New on Prime Video in June 2025 — 5 movies and shows to stream this month

A new month means many things, but in this specific instance, it means fresh Prime Video titles are coming our way.

At the time of writing, Amazon hasn't yet released the streaming service's full June 2025 schedule, so we've tracked down some of the top titles you can look forward to streaming this month ourselves.

One of them is "Deep Cover," a new London-set comedy crime caper starring Bryce Dallas Howard, Orlando Bloom and Nick Mohammed. Plus, there's a new adaptation of "We Were Liars" to look forward to, and, in late June, Prime Video is treating us to a "Countdown," an explosive new crime thriller series.

Not seeing anything to add to your watchlist? Be sure to check out our round-ups of the best movies and shows on Prime Video for more recommendations.

Here are the five new movies and shows coming to Prime Video in June 2025 that I think you should consider adding to your watchlist.

NEW ON PRIME VIDEO IN JUNE 2025: TOP PICKS

'American Thunder: NASCAR to Le Mans'

American Thunder: NASCAR to Le Mans | Official Trailer - YouTube

"American Thunder: NASCAR to Le Mans" is a feature-length documentary that recounts NASCAR's 2023 endeavor to complete the centenary edition of the legendary endurance race with an American stock car.

At the time, NASCAR CEO Jim France recruited NASCAR's franchise's most successful team to build, modify, and race the Chevrolet Camaro car in this grueling challenge.

With the aid of world-class drivers Jenson Button, Jimmie Johnson and Mike Rockefeller, Hendrick Motorsports strove to turn the car into a vehicle capable of rising to the occasion. And in this new release, you can learn all about this story of innovation and determination on Prime Video.

Stream "American Thunder: NASCAR to Le Mans" on Prime Video from June 12

'Countdown'

Countdown - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube

If you're looking for some adrenaline-pumping entertainment, Prime Video's upcoming crime thriller "Countdown" has you covered.

Created by Derek Haas (exec producer of the "One Chicago" and "FBI" franchises), "Countdown" is a new action-packed show that sees an undercover team enter a race against time to save the lives of millions living in Los Angeles.

LAPD detective Mark Meachum ("Supernatural", "The Boys") is drafted into the secret task force after a Department of Homeland Security officer is murdered in broad daylight, and the hunt for the killer uncovers a far more sinister plot. Expect stunts, shoot-outs and more, and look forward to the series' three-episode premiere this June.

Stream "Countdown" on Prime Video from June 25

'Deep Cover'

Deep Cover - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube

"Deep Cover" is my most anticipated Prime Video release of the month, as the combination of an off-beat pitch (comedians go deep undercover) and the core cast involved makes for a winning combo.

Tom Kingsley's upcoming comedy follows three improv comics — teacher Kat (Bryce Dallas Howard) and her students (Orlando Bloom and "Ted Lasso" star Nick Mohammed) — as they accept a dangerous mission from a London undercover cop (Sean Bean).

Together, they're dispatched to infiltrate London's gangland, using their "skills" to impersonate dangerous criminals. Everything I've seen so far suggests it's gonna be a fun time, and I can't wait to see what's in store.

Stream "Deep Cover" on Prime Video from June 12

'Head Over Heels'

"Head Over Heels" is a new Prime Video K-drama billed as a combination of "heart-fluttering romance with supernatural intrigue."

The series revolves around Park Seong-A (Cho Yi-hyun), a high school student leading a double life: by day, she's a normal pupil, but by night, she's a powerful shamaness.

Her life takes a surprising turn when she crosses paths with a handsome new transfer student, Bae Gyeon-U (Choo Young-woo), who suffers from an unlucky fate. Park Seong-A sees a vision that suggests his death is imminent, and, after falling head over heels for the new boy, she vows to save his life.

Stream "Head Over Heels" on Prime Video from June 23

'We Were Liars'

We Were Liars - Official Teaser | Prime Video - YouTube

"We Were Liars" is an adaptation of E. Lockhart's bestselling YA novel of the same name that follows Cadence Sinclair Eastman (Emily Alyn Lind) and her inner circle, called the Liars.

The Sinclairs are New England royalty, known for sharing an enviable bond, for good looks, and for their wealth. But after her life is changed by a mysterious accident, it seems that everyone Cadence knows, including her beloved Liars, has something to hide.

Excited to see the book brought to life? Look forward to binge-watching "We Were Liars" in June, as all eight episodes are being dropped at once.

Stream "We Were Liars" on Prime Video from June 18