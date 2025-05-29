If the elevator pitch for the original show - "Duck Dynasty" - must have been something to behold, the incredible success of the reality TV show (and various spin-offs) around a Louisiana family who run a duck call and hunting products company justified whatever they did to get it on our TV screens in 2012. It disappeared five years later but is now back with most of the old crew and the spotlight on a new generation of Robertsons in "Duck Dynasty: The Revival"...

Here's how to watch "Duck Dynasty: The Revival" online from anywhere with a VPN.

"Duck Dynasty: The Revival" - Streaming details, TV channels, start time ► Date: "Duck Dynasty: The Revival" premieres on Sunday, June 1 at 9.00 p.m. ET/ 6.00 p.m. PT on A&E.

• U.S. — A&E via Sling

• CAN — A&E / StackTV

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN risk-free

The original show was based around Phil and Kay Robertson, three of their sons — Jase, Willie and Jep — various grandchildren and a few of the employees at Duck Commander, the family business. Patriarch Phil passed away earlier this year after being diagnosed with Alzheimers and this time the focus is 53 year old Willie and his wife Korie, Miss Kay, Uncle Si and other favorites from "Duck Dynasty" including John Luke, Sadie, Will, Bella and Rebecca and their growing families.

"With their dynasty expanding into more than just ducks," A&E promise, "Willie and Korie will bring their signature humor and family fun as they grapple with mapping out the future of Duck Commander, watching the kids navigate marriage, children and businesses of their own, and passing down the family legacy." There are two seasons (20 episodes) in the can. “I never thought we’d do this again," Willie Robertson has said, "But I realized people wanted to see what we’re doing.”

Read on to find out how to watch "Duck Dynasty: The Revival" online and from anywhere.

How to watch 'Duck Dynasty: The Revival' online in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

"Duck Dynasty: The Revival" premieres in the U.S. on Sunday, June 1 at 9.00 p.m. ET/ 6.00 p.m. PT on A&E.

This can be accessed with one of the best TV antennas, a cable TV package or a live TV streaming platform like Sling TV, Fubo, Hulu with Live TV or YouTube TV.

Americans abroad can catch the show on their usual domestic streamer via a good VPN. We recommend NordVPN.

Exclusive Deal Sling TV gives you live TV at an affordable price. The Sling Blue package includes more than 50 channels including ABC, Fox and NBC (in select cities), AMC, A+E, Food Network, HGTV, Lifetime and USA. You can get 50% off right now!

Watch 'Duck Dynasty: The Revival' from anywhere in the world

If "Duck Dynasty: The Revival" isn't available where you're currently located, that doesn't mean you have to miss out on this show while you're away from home. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from anywhere.

We've evaluated many options, and the best VPN you can get right now is NordVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds. You can try it risk-free for 30 days if you take advantage of NordVPN's no-quibble money-back guarantee.

Exclusive deal There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 7,000 servers, across 110 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're visiting the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select a U.S. server from the location list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to your streaming service app — so A&E, for example — and watch "Duck Dynasty: The Revival" online from wherever you are in the world.

How to watch 'Duck Dynasty: The Revival' online in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

"Duck Dynasty: The Revival" also premieres in Canada on Sunday, June 1 at 9.00 p.m. ET/ 6.00 p.m. PT on A&E.

It will be available to stream the following day via the STACKTV add-on with Prime Video. A Prime membership costs CA$9.99 each month, and a Stack TV subscription costs CA$14.99 on top. However both offer free trials to new users if you want to try the services out.

Outside Canada right now? We recommend using NordVPN so you can keep up with "Duck Dynasty: The Revival".

Can I watch 'Duck Dynasty: The Revival' online in the U.K.?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Unfortunately, at the time of writing, "Duck Dynasty: The Revival" has no release date in the U.K..

However, Americans and Canadians on vacation in the U.K. can still catch the reality TV show by using NordVPN.

Can I watch 'Duck Dynasty: The Revival' online in Australia?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

As with the U.K., there is no confirmed release date for "Duck Dynasty: The Revival" in Oz but it will almost certainly follow the original "Duck Dynasty" on to 7Plus after screening in the U.S. on A&E.

U.S. and Canadian viewers on vacation Down Under who can't wait to watch the show can use a VPN to stream "Duck Dynasty: The Revival" just as they would back home. We recommend NordVPN.

What you need to know about 'Duck Dynasty: The Revival'

'Duck Dynasty: The Revival' - Cast

Sadie Robertson - Self

Si Robertson - Self

Willie Robertson - Self

John Luke Robertson - Self

Korie Robertson - Self

Kay Robertson - Self

Bella Robertson - Self

Rebecca Robertson - Self

Lil' Will Robertson - Self

'Duck Dynasty: The Revival' trailer

Duck Dynasty: The Revival | Premieres Sunday June 1 at 9/8c - YouTube Watch On

'Duck Dynasty: The Revival' - Episode guide

Season 01 Episode 01: "The Robertsons Are Back" - In this new series eight years after "Duck Dynasty," the world has changed on Willie Robertson; his kids are grown, he's a grandpa, and the Duck Commander warehouse has become the hub for multiple family businesses. (Sunday, June 1)

S01 E02: "Grandaddy Daycare" - Newly fully semi-retired, Willie turns his attention to bolstering the Robertson legacy amongst his grandkids, attempting to babysit all seven of them at once; uncle Si tries to pitch Korie his eccentric idea. (Sunday, June 8)

S01 E03: "Si-Squatch" (Sunday, June 15)

S01 E04: TBA (Sunday, June 22)

S01 E05: TBA (Sunday, June 29)

S01 E06: TBA (Sunday, July 6)

S01 E07: TBA (Sunday, July 13)

S01 E08: TBA (Sunday, July 20)

S01 E09: TBA (Sunday, July 27)

S01 E10: TBA (Sunday, August 3)

How popular was the original "Duck Dynasty"? Erm... very. According to Entertainment Weekly, 11.8 million viewers tuned in to watch the season 4 premiere in 2013 making it the most-watched nonfiction series telecast in history.

Can I watch 'Duck Dynasty: The Revival' on Netflix? No, not for the moment. "Duck Dynasty: The Revival" is set to launch on A&E. If you're outside America or Canada right now, you can use NordVPN to keep up with the action.

More from Tom's Guide