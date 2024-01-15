Disney Plus prices in Australia: monthly and yearly subscription costs in 2024

When multinational mass media conglomerate Disney announced in 2019 that it was launching its very own streaming service, Disney fans went haywire. It meant that a vast amount of Disney-licensed content, that we couldn’t previously stream online, was going to be accessible by millions of people — and for a pretty decent price too.

However, some question whether Disney Plus is worth maintaining an ongoing subscription to, especially if you’re in a pinch and can’t afford to pay for multiple streaming services. Each service has its own unique pricing structure, plans and content, making it just as equally challenging to decide what's best for you.

In an effort to help you with that decision, we’ve put together this comprehensive guide on what Disney Plus will cost you this year, spelling out what’s included in its plans and more. If you’re interested in price comparisons across Australian streaming services , or what the best streaming services in Australia are, we’ve got you covered too.

Disney Plus Australia plans and prices

Disney Plus currently offers two subscription plans:

Monthly plan | AU$13.99

Yearly plan | AU$139.99

When Disney Plus first arrived on the Australian streaming scene, it was considered the family-friendly alternative to Netflix and so far, it seems to be worth the value. With no ads, four screens streaming at once, unlimited downloads and no restrictions on streaming resolution, there's not much else Disney can offer.

However, the possibility of a cheaper, ad-supported plan may be on the horizon after Disney rolled out the offering in the US (and, therefore, bumped up its ad-free subscription). During a company earnings call last May, Disney CEO Bob Iger also mentioned the possibility of a global rollout of this plan.

How to pick the right plan for your needs

For most streaming services — Disney Plus included — plan prices typically revolve around two key factors: number of screens and streaming resolution. Obviously, some other factors go into this, like catalogue access and other non-streaming-related benefits, but for the most part, plans are based on the former.

As mentioned above, both Disney Plus plans feature no ad breaks, and allow you to stream on up to four screens at the same time. Plus, you can download unlimited amounts of content for offline viewing.

For most households, a monthly subscription would suffice for multiple users and devices. However, if you’re looking to save some extra cash on subscription costs, then an annual plan may be the right choice for you.

Saving AU$27.89 per year, the annual subscription offers the exact same benefits of a monthly subscription, but without monthly billing. Currently, only three streaming services in AU offer yearly subscriptions, including Disney Plus, and offer customers decent savings, so it might be worth switching over if you’re looking for more bang for your buck.

Are there ways to save on subscription costs?

Alongside the monthly and annual plans, there's an extra offering exclusive for Aussie subscribers only. Open to new, existing and returning subscribers, the OnePass Bundle offers you access to retailer benefits from Kmart, Target, Catch and more, for only a dollar extra per month, costing you AU$14.99.

OnePass members receive free delivery from the retailers listed above, 5x FlyBuys points, 365-day returns and express click & collect. And if you sign up now, you'll receive a 14-day free trial that you can cancel anytime. So, if you're a regular shopper at any of the aforementioned OnePass partners, this may be a great option for you.

How does Disney Plus pricing compare to other services?

When it comes to comparing Disney Plus to other streaming services available in Australia, Disney is smack dab in the middle. While it’s not the cheapest for a monthly subscription, it also isn’t the most expensive.

Comparatively, it is similar in price point to a Paramount Plus premium plan and Apple TV Plus monthly plan, but we think Disney Plus is currently the one of the best streaming services in Australia when it comes to quality over quantity. And when you consider that Disney doesn't charge an extra fee for 4K and simultaneous streams, its monthly price point seems even more reasonable.

In terms of content, Disney Plus has shows, movies and documentaries from across its umbrella (Star, National Geographic, Pixar, Star Wars and Marvel). Notably, Disney Plus is known for its original shows, which almost rival Netflix’s originals. Namely, its original Marvel shows are as essential to the MCU as any theatrical release — but in saying that, are also partly to blame for the MCU’s undoing.

Some of Disney Plus’ originals like Percy Jackson and the Olympians, Zootopia+, The World According to Jeff Goldblum and American Born Chinese have breathed serious life into the platform. Not to mention the endless Star Wars spin-offs too, like The Mandalorian, Ahsoka, and Obi Wan Kenobi, weaving more intricate storylines into George Lucas’ expansive universe.

Upcoming originals include the long awaited Agatha: Darkhold Diaries, which is set to premiere this year, and the animated X-Men ‘97 is also set to reintroduce the beloved series from the 1990s. And for fans of 2016’s Moana, the Polynesian princess’ own spin-off series is scheduled for release this year, after being pushed back.

And it would be remiss to gloss over the inclusion of Star and National Geographic into Disney’s library. Star, akin to Hulu, graces us with grown-up fare like The Bear, Pam & Tommy and The Kardashians, providing more than enough adult-focused content to justify that the service is not just for kids. NatGeo, meanwhile, feeds curiosity with endless amounts of nature docos, wildlife content, and more.

Has the Australian Disney Plus price increased over time?

Since its introduction in 2019, Disney Plus' monthly subscription has risen by AU$4p/m, and its annual plan has risen by AU$50. At the time of publishing, we are unsure if there are any planned price hikes for Disney Plus in Australia.

As mentioned previously, there may be a global rollout of Disney Plus’ ad-supported plan as featured in the US, and we can safely assume that if it does happen, it means Disney Plus prices will inevitably increase.

Is a Disney Plus subscription worth it?

If you’re gotten this far, you’re probably still wondering if a Disney Plus subscription is worth your hard-earned cash, so here’s our advice.

Largely due to its affordable price point, steady stream of new releases, and enormous content library, Disney Plus is one of the few streaming services that we would stay subscribed to full-time — particularly if you have children in your household.

That said, it’s proven that Disney Plus is not only for kids, with hours of entertainment for adults (or big kids), and has delivered blockbuster after blockbuster, with its original lineup continuing to grow. There are numerous new shows and movies planned for 2024, so there’s sure to be a wealth of content to stick around for this year.

Ultimately, it’s up to you to decide whether Disney Plus is worth it for you, so if it isn’t, we have a guide on how to cancel Disney Plus AU that you may want to check out.