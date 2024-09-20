How to watch 'The Voice' season 26 online — TV channel and live streams

Is there anything that can't be improved with the addition of a little Snoop Dogg? "The Voice" has two new coaches – Michael Bublé says hi – but there's no question who the hottest ticket in town is. One way or another, the competition's getting smoked.

"The Voice" season 26 airs on NBC in the U.S. and CTV2 in Canada on Mondays — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

'The Voice' season 26 release date and time ► U.S. date and time: "The Voice" season 16 airs on NBC from 8 p.m. ET/PT on Mondays, starting September 23.

Fresh from overshadowing actual Olympians at Paris 2024, the artist formerly known as Snoop Doggy Dogg has taken residence in one of the red chairs. For all of the jaw-dropping talent waiting to be unearthed, "The Voice" lives and dies by the charisma of its coaches, and which bodes extremely well for season 26.

While Chance the Rapper, John legend and Dan + Shay have said their goodbyes, firm favorites Reba McEntire and Gwen Stefani have returned, as has veteran host Carson Daly, while Bublé, who's hailing himself as the “future winner” of the show on social media, has made the step up from advisor to fully-fledged mentor.

Read our guide below for how to watch "The Voice" season 26 online and from anywhere in the world.

How to watch 'The Voice' S26 from anywhere

Just because NBC and Peacock aren't available everywhere doesn't mean you can't watch "The Voice" season 26 if you're away from home. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is NordVPN . It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off with this NordVPN deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Fire up your website or streaming service of choice and tune in.

Watch 'The Voice' season 26 in the U.S.

In the U.S., "The Voice" season 26 premieres on NBC on Monday, September 23 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. A new episode airs at the same time each Monday.

NBC is a local broadcast network that can accessed with one of the best TV antennas or through a cable TV package.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have cable, you can watch NBC on a live TV service, like Sling TV, Fubo, YouTube TV, Hulu With Live TV, and DirecTV Stream.

Of these options, we recommend Sling TV and Fubo, two of the best cable TV alternatives.

Sling TV is one of the most affordable live TV services on the market. The Sling Blue package includes more than 50 channels including NBC in select markets. Right now, new subscribers can get their first month half-price.

Fubo has all of the major networks, including NBC. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front.

How to watch 'The Voice' season 26 on Peacock

All episodes of "The Voice" season 26 will be available to stream via Peacock the day after they air on NBC.

A subscription to Peacock is $7.99 a month for Premium membership, but the $12.99 Premium Plus plan gives you an ad-free experience.

Not only is Peacock one of the best streaming services, but it's also available on most of the best streaming devices.

Peacock is the home of the vast NBCUniversal library, including every episode of The Office (here's our in-depth list of the best Peacock shows to watch). Subscribers can also watch live NFL and EPL action, and episodes of current NBC series.

Watch 'The Voice' season 26 in Canada

"The Voice" season 26 is being shown on CTV2 in Canada.

The season premiere is set for Monday, September 23, and new episodes air at 8 p.m. ET/PT each week.

Not in Canada at the moment? Signing up to NordVPN will help you access your preferred streaming service when you're overseas.

Can you watch 'The Voice' season 26 in Australia

7Plus is the home of "The Voice US" in Australia, but at the time of writing there's no word on when season 26 will arrive Down Under.

So for now, if you're from the U.S. or Canada but you're away from home in Australia, use NordVPN to access your usual streaming service.

Can you watch 'The Voice' season 26 in the U.K.?

Bad news for Brits: the U.S. version of The Voice isn't broadcast in the U.K.

If you're from the U.S. or Canada but you're away from home in the U.K., use NordVPN to access your usual streaming service.

Who won 'The Voice' season 25? Soul singer Asher HaVon won season 25 of "The Voice", announced during the finale on May 21, 2024. He caught the eye of all three judges apart from John Legend with his rendition of Adele's "Set Fire to the Rain" in the blind auditions, and was taken under Reba McEntire's wing. For winning the show, HaVon was awarded a $100,000 record deal with Republic Records (owned by Universal).

When is the season 26 finale of 'The Voice'? The date of the season 26 finale is yet to be announced at the time of writing, but we're expecting to see a winner crowned shortly before Christmas.