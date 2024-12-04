Aston Villa vs Brentford live stream: How to watch Premier League game online, TV broadcasters, free trial
Villa are in freefall, but the Bees have the league's worst away record
The Aston Villa vs Brentford live stream sees a club on the rise face off with one in freefall — and it's not the way around most fans would have thought. Here's how to watch it from anywhere with a VPN.
The Aston Villa vs Brentford live stream takes place on Wednesday, December 4.
► Time: 8:15 p.m. GMT / 3.15 p.m. ET / 12.15 p.m. PT / 7.15 a.m. AEDT (Thursday)
• U.S. — Watch on USA Network via Sling TV or Fubo
• U.K. — Watch on Amazon Prime Video (free trial)
• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free
Having been third in the league barely a month ago, Unai Emery's Villa are now way down in 12th. They're winless in eight, losing five of those, and the displays are matching the results. Their Champions League efforts are, of course, part of this, but Ollie Watkins hasn't looked right all season. That was fine when Morgan Rogers and Jhon Duran were picking up the slack, but it's a big problem now that they've gone off the boil too.
Brentford have soared up to 8th, a position that's all the more remarkable because they have the joint-worst away record in the league (L5 D1 W0). Ivan Toney's departure has allowed others to blossom, to the extraordinary extent that only one team has scored more than the Bees.
We all know about the qualities of Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa, but Kevin Schade has now announced his arrival with an out-of-the-blue hat-trick at the weekend, while Mikkel Damsgaard has quietly established himself as one of the league's standout playmakers.
Tune in to find out who comes out on top on Wednesday evening, plus make sure you don’t miss any of the EPL action with our how to watch Premier League live streams guide.
Watch Aston Villa vs Brentford from anywhere
Travelling abroad and unable to access your regular soccer streaming service? There's a way around that.
Thanks to the benefits of a VPN (Virtual Private Network), tou can still watch Aston Villa vs Brentford live from wherever you find yourself. The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country, making it ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN — find out why we love it in our NordVPN review.
There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 6,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price, it's easy to recommend.
Using a VPN is incredibly simple, you just need to follow these steps.
1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.
2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.S. and want to view your usual U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.
3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to a service listed below that's showing Aston Villa vs Brentford and watch the game.
How to watch Aston Villa vs Brentford in the U.S.
Viewers in the U.S. can watch an Aston Villa vs Brentford live stream on USA Network, which is available with most cable TV packages.
For cord-cutters, one option is Sling TV. The Sling Blue package is priced from $40/month ($20 for your first month) and it comes with more than 40 channels including USA Network.
Or you could go for Fubo. Its Pro Plan costs $79.99/month (reduced to $49.99 for your first month), but it gives you 150+ channels for that hefty investment, including USA Network, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy. USA is also on YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV and DirecTV Stream.
If you're outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch an Aston Villa vs Brentford live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.
You'll need Sling TV's Blue package to watch this EPL game, starting from $40/month ($20 for your first month). The plan comes with 40-plus channels, including USA and NBC in select markets.
How to watch Aston Villa vs Brentford in the U.K.
The Aston Villa vs Brentford live stream is one of 20 Premier League games that are exclusive to Prime Video – those games are all the fixtures from the current matchday, and on Boxing Day. Kick-off at Villa Park is at 8:15 p.m. GMT on Wednesday.
To watch tonight's game and the festive footy, you'll need a Prime subscription. Prime Video is available as part of an Amazon Prime membership, which costs £8.99 per month or £95 per year, or you can get Prime Video on its own, without the Prime perks, for £5.99 per month.
Good news for new subscribers, because you can get a free 30-day trial of Prime Video, meaning you can stream Aston Villa vs Brentford today for free.
If you're not currently in the U.K., you can still follow your usual Aston Villa vs Brentford live stream on Amazon by using one of the best VPN services for streaming, such as NordVPN.
How to watch Aston Villa vs Brentford in Canada
Canadian soccer fans can watch the Aston Villa vs Brentford live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.
The Sports Monthly plan gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia, plus 70 channels including beINSports and MLB Network. It costs $29.99/month.
If you're willing to fork out a larger sum all at once, a Sports Quarterly plan costs CA$79.97, which works out at CA$26.66 per month. However, for the best value you'll want a Sports Annual plan, which costs CA$279.99 (that's CA$23.33 per month). The Quarterly and Annual plans also allow you to watch the Premier League in 4K.
Canadians currently abroad who still want their usual service can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make their streaming device believe it's back home in Canada, and tune into Aston Villa vs Brentford stress-free.
How to watch Aston Villa vs Brentford in Australia
Fans in Australia can watch the Aston Villa vs Brentford game on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV, costing $24.99/month. An Annual Plan is also available for $229.
Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action via your Optus account as if you were back home.
How to watch Aston Villa vs Brentford in New Zealand
Kiwis can access an Aston Villa vs Brentford live stream via the Sky Sport Now streaming service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $29.99/week, $49.99/month or $499.99/year.
Those who want to watch the game on linear TV can tune in on Sky Sport 2. Kick-off is at 9.15 a.m. NZDT on Thursday morning.
Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.
More from Tom's Guide
- How to watch Premier League live streams from anywhere
- The best VPN service
- How to watch F1 live streams
Disclaimer
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
Sign up now to get the best Black Friday deals!
Discover the hottest deals, best product picks and the latest tech news from our experts at Tom’s Guide.
Aatif is a freelance journalist and copywriter based in the UK. He’s written about technology, sport and politics for a wide range of publications including TechRadar, What Hi-Fi?, The Independent, Trusted Reviews, and Newsweek. These days, he focuses mainly on streaming at Future, an arrangement that combines two of his greatest passions: live TV and penny-pinching. When he's not attending a top-flight English soccer match, you can find him perfecting his table tennis skills.