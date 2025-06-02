Prime Video just added this wild sci-fi action movie with Harrison Ford and Daniel Craig — and it’s still ridiculously fun

Most people have guilty pleasure movies even if they’d never admit half of them. For me, one of the ultimate ones is the sci-fi action flick “Cowboys & Aliens,” and I have zero shame about it.

When I saw this movie with Harrison Ford and Daniel Craig pop up on Prime Video’s lineup this month, I immediately got flashbacks to the first time I watched it.

“Cowboys & Aliens” isn’t the worst guilty pleasure to have. It’s chaotic, yes, but it’s also pure entertainment from start to finish, even if it never quite lives up to its full potential. But sometimes, fun is all you need, and I know I can always count on the unlikely but appealing duo of Ford and Craig to deliver a wild ride.

Unfortunately, not many people grew to love it when it was released back in 2011. It earned a 44% score on Rotten Tomatoes (with audiences in agreement), and it’s a real shame it’s been mostly forgotten since. Because if you love cowboys and enjoy anything with aliens, this is an entertaining mashup.

Now that “Cowboys & Aliens” is streaming on Prime Video in the U.S, it feels like the perfect time to spotlight this seriously underrated bit of sci-fi madness. If you’ve never seen it before, then great, but if you have and didn’t like it, hopefully I can persuade you to give it another shot now that it’s on one of the most popular streaming services.

What is ‘Cowboys & Aliens’ about?

Directed by Jon Favreau, “Cowboys & Aliens” is set in 1870s Arizona, where a quiet, dusty town called Absolution finds itself facing an otherworldly threat.

The story kicks off when Jake (Daniel Craig) wakes up in the desert with no memory of who he is and a strange high-tech device clamped to his wrist. When he wanders into Absolution, he clashes with the local law and the town’s powerful cattleman, Colonel Dolarhyde (Harrison Ford).

But just as tensions rise, the sky erupts with lights, and alien ships descend, abducting townsfolk in a violent, chaotic attack.

Realizing they have no choice but to work together, the town’s outlaws, lawmen, and Native tribes form an uneasy alliance to fight back. As Jake begins to piece together his past, while also learning more about the mysterious traveler Ella Swenson (Olivia Wilde), he discovers a personal connection to the alien invaders, and a shot at redemption.

‘Cowboys & Aliens’ is proof that sometimes, fun is all you need

(Image credit: Universal Pictures / TCD / Prod.DB / Alamy)

By no means am I saying that “Cowboys & Aliens” is a good movie. Like I mentioned earlier with the critics’ score and the general consensus in the film industry, it’s arguably pretty bad.

But bad movies don’t always need to be shoved into the darkest corners of streaming services, because sometimes they still deliver one of the most important things: entertainment. And this sci-fi action flick is actually a lot of fun.

I first watched “Cowboys & Aliens” years ago when I first took a deep dive into the sci-fi genre. Judging by its wild premise, I knew it wasn’t going to be great, but I was pleasantly surprised to come away with a new guilty pleasure movie.

In fact, this sci-fi flick has enough charm and thrills to make it a fun, easy watch — the kind of movie that’s perfect for kicking back on your couch with a giant tub of popcorn and zero expectations.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures / TCD / Prod.DB / Alamy)

Most of that charm comes down to its stacked cast. Harrison Ford and Daniel Craig are a very interesting duo on screen, and they’re one of the reasons to give this a watch.

Craig’s character Jake is an amnesiac outlaw with a Clint Eastwood vibe, and Ford’s gruff rancher starts off as a hardened bully but gradually reveals a hint of that classic adventurous spark we know from his “Indiana Jones” days.

Walton Goggins, Sam Rockwell, and Paul Dano also bring fun energy to the movie. Goggins plays Hunt, a rough-edged outlaw from Jake’s past; Rockwell is Doc, the nervous but lovable saloon owner who steps up when it counts; and Dano is Percy, a spoiled brat whose antics early on add some chaotic humor.

Their characters may not drive the story, but they help round out the world with quirky, memorable personalities that keep things entertaining. It's a shame they don't get more screen time really.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures / Cinematic / Alamy)

Without this cast, I don’t think I would’ve enjoyed “Cowboys & Aliens” nearly as much. Their dynamic is what helps you overlook the gaping plot holes and a narrative that doesn’t always know what tone it’s going for.

One of the bigger letdowns, though, is that Wilde’s character, Ella, suffers the most from the writing. She’s introduced as this mysterious outsider with unclear motives, but the movie never gives her enough backstory or emotional depth for her plot twist to really land. Still, there’s a great concept behind Ella, and in the grand scheme of the story, it’s still very a fun ride.

Favreau clearly played it safe here, which is probably why the movie stumbled. But instead of aiming for cleverness, he went for iconic. If you like dusty western towns, alien chaos, and brooding cowboys, there’s a good chance you’ll enjoy “Cowboys & Aliens.”

Stream ‘Cowboys & Aliens’ on Prime Video now

(Image credit: Universal Pictures / TCD / Prod.DB / Alamy)

It might not move with the kind of explosive energy you’d expect from mashing up two totally different genres, but “Cowboys & Aliens” still delivers as a fun slice of summer escapism complete with shootouts, laser blasts, and just enough chaos to keep things interesting.

The visual effects still hold up surprisingly well, and there are a few cool action beats that feel genuinely cinematic, especially if you’re watching on a bigger screen (like Daniel Craig jumping onto one of the spaceships). It might not be the smartest sci-fi flick out there, but it’s bold, weird, and kind of unforgettable once you’ve seen it.

So if you're looking for a movie that doesn’t take itself too seriously but still offers some insanely fun adventure, stream “Cowboys & Aliens” on Prime Video. Otherwise, see our guide on the best movies on the platform now.