How to watch 'Alone' season 12 online — release date, episode schedule, cast
The season 12 winner will have to go through hell in "The Land of Great Thirst" to win the $500,000 cash prize
The programme makers behind "Alone" season 12 have left wolves and frostbite behind and opted to test their ten survivalists in the Karoo Desert in northern South Africa. The challenge will be different but the rules remain the same...
"Alone" season 12 airs on the History Channel in the U.S. and Canada every Thursday — and viewers abroad can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.
► Date and time: "Alone" season 12 premieres on the History Channel at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Thursday, June 12.
• U.S. — History Channel (via Sling, Philo or Hulu)
• Canada — History Channel
Contestants get to choose 10 survival items from a list of 40 - for example, Kelsey Loper opted for: Fishing, bow, ferro rod, pot, blanket, tarp, 1/3 rice 1/3 salt 1/3 sugar, "Leatherman", paracord and saw (see below for full list of available items) - and the aim is to stay where they are dropped as long as possible.
The Karoo Desert (aka "The Land of Great Thirst") has variable climate and topography across its 250,000 square miles and will provide for encounters with warthogs and wildebeests and snakes and scorpions, and cheetahs. As ever, there are only two ways out, fail a medical or tap out. Stay the course and win $500,000.
Read our guide to how to watch "Alone" season 12 online and from anywhere in the world. Scroll down for the full list of contestants.
How to watch 'Alone' season 12 in the U.S.
In the U.S., "Alone" season 12 premieres on the History Channel at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Thursday, June 12.
New episodes of season 12 are also available to stream the next day on Hulu.
The History Channel is available with most cable packages. If you have a cable login, you can also watch "Alone" season 12 episodes on History.com.
If you've already cut the cord, you can watch "Alone" season 12 live on several live TV streaming services, including Sling TV, Philo, Hulu With Live TV, YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream.
Americans abroad can catch the show from anywhere by using a good VPN. We recommend NordVPN.
Philo is one of the cheapest live TV services you can get. For $25 per month, you get over 70 channels including the History Channel, MTV, Paramount Network, AMC, Lifetime and HGTV. Check out the service with a free seven-day trial.
Watch 'Alone' season 12 from anywhere
Just because the History Channel isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you can't watch "Alone" season 12 if you're away from home. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.
Watch 'Alone' season 12 in Canada
In Canada, "Alone" season 12 airs on the History channel via Global TV at 10 p.m. ET/PT every Thursday.
You can also stream "Alone" via the STACKTV add-on with Prime Video, which grants access to programming from the History Channel, Global Television, the Disney Channel, National Geographic, Showcase, W Network, and Adult Swim.
A Prime membership costs CA$9.99 each month, and a Stack TV subscription costs CA$12.99 on top, but both offer free trials to new users.
Not in Canada at the moment? Signing up to NordVPN will help you access your preferred streaming service when you're overseas.
Can you watch 'Alone' season 12 in Australia?
"Alone" season 12 premieres on Stan in Australia on Friday, June 13.
For now, anybody currently abroad in Australia from the U.S. or Canada can use one of the best VPN services to access their usual streaming service. We recommend NordVPN thanks to its speed, reliability and trusted security features.
Can you watch 'Alone' season 12 in the U.K.?
There is no release date for "Alone" season 12 in the U.K. as yet but it will almost certainly air on the History Channel soon.
Visiting the U.K. currently? We recommend NordVPN to watch streaming service like you were back home.
'Alone' season 12 cast
Meet the cast of "Alone" season 12:
- PABLO ARGUELLES: Age: 55/ Profession: Video Editor/ Hometown: Jacksonville, FL
- COLTON GILMAN: 35/ Carpenter/ Red Lodge, MT
- WILL LAMB: 31/ Exotic Animal Rancher/ Leakey, TX
- KELSEY LOPER: 35/ Horse Trainer/ Winnett, MT
- BAHA MAHMUTOV: 50/ Homesteader, Railroad Maintenance/ Wharncliff, Ontario, Canada
- DOUGLAS S. MEYER: 57/ Primitive Technology Instructor/ Kannapolis, NC
- DUG NORTH: 53/ User Experience Designer/ Nashua, NH
- NATHAN OLSEN: 52/ Tech CEO/ Buhl, Idaho
- JIT PATEL: 35/ Outdoor Educator/ Anakiwa, New Zealand
- KATIE RYDGE: 46/ Survival Skills Instructor & Mentor/ Emerald Beach, Gumbaynggirr Country, NSW, Australia
'Alone' season 12 - FAQ
Alone Season 12 Episode Guide
- Episode 1 – "The Land of Great Thirst": Thursday, June 12
- Episode 2 – "Best Laid Plans": Thursday, June 19
- Episode 3 – "Thirst Trap": Thursday, June 26
- Episode 4 – "Finding a Foothold": Thursday, July 10
- Episode 5 – “The Tempest": Thursday, July 17
- Episode 6 – “Purpose": Thursday, July 24
- Episode 7 – "Echoes of Emptiness”: Thursday, July 31
- Episode 8 – "Weak Spot": Thursday, August 7
- Episode 9 – "The Promised Land": Thursday, August 14
- Episode 10 – "No Regrats": Thursday, August 21
Is Alone Season 12 on Netflix?
No, not right now. You can stream season 12 of 'Alone' on the History channel via Sling TV.
What are the 40 survival items on the list for contestants in 'Alone' season 12?
Shelter:
Ground cloth/tarp (12x12)
8mm climbing rope (10 meters)
550 Paracord (80 meters)
3mm cotton cord (40 meters)
Sleeping bag
Bivy bag
Sleeping pad
Hammock
Hygiene:
Bar of soap
Toothpaste (8 oz)
Face flannel
Dental floss (40 mm)
Small bar of shower soap
Towel (30" x 60")
Comb
Shaving razor and blade
Cooking:
Large pot (no more than 2 quarts)
Steel frying pan (no more than 2 quarts)
Flint or ferro rod set with striker
Enamel bowl
Spoon
Canteen or water bottle
Miscellaneous:
Machete
Bank line
Shovel
Water bottle
Blanket
Salt
Sugar
Tarp
Simple Distilling Two Pot Set
Field dressing knife
Leatherman multi-tool
Medical Kit
Fishing Kit
Sewing Kit
Hygiene Kit (Nail Clippers, Toothbrush, Plaque Scrapers, Soap)
Flashlight
Hatchet
Lentils
Flint and Steel + Tinderbox
Whetstone
Crossbow and Bolts
