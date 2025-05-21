Let's deal with the 4B thing first. "Couples Therapy" season 4B means season 4 part 2 but why they're not calling it that is anybody's guess. However, it's business as usual with nine more episodes and four more couples with seemingly intractable problems.

"Couples Therapy" season 4B premieres exclusively on Paramount Plus in the U.S. and internationally — viewers can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

'Couples Therapy' season 4B - Release date and time "Couples Therapy" season 4B will premiere on Friday, May 23 with the first three episodes back-to-back starting at 9 p.m. ET/PT for subscribers with the Paramount+ with SHOWTIME plan.

• U.S./CAN/AUS/U.K. — Paramount Plus

The press release teases, "Dr. Orna Guralnik navigates a thorny brew of recriminations, conflict and painful truths with four new couples" but is the outlook really that grim?

Well, there's a deaf man and his hearing partner torn between sexual freedom and commitment and a therapist-writer duo locked in a zero-sum battle of sacrifice and grievance that causes Dr Guralnik to question he own methods.

Oh, and a young couple haunted by trauma and buried secrets and a long-married pair trapped in cycles of bickering and avoidance so it's probably not ideal viewing for a romantic night in. So, yes, quite grim but you both might just learn something...

Here's our guide to how to watch "Couples Therapy" season 4B online and from anywhere in the world.

Watch 'Couples Therapy' season 4B in the U.S.

In the U.S., "Couples Therapy" premieres on Friday, May 23 with the first three episodes back-to-back starting at 9 p.m. ET. for subscribers with the Paramount+ with SHOWTIME plan.

Paramount Plus (7-day FREE trial) plans start from $7.99/month but for showtime to be included you will need the $12.99 package.

How to watch 'Couples Therapy' season 4B from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from accessing your subscription?

How to watch 'Couples Therapy' season 4B in Canada

In Canada, "Couples Therapy" season 4B premieres on Paramount Plus with SHOWTIME plan on Friday, May 23 with the first three episodes back-to-back starting at 9 p.m. ET..

How to watch 'Couples Therapy' season 4B in Australia

As with Canada, "Couples Therapy" season 4B premieres Down Under on Paramount Plus with SHOWTIME plan.

Showtime content is only available on the premium subscription in Australia meaning you will have to fork out AU$13.99 a month to catch the action.

How to watch 'Couples Therapy' season 4B online in the U.K.

As with everywhere else, Couples Therapy" season 4B premieres in the U.K. on Paramount Plus with SHOWTIME plan.

It will also be available for FREE on BBC2 at a date TBA and BBC iPlayer.

'Couples Therapy' season 4B - FAQ

'Couples Therapy' season 4B - Official Trailer

Couples Therapy Season 4 Part 2 New Trailer And Release Date | Paramount+ - YouTube Watch On

Can I watch 'Couples Therapy' Season 4B on Netflix? No, not as of yet. Couples Therapy Season 4B will be broadcast on Paramount Plus' Showtime Network.

Who is Dr. Orna Guralnik? Dr Orna Guralnik is a clinical psychologist and psychoanalyst practicing in New York City. Dr Guralnik is on faculty at NYU PostDoctoral Institute for Psychoanalysis and at NIP (National Institute for the Psychotherapies) in NYC, where she teaches courses on the trans-generational transmission of trauma, socio-politics/ideology and psychoanalysis, and on dissociation. Currently Dr Guralnik lectures and publishes on the topics of couples treatment and culture, dissociation and depersonalization, as well as culture & psychoanalysis.

What will 'Couples Therapy' Season 4B's release schedule be? The first three episodes will begin airing back-to-back at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Friday, May 23. They will then continue in pairs every Friday begining at 9 p.m..

