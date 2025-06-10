The programme makers behind "Alone" season 12 have left wolves and frostbite behind and opted to test their ten survivalists in the Karoo Desert in northern South Africa. The challenge will be different but the rules remain the same...

"Alone" season 12 airs on the History Channel in the U.S. and Canada every Thursday — and viewers abroad can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

'Alone' season 12 release date and time ► Date and time: "Alone" season 12 premieres on the History Channel at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Thursday, June 12.

• U.S. — History Channel (via Sling, Philo or Hulu)

• Canada — History Channel

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk-free

Contestants get to choose 10 survival items from a list of 40 - for example, Kelsey Loper opted for: Fishing, bow, ferro rod, pot, blanket, tarp, 1/3 rice 1/3 salt 1/3 sugar, "Leatherman", paracord and saw (see below for full list of available items) - and the aim is to stay where they are dropped as long as possible.

The Karoo Desert (aka "The Land of Great Thirst") has variable climate and topography across its 250,000 square miles and will provide for encounters with warthogs and wildebeests and snakes and scorpions, and cheetahs. As ever, there are only two ways out, fail a medical or tap out. Stay the course and win $500,000.

Read our guide to how to watch "Alone" season 12 online and from anywhere in the world. Scroll down for the full list of contestants.

How to watch 'Alone' season 12 in the U.S.

In the U.S., "Alone" season 12 premieres on the History Channel at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Thursday, June 12.

New episodes of season 12 are also available to stream the next day on Hulu.

The History Channel is available with most cable packages. If you have a cable login, you can also watch "Alone" season 12 episodes on History.com.

If you've already cut the cord, you can watch "Alone" season 12 live on several live TV streaming services, including Sling TV, Philo, Hulu With Live TV, YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream.

Americans abroad can catch the show from anywhere by using a good VPN. We recommend NordVPN.

Cheaper Live TV Sling TV is one of the most affordable cable TV alternatives on the market, and new users often get a discount on their first month. Both the Sling Orange ($40/month) and Sling Blue ($45/month) packages comes with the History Channel.

Free 7-day trial Philo is one of the cheapest live TV services you can get. For $25 per month, you get over 70 channels including the History Channel, MTV, Paramount Network, AMC, Lifetime and HGTV. Check out the service with a free seven-day trial.

Watch 'Alone' season 12 from anywhere

Just because the History Channel isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you can't watch "Alone" season 12 if you're away from home. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is NordVPN. It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service.

Exclusive deal There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 7,000 servers, across 110 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're visiting the U.K. and want to view an American service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to your platform of choice and stream new episodes of "Alone" season 12 online.

Watch 'Alone' season 12 in Canada

In Canada, "Alone" season 12 airs on the History channel via Global TV at 10 p.m. ET/PT every Thursday.

You can also stream "Alone" via the STACKTV add-on with Prime Video, which grants access to programming from the History Channel, Global Television, the Disney Channel, National Geographic, Showcase, W Network, and Adult Swim.

A Prime membership costs CA$9.99 each month, and a Stack TV subscription costs CA$12.99 on top, but both offer free trials to new users.

Not in Canada at the moment? Signing up to NordVPN will help you access your preferred streaming service when you're overseas.

Can you watch 'Alone' season 12 in Australia?

"Alone" season 12 premieres on Stan in Australia on Friday, June 13.

For now, anybody currently abroad in Australia from the U.S. or Canada can use one of the best VPN services to access their usual streaming service. We recommend NordVPN thanks to its speed, reliability and trusted security features.

Can you watch 'Alone' season 12 in the U.K.?

There is no release date for "Alone" season 12 in the U.K. as yet but it will almost certainly air on the History Channel soon.

Visiting the U.K. currently? We recommend NordVPN to watch streaming service like you were back home.

'Alone' season 12 cast

Meet the cast of "Alone" season 12:

PABLO ARGUELLES: Age: 55/ Profession: Video Editor/ Hometown: Jacksonville, FL

55/ Video Editor/ Jacksonville, FL COLTON GILMAN: 35/ Carpenter/ Red Lodge, MT

35/ Carpenter/ Red Lodge, MT WILL LAMB: 31/ Exotic Animal Rancher/ Leakey, TX

31/ Exotic Animal Rancher/ Leakey, TX KELSEY LOPER: 35/ Horse Trainer/ Winnett, MT

35/ Horse Trainer/ Winnett, MT BAHA MAHMUTOV: 50/ Homesteader, Railroad Maintenance/ Wharncliff, Ontario, Canada

50/ Homesteader, Railroad Maintenance/ Wharncliff, Ontario, Canada DOUGLAS S. MEYER: 57/ Primitive Technology Instructor/ Kannapolis, NC

57/ Primitive Technology Instructor/ Kannapolis, NC DUG NORTH: 53/ User Experience Designer/ Nashua, NH

53/ User Experience Designer/ Nashua, NH NATHAN OLSEN: 52/ Tech CEO/ Buhl, Idaho

52/ Tech CEO/ Buhl, Idaho JIT PATEL: 35/ Outdoor Educator/ Anakiwa, New Zealand

35/ Outdoor Educator/ Anakiwa, New Zealand KATIE RYDGE: 46/ Survival Skills Instructor & Mentor/ Emerald Beach, Gumbaynggirr Country, NSW, Australia

'Alone' season 12 - FAQ

Alone Season 12 Episode Guide

Episode 1 – "The Land of Great Thirst": Thursday, June 12

– "The Land of Great Thirst": Thursday, June 12 Episode 2 – "Best Laid Plans": Thursday, June 19

– "Best Laid Plans": Thursday, June 19 Episode 3 – "Thirst Trap": Thursday, June 26

– "Thirst Trap": Thursday, June 26 Episode 4 – "Finding a Foothold": Thursday, July 10

– "Finding a Foothold": Thursday, July 10 Episode 5 – “The Tempest": Thursday, July 17

– “The Tempest": Thursday, July 17 Episode 6 – “Purpose": Thursday, July 24

– “Purpose": Thursday, July 24 Episode 7 – "Echoes of Emptiness”: Thursday, July 31

– "Echoes of Emptiness”: Thursday, July 31 Episode 8 – "Weak Spot": Thursday, August 7

– "Weak Spot": Thursday, August 7 Episode 9 – "The Promised Land": Thursday, August 14

– "The Promised Land": Thursday, August 14 Episode 10 – "No Regrats": Thursday, August 21

Is Alone Season 12 on Netflix?

No, not right now. You can stream season 12 of 'Alone' on the History channel via Sling TV.

What are the 40 survival items on the list for contestants in 'Alone' season 12? Shelter: Ground cloth/tarp (12x12) 8mm climbing rope (10 meters) 550 Paracord (80 meters) 3mm cotton cord (40 meters) Sleeping bag Bivy bag Sleeping pad Hammock Hygiene: Bar of soap Toothpaste (8 oz) Face flannel Dental floss (40 mm) Small bar of shower soap Towel (30" x 60") Comb Shaving razor and blade Cooking: Large pot (no more than 2 quarts) Steel frying pan (no more than 2 quarts) Flint or ferro rod set with striker Enamel bowl Spoon Canteen or water bottle Miscellaneous: Machete Bank line Shovel Water bottle Blanket Salt Sugar Tarp Simple Distilling Two Pot Set Field dressing knife Leatherman multi-tool Medical Kit Fishing Kit Sewing Kit Hygiene Kit (Nail Clippers, Toothbrush, Plaque Scrapers, Soap) Flashlight Hatchet Lentils Flint and Steel + Tinderbox Whetstone Crossbow and Bolts

