000)

Arrowhead Stadium (76,416)

Children's Mercy Park (18,467)

Hard Rock Stadium (64,767)

Inter&Co Stadium (25,500)

How many teams are playing in Copa America 2024?

There are 16 teams taking part in Copa America 2024. That number includes all 10 CONMEBOL nations - Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay, Peru, Chile, Bolivia, Paraguay, Ecaudor, Colombia and Venezuela. They are joined by six sides from CONCACAF - the USA, Mexico, Canada, Costa Rica, Jamaica and Panama.

Who is expected to win Copa America 2024?

Argentina and Brazil are the leading contenders to win Copa America 2024. Argentina lifted the World Cup trophy a year and a half ago and they are also the reigning South American champions. With Lionel Messi still a key part of the squad, it is hard to look past Argentina this summer.

Of course, Brazil will have something to say about that. Dorival Junior has had a promising start as manager of the national team, while this could be the tournament in which the baton is finally passed from the injured Neymar to Vinicius Junior.

Elsewhere, Uruguay have a decent blend of youth and experience. Marcelo Bielsa has introduced his usual dynamic and intense style of play, so his team should be well worth watching. Colombia have the potential to spring a surprise or two.

Home advantage could help the USA do better than expected, while Mexico will be well supported throughout the tournament too. Copa America 2024 promises to be competitive.

