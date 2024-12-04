Aston Villa vs Brentford live stream: How to watch Premier League game online, TV broadcasters, free trial

The Aston Villa vs Brentford live stream sees a club on the rise face off with one in freefall — and it's not the way around most fans would have thought. Here's how to watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

Aston Villa vs Brentford live stream, Date, Time, Channels The Aston Villa vs Brentford live stream takes place on Wednesday, December 4.

► Time: 8:15 p.m. GMT / 3.15 p.m. ET / 12.15 p.m. PT / 7.15 a.m. AEDT (Thursday)

• U.S. — Watch on USA Network via Sling TV or Fubo

• U.K. — Watch on Amazon Prime Video (free trial)

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

Having been third in the league barely a month ago, Unai Emery's Villa are now way down in 12th. They're winless in eight, losing five of those, and the displays are matching the results. Their Champions League efforts are, of course, part of this, but Ollie Watkins hasn't looked right all season. That was fine when Morgan Rogers and Jhon Duran were picking up the slack, but it's a big problem now that they've gone off the boil too.

Brentford have soared up to 8th, a position that's all the more remarkable because they have the joint-worst away record in the league (L5 D1 W0). Ivan Toney's departure has allowed others to blossom, to the extraordinary extent that only one team has scored more than the Bees.

We all know about the qualities of Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa, but Kevin Schade has now announced his arrival with an out-of-the-blue hat-trick at the weekend, while Mikkel Damsgaard has quietly established himself as one of the league's standout playmakers.

Tune in to find out who comes out on top on Wednesday evening, plus make sure you don’t miss any of the EPL action with our how to watch Premier League live streams guide.

Watch Aston Villa vs Brentford from anywhere

Travelling abroad and unable to access your regular soccer streaming service? There's a way around that.

Thanks to the benefits of a VPN (Virtual Private Network), tou can still watch Aston Villa vs Brentford live from wherever you find yourself. The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country, making it ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN — find out why we love it in our NordVPN review.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple, you just need to follow these steps.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.S. and want to view your usual U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to a service listed below that's showing Aston Villa vs Brentford and watch the game.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Brentford in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Viewers in the U.S. can watch an Aston Villa vs Brentford live stream on USA Network, which is available with most cable TV packages.

For cord-cutters, one option is Sling TV. The Sling Blue package is priced from $40/month ($20 for your first month) and it comes with more than 40 channels including USA Network.

Or you could go for Fubo. Its Pro Plan costs $79.99/month (reduced to $49.99 for your first month), but it gives you 150+ channels for that hefty investment, including USA Network, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy. USA is also on YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV and DirecTV Stream.

If you're outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch an Aston Villa vs Brentford live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

You'll need Sling TV's Blue package to watch this EPL game, starting from $40/month ($20 for your first month). The plan comes with 40-plus channels, including USA and NBC in select markets.

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including NBC and USA Network.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Brentford in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The Aston Villa vs Brentford live stream is one of 20 Premier League games that are exclusive to Prime Video – those games are all the fixtures from the current matchday, and on Boxing Day. Kick-off at Villa Park is at 8:15 p.m. GMT on Wednesday.

To watch tonight's game and the festive footy, you'll need a Prime subscription. Prime Video is available as part of an Amazon Prime membership, which costs £8.99 per month or £95 per year, or you can get Prime Video on its own, without the Prime perks, for £5.99 per month.

Good news for new subscribers, because you can get a free 30-day trial of Prime Video, meaning you can stream Aston Villa vs Brentford today for free.

If you're not currently in the U.K., you can still follow your usual Aston Villa vs Brentford live stream on Amazon by using one of the best VPN services for streaming, such as NordVPN.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Brentford in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadian soccer fans can watch the Aston Villa vs Brentford live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Sports Monthly plan gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia, plus 70 channels including beINSports and MLB Network. It costs $29.99/month.

If you're willing to fork out a larger sum all at once, a Sports Quarterly plan costs CA$79.97, which works out at CA$26.66 per month. However, for the best value you'll want a Sports Annual plan, which costs CA$279.99 (that's CA$23.33 per month). The Quarterly and Annual plans also allow you to watch the Premier League in 4K.

Canadians currently abroad who still want their usual service can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make their streaming device believe it's back home in Canada, and tune into Aston Villa vs Brentford stress-free.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Brentford in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Fans in Australia can watch the Aston Villa vs Brentford game on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV, costing $24.99/month. An Annual Plan is also available for $229.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action via your Optus account as if you were back home.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Brentford in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kiwis can access an Aston Villa vs Brentford live stream via the Sky Sport Now streaming service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $29.99/week, $49.99/month or $499.99/year.

Those who want to watch the game on linear TV can tune in on Sky Sport 2. Kick-off is at 9.15 a.m. NZDT on Thursday morning.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

More from Tom's Guide