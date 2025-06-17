The intrepid Josh Gates is back for more adventures to the lesser explored areas of history, with a new batch of episodes from his long running "Expedition Unknown" series. This article has all the details you need to watch "Expedition Unknown" season 15 online and from anywhere with a VPN.

'Expedition Unknown' S15 streams, TV channel, release date Season 15 of "Expedition Unknown" premieres on Wednesday, June 18 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

• U.S. — Watch on Discovery via Sling TV or Hulu + Live TV (FREE trial)

• CAN — Discovery

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk-free

Nobody can accuse Gates of being a one-trick pony. This latest run of episodes is set to cover subjects as diverse as Adolf Hitler and African lions, to pirates, the Wild West and the remote swamps of South Carolina.

"Every year, we try to set a new bar for adventure, archaeology, and action," he says, "and I think these may be our biggest expeditions yet."

The season 15 premiere is titled "Hitler's Amerikabomber" and explores the German dictator's obsession with developing a long-range airplane he thought could win him World War II. The series then heads to the savannahs of Kenya to investigate the man-eating lions who ravaged their population in the late 19th century.

Much like Gates himself, we're leaving no stone unturned — here's everything you need to watch "Expedition Unknown" season 15 online and stream episodes from wherever you are in the world.

Watch 'Expedition Unknown' season 15 in the U.S. and without cable

"Expedition Unknown" goes out on Discovery in the U.S. on Wednesdays at 9 p.m.. The season 15 premiere is on Wednesday, June 18.

If you already have Discovery as part of your cable package then you're ready to go. For cord-cutters, one option is Sling TV. Its Sling Blue plan is priced from $45.99/month (half price for the first month) and it comes with more than 30 channels including the Discovery Channel.

Alternatively, "Expedition Unknown" fans can stream Discovery with Hulu + Live TV's 3-day free trial.

The channel's own Discovery+ offers another way to watch, with plans starting from $5.99/month and a 7-day free trial. Episodes are also available the day after airing on HBO's Max platform. Max prices start at $9.99 per month.

You'll need Sling TV's Blue package to watch this series, starting from $45.99/month. The plan comes with 30-plus channels, including the Discovery Channel, SYFY, USA, FX and TNT. New subscribers get their first month for half price.

Watch 'Expedition Unknown' from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching "Expedition Unknown" on your usual streaming service?

You can still watch new episodes of "Expedition Unknown" season 15 thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. Ideal when you're away on vacation or on business.

Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market right now.:

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're overseas and want to view an American service, you'd select a U.S. server from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to your usual streaming platform and stream "Expedition Unknown" as if you were back at home.

How to watch 'Expedition Unknown' season 15 around the world

How to watch 'Expedition Unknown' season 15 in Canada

Just like south of the border, "Expedition Unknown" season 15 will go out on Discovery in Canada. The episode schedule is the same, too, with episodes at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Wednesdays from June 18.

To watch online, Discovery+ plans start from CA$5.99/month.

Not in Canada at the moment? Signing up to NordVPN will help you access Discovery+ and watch "Expedition Unknown" online when you're overseas.

Can I watch 'Expedition Unknown' season 15 in the U.K?

“Expedition Unknown” usually airs on DMAX and the Discovery+ streaming service in the U.K. However, at the time of writing, no announcement has been made as to when season 15 will begin showing.

Visiting from the U.S. and can't wait to watch? You can use a VPN to watch as if you were back in the States.

Can I watch 'Expedition Unknown' season 15 in Australia?

"Expedition Unknown" goes out on Discovery in Australia, too. Unfortunately, no premiere date for season 15 has yet been announced.

Remember, if you’re traveling Down Under from the U.S. and want to watch on Sling TV or Hulu + TV, purchasing a VPN will allow you to watch "Expedition Unknown" online as normal.

'Expedition Unknown' season 15 trailer

EXPEDITION UNKNOWN | All-New Season Returns Wed, June 18 on Discovery Channel - YouTube Watch On

