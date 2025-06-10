Too many impressionable young women believed the hype around HBO series "Cathouse" and thought that it might be a great place to hang out and party 24/7, new A&E docuseries "Secrets of the Bunny Ranch" reveals the distressing truth behind the goings-on at the legal brothels run by Dennis Hof in Nevada...

Here's how to watch "Secrets of the Bunny Ranch" online from anywhere with a VPN.

"Secrets of the Bunny Ranch" - Streaming details, TV channels, start time ► Date: "Secrets of the Bunny Ranch" premieres on Thursday, June 12 at 9.00 p.m. ET/ 6.00 p.m. PT on A&E.

• U.S. — A&E via Sling

• CAN — A&E / StackTV

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN risk-free

More than 20 former employees and Hof's associates speak on camera for the first time reveal a world of bullying, humiliation, manipulation, murder, sexual assault including rape and the media firestorm around the near-death experience of former professional basketball player Lamar Odom after a reported $75,000 for a four-day party binge with two prostitutes.

The docuseries includes never-before-seen footage and personal photos of former sex workers and exposes a far more complicated and sinister legacy for the owner of the Moonlite Bunny Ranch than the carefree image portrayed on television up to this point and the political posturing of the self-styled "Trump of the Pahrump" (keep reading for details of how his political career ended).

Read on to find out how to watch "Secrets of the Bunny Ranch" online and from anywhere.

How to watch 'Secrets of the Bunny Ranch' online in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

"Secrets of the Bunny Ranch" premieres in the U.S. on Thursday, June 12 at 9.00 p.m. ET/ 6.00 p.m. PT on A&E with a two episode premiere.

This can be accessed with one of the best TV antennas, a cable TV package or a live TV streaming platform like Sling TV, Fubo, Hulu with Live TV or YouTube TV.

Americans abroad can catch the show on their usual domestic streamer via a good VPN. We recommend NordVPN.

Exclusive Deal Sling TV gives you live TV at an affordable price. The Sling Blue package includes more than 50 channels including ABC, Fox and NBC (in select cities), AMC, A+E, Food Network, HGTV, Lifetime and USA. You can get 50% off right now!

Watch 'Secrets of the Bunny Ranch' from anywhere in the world

If "Secrets of the Bunny Ranch" isn't available where you're currently located, that doesn't mean you have to miss out on this show while you're away from home. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from anywhere.

We've evaluated many options, and the best VPN you can get right now is NordVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds. You can try it risk-free for 30 days if you take advantage of NordVPN's no-quibble money-back guarantee.

Exclusive deal There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 7,000 servers, across 110 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're visiting the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select a U.S. server from the location list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to your streaming service app — so A&E, for example — and watch "Secrets of the Bunny Ranch" online from wherever you are in the world.

How to watch 'Secrets of the Bunny Ranch' online in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

"Secrets of the Bunny Ranch" also premieres in Canada on Thursday, June 12 at 9.00 p.m. ET/ 6.00 p.m. PT on A&E.

It will be available to stream the following day via the STACKTV add-on with Prime Video. A Prime membership costs CA$9.99 each month, and a Stack TV subscription costs CA$14.99 on top. However both offer free trials to new users if you want to try the services out.

Outside Canada right now? We recommend using NordVPN so you can keep up with "Secrets of the Bunny Ranch".

Can I watch 'Secrets of the Bunny Ranch' online in the U.K.?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Unfortunately, at the time of writing, "Secrets of the Bunny Ranch" has no release date in the U.K..

However, Americans and Canadians on vacation in the U.K. can still catch the reality TV show by using NordVPN.

Can I watch 'Secrets of the Bunny Ranch' online in Australia?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In a similar vein to the U.K., there is no confirmed release date for "Secrets of the Bunny Ranch" in Oz.

North American viewers on vacation Down Under can use a VPN to stream "Secrets of the Bunny Ranch" just as they would back home. We recommend NordVPN.

What you need to know about 'Secrets of the Bunny Ranch'

'Secrets of the Bunny Ranch' - Cast

Dennis Hof - Self (Owner of the Moonlite Bunny Ranch and a central figure in the series)

Madam Suzette - Self

Deanne "Air Force Amy" Salinger - Self

Isabella Soprano - Self

Shelly Duschel - Self

Brooke Taylor - Self

Sunset Thomas - Self

Jennifer O’Kane Lawrence - Self

Paris Envy - Self

Dolly Hart - Self

TJ Moore - Self

Official 'Secrets of the Bunny Ranch' Trailer

"Secrets of the Bunny Ranch" Premieres June 12 with Back-to-Back Episodes - YouTube Watch On

'Secrets of the Bunny Ranch' - Episode guide

Season 01 Episode 01: "Smoke & Mirrors" - Dennis Hof and his brothel, the Moonlite Bunny Ranch, skyrocketed to fame with the HBO series "Cathouse"; while life on the show was portrayed as one giant party, former sex workers say that behind the scenes, brothel life is anything but glamorous. (Thursday, June 12)

S01 E02: "Here, Pretty Kitty" - Millions of young girls watched "Cathouse" on TV, thinking that legal prostitution could be a shortcut to money and fame; new recruits quickly discovered that the reality is a world of manipulation, intimidation, abuse and debt bondage. (Thursday, June 12)

S01 E03: "The Predator" - In order to escape her abusive husband, a woman flees to the Bunny Ranch, thinking that legal brothels are safe; to her horror, her journey becomes even darker and more twisted than she could have ever imagined. (Sunday, June 19)

S01 E04: "The Cathouse Murders" - The world was shocked when a young Bunny Ranch brothel worker was brutally murdered in Oklahoma City. As police searched for answers, brothel owner Dennis Hof saw a media opportunity. (Sunday, June 19)

S01 E05: "The Lamar Odom Party" - When a former LA Lakers star arrived at a Nevada brothel to get away from it all, what should have been a fun party turned into a drug-fueled nightmare for everyone involved. (Sunday, July 6)

S01 E06: "Too Close to the Sun" - Trying to stay in the spotlight, brothel owner Dennis Hof ran for political office. But dark secrets threatened to destroy him and his legacy. (Sunday, July 26)

Where is Dennis Hof today? He died in 2018. The owner of several legal brothels in Nevada and author of "The Art of the Pimp", the 72 year old Hof ran as a Republican for the 36th District seat in the Nevada Assembly, the lower house of the state legislature in 2018 and, although he had died the previous month, beat his Democratic opponentby a 68.3% to 31.7% margin.

More from Tom's Guide