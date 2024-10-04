Brentford vs Wolves live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

The Brentford vs Wolves live stream sees the home side look to inflict more misery on the visitors who are bottom of the Premier League table — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

► Time: 3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT / 12 a.m. AEST (Oct. 6)

• U.S. — Watch live on Peacock



The fixture list wasn’t the kindest to Brentford who have already had to travel to Liverpool, Man City and Tottenham this season. The Bees left with no points from those three games but there have been plenty of positives for manager Thomas Frank. They were superb in the wins over Crystal Palace and Southampton and have earned a deserved reputation as fast starters, scoring after 22, 23 and 37 seconds in their last three matches.

Wolves will certainly not want to fall behind early and suffer another hit to their confidence after a tough start to the new campaign. Six games in and they have lost five, drawn one and conceded 16 goals. They have shown glimpses of quality in most games this season but need to deliver a complete display sooner rather than later, especially as pressure mounts on young manager Gary O’Neil.

Watch Brentford vs Wolves in the U.S.

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Brentford vs Wolves live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($7.99/month) or Premium Plus ($13.99/month), which also gets rid of some ads.

If you're outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch the Brentford vs Wolves live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

In addition to showing selected Premier League 24/25 live streams, Peacock also has a huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like "30 Rock", "The Voice", "Law & Order: SVU" and "This Is Us".

Can you watch Brentford vs Wolves in the U.K.?

Unfortunately, there will be no Brentford vs Wolves live stream in the United Kingdom. That's because U.K. broadcasters are blocked from airing Saturday 3 p.m. kick-offs to protect attendances elsewhere in the football pyramid.

U.S. fans visiting the U.K. can use one of the best VPN services to access their usual streaming service from abroad. We recommend NordVPN.

As it stands, live Premier League rights are split three ways in the U.K. between Sky Sports, TNT Sports and Amazon Prime Video.

For the 24/25 season, Sky Sports is set to show 128 matches live, while TNT Sports will show 52 matches live, including every Saturday lunchtime kick-off. Amazon Prime Video has the rights to 20 matches this season.

How to watch Brentford vs Wolves in Canada

Canadians can watch the Brentford vs Wolves live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Sports Monthly plan gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia, plus 70 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. It costs $29.99/month.

If you're willing to fork out a larger sum all at once, a Sports Quarterly plan costs CAN$79.97, which means you'll pay $26.66 per month. However, for the best value you'll want a Sports Annual plan which costs CAN$279.99 (that's CAN$23.33 per month). The Quarterly and Annual plans also allow you to watch the Premier League in 4K.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want their usual service can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make their streaming device believe it's back home in Canada.

Watch Brentford vs Wolves in Australia

Aussies can watch the Brentford vs Wolves game on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV, costing $24.99/month. An Annual Plan is also available for $229.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your Optus account as if you were back home.

Watch Brentford vs Wolves in New Zealand

Kiwis can access a Brentford vs Wolves live stream via the Sky Sport Now streaming service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $29.99/week, $49.99/month or $499.99/year. Kick-off is at 2 a.m. NZST in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

