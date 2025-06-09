How to watch 'The Snake' with Jim Jefferies online and from anywhere for FREE

If "The Snake" seeks to answer any questions, one of them might be which profession is home to the most manipulative and duplicitous people. Naturally, Journalists are NOT represented [coughs] but there is an ex-con, OnlyFans content creator, pastor, poker player, lawyer and a police officer in the mix...

Below is our guide to how to watch "The Snake" from anywhere with a VPN.

'The Snake': Release date, start time, TV channel, streaming info U.S. date and time: "The Snake" premieres in the U.S. on Tuesday, June 10 on Fox at 9 p.m. ET/PT and streams the next day on Hulu.

• U.S. — Fox (via Sling TV or Fubo)/ Hulu

The premise is that the 15 contestants leverage their persuasive skills to win challenges and therefore control of a "Saving Ceremony" which sees a nominated co-contestant protected and the triggering of a chain reaction of eliminations based on who other players are willing to save, not who they want eliminated.

In that respect, The show emphasizes the social aspect of the game with players building relationships, faking connections and potentially sparking romantic interests. It is the strength of these bonds that will lead to success not votes. The most manipulative will earn $100,000 (and also a fair degree of notoriety).

Read on for everything you need to know about where to watch "The Snake" online – including any free streams.

How to watch 'The Snake' for FREE

Residents of Canada are in luck as they will be able to catch "The Snake" for free on Global TV the day after it is originally broadcast.

All you need to do is sign into the Global TV App and you will be good to go.

How to watch 'The Snake' from abroad

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching "The Snake" on your usual streaming subscription?

You can still watch your favorite TV shows from anywhere thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for TV fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market.

How to watch 'The Snake' in the U.S.

American fans can tune into "The Snake" at 9 p.m. ET/PT on FOX from Tuesday, June 10. It streams the next day on Hulu.

FOX is a broadcast network that can be accessed with one of the best TV antennas, a cable TV package or a live TV streaming platform like Sling TV, Fubo or Hulu with Live TV.

How to watch 'The Snake' in Canada

"The Snake" premieres on Global TV in Canada on Tuesday, June 10 and is available to stream the following day on the Global TV App for FREE.

Can I watch 'The Snake' in the U.K.?

There is no release date for U.S. social reality competition "The Snake" in the U.K.. [N.b. NOT to be confused with Channel 4 quiz show of the same name]

Can I watch 'The Snake' in Australia?

As with the U.K., There is no release date for U.S. social reality competition "The Snake" in Australia as yet.

'The Snake' - FAQ

"The Snake" - Cast

PASTOR: Name: Jacob Buchholz Hometown: Upland, Calif.

ONLYFANS CONTENT CREATOR: Alyssa Grassie/ Miami, Fla.

EX-CON: Bryan Sobolewski/ Lewisville, Texas

LAWYER: Amanda Short/ Richmond, Va.

DETECTIVE: Derek North/ Naperville, Ill.

POKER PLAYER: Devonte Kavanaugh/ Los Angeles, Calif.

NON-PROFIT DIRECTOR: Jack Micco/ Austin, Texas

NFL CHEERLEADER: MacLaine Funsch/ Carmel, Ind.

BOUNTY HUNTER: Mena Samara/ Moore, Okla.

HR DIRECTOR: Jordan DeJesse/ Philadelphia, Pa.

BULL RIDER: Cody Brewer/ Cookeville, Tenn.

POLICE OFFICER: Kailee Fessock/ Hollywood, Fla.

BOXER: Brett Covalt/ Tampa, Fla.

TECH MANAGER: Kethryn Cavender/ New York, N.Y.

MAKEUP ARTIST: Frank Lavecchia/ Charlotte, N.C.

'The Snake' Trailer

The Snake Official Trailer with Host Jim Jefferies | FOXTV - YouTube Watch On

Who is "The Snake" host Jim Jefferies? Jim Jeffries (real name Geoff James Nugent) is an Australian and American comedian, actor, and writer. He is known for "Legit", "The Jim Jefferies Show" and is also host of "1% Club".

