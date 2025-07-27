How to watch 'Naked and Afraid: Apocalypse' online — stream latest spinoff from anywhere

The small screen behemoth that is the "Naked and Afraid" franchise has yet another spinoff starting this Sunday, with its new "Apocalypse" iteration taking the action to the barely habitable plains of South Africa.

You can watch "Naked and Afraid: Apocalypse" online around the world and from anywhere with a VPN.

Those familiar with previous versions of "Naked and Afraid" will be all too familiar with the concept — a dozen survivalists are dropped into an unforgiving landscape without a thread of clothing on their back and equipped with only one useful tool or item of their choice.

This latest spinoff derives its names from the environment that will greet them. Set in South Africa, the scorched wasteland looks like something out of a post-apocalyptic movie, complete with burnt out cars, abandoned mine shafts, arid desert and the nearby threat of some of the planet's most dangerous predators. The aim this time isn't merely to survive, but to escape back to civilization.

Luckily, you get to enjoy the show from the comfort of your own living room, so read on to find out how to watch "Naked and Afraid: Apocalypse" online and stream the latest spinoff show from anywhere.

Watch 'Naked and Afraid: Apocalypse' in the U.S.

"Naked and Afraid: Apocalypse" premieres on the Discovery Channel on Sunday, July 27 at 8 p.m. ET/PT in the U.S. with new episodes airing in the same slot weekly.

Episodes will also stream on Discovery Plus (7-day FREE trial and then from $5.99/month) and HBO Max (from $9.99/month).

Cord cutters have the option to watch the Discovery Channel on one of the best cable TV alternatives such as Sling TV, Hulu+Live TV, and DirecTV Stream.

Traveling outside the States? Simply use a VPN to unblock your usual U.S. streaming services when abroad. Details below.

Sling TV is one of the most affordable live TV services on the market. As well as Discovery Channel, the Sling Blue package carries more than 40 channels including Fox and NBC (in select cities), AMC, Bravo, Food Network, HGTV, Lifetime and USA. Plans start at $46/month.

Watch 'Naked and Afraid: Apocalypse' from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching "Naked and Afraid: Apocalypse" on your usual subscription?

You can still watch the show thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software enables your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. Ideal when you're away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN — you can find out why in our NordVPN review.

NordVPN is our #1 VPN.

✅ 70% off usual price

✅ Amazon gift card worth up to $50 Use Nord to unblock Discocvery+ US and watch "Naked and Afraid: Apocalypse" online with our exclusive deal.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're visiting Canada and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select a U.S. server from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. head to your streaming service or app of choice and tune in just as you would at home.

Can I watch 'Naked and Afraid: Apocalypse' in the U.K?

Discovery Plus is home to "Naked and Afraid" in the U.K., but at the time of publication there's no word on whether this new iteration transfer across the Atlantic.

If you're an American across the pond for work or on vacation you can catch the show by using a VPN, such as NordVPN.

Can I watch 'Naked and Afraid: Apocalypse' in Canada?

With a dedicated "Naked and Afraid: Apocalypse" page on the Discovery Plus website, it seems sensible to assume that the show will land there in due course. However, we can't yet find a date for when it might start.

Discovery Plus plans start from CA$5.99 in Canada.

Remember, U.S. viewers currently traveling north of the border can use a VPN to stream as they would at home. We recommend NordVPN.

Can I watch 'Naked and Afraid: Apocalypse' in Australia?

"Naked and Afraid" shows generally air in Foxtel in Australia. However, there's sign yet of "Naked and Afraid: Apocalypse" in its upcoming listings.

Anybody currently Down Under from the U.S. can use one of the best VPN services to access their usual streaming service. We recommend NordVPN thanks to its speed, reliability and trusted security features.

'Naked and Afraid: Apocalypse' sneak peek

Sneak Peek! | Naked and Afraid: Apocalypse | Discovery - YouTube Watch On

