Prime Video drops first look at new action-thriller show with Chris Pratt — and it’s a prequel to 'The Terminal List'

Prime Video is diving back into the gritty world of military thrillers with “The Terminal List: Dark Wolf,” a new prequel series set to premiere on August 27, 2025.

Co-created by bestselling author Jack Carr (whose novel inspired the original series) and returning showrunner David DiGilio, “Dark Wolf” sets the stage for everything that came before “The Terminal List,” and it could be just as intense judging by the premise and newly released images.

This time, the spotlight shifts to Ben Edwards (Taylor Kitsch), in an origin story that traces his path from Navy SEAL to the covert world of CIA Special Operations. The series will lean into the espionage side of the action by showing a deeper, darker look at the human toll of warfare and what it really means to operate in the shadows. And yes, Chris Pratt is reprising his role as James Reece.

The first-look images recently dropped thanks to Prime Video, and while they don’t give much away, they do introduce us to the main group of characters, along with a few tense action shots.

If you enjoyed the original show, and have been waiting for more, here’s everything to know about “The Terminal List: Dark Wolf.”

Spoilers ahead for the ending of "The Terminal List."

‘The Terminal List: Dark Wolf’ on Prime Video — what we know

Along with the first-look images, Prime Video has also shared more plot details about what to expect when “The Terminal List: Dark Wolf” premieres later in August. Of course, we’ll get a trailer closer to the release date, but for now, here’s the official synopsis:

“Co-created by The New York Times bestselling author of The Terminal List, Jack Carr, and Season One creator-showrunner David DiGilio, The Terminal List: Dark Wolf is a prequel series with an origin story that follows Ben Edwards (Taylor Kitsch) throughout his journey from the Navy SEALs to the clandestine side of CIA Special Operations.

“The series is an espionage thriller that explores the darker side of warfare and the human cost that comes with it. It also features Chris Pratt reprising his role as James Reece.”

Like the first season of “The Terminal List,” “Dark Wolf” places a strong emphasis on authenticity. From the way military missions and intelligence work are portrayed to the emotional weight carried by those who serve, the series aims to keep things grounded and true to life.

Behind the scenes, real military veterans have had a hand in shaping the story — as writers, actors, advisors, and executive producers — helping to ensure the show captures the mindset, camaraderie, and moral gray areas that come with life in Special Operations.

At the end of “The Terminal List,” James Reece uncovers a deadly conspiracy that links his team's ambush and his family's murder to a failed government drug trial. One by one, he eliminates those responsible — including close friend Ben Edwards, who betrayed him for money.

When speaking with USA Today, Kitsch said: “This is the origin story. This is the story that gets us to that point. There was so much heat around Edwards with that twist and all these questions about how. You're going to learn a heck of a lot more about who Ben really is and these twists and turns that led to that decision.”

The supporting cast for the series features a strong lineup, including Tom Hopper as Raife Hastings, Robert Wisdom as Jed Haverford, and Luke Hemsworth as Jules Landry. Other cast members include Dar Salim as Mohammed Farooq, Rona-Lee Shimon as Eliza Perash, Shiraz Tzarfati as Tal Varon, and Jared Shaw as Ernest “Boozer” Vickers, with several more names rounding out the ensemble.

This show also brings together an impressive team behind the scenes, with Kitsch and Pratt both serving as executive producers. The series is also executive produced by returning showrunner David DiGilio, original author Jack Carr, and director Antoine Fuqua alongside Kat Samick via Hill District Media.

“The Terminal List: Dark Wolf” is set to debut with its first three episodes on Wednesday, August 27, 2025, streaming exclusively on Prime Video across more than 240 countries and territories. After the premiere, new episodes will roll out each week, with the season wrapping up on Wednesday, September 24.

With its talented cast, real-world expertise behind the camera, and a deeper dive into fan-favorite characters, “The Terminal List: Dark Wolf” is shaping up to be an exciting summer release. In the meantime, see what’s new on Prime Video in June 2025.