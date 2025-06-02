5 biggest Prime Video movies and shows I can’t wait to watch in summer 2025

It might not be officially summer yet, but with the temps rising and my watchlist getting longer with summer flicks, I’m already in full “what should I binge next?” mode. Thankfully, Prime Video seems to be on the same wavelength, because its summer 2025 lineup is shaping up to be seriously stacked.

Sure, we’re still twiddling our thumbs for some long-awaited returns like “The Boys” season 5. But that doesn’t mean there aren’t some movies and shows worth watching.

This includes a crime comedy movie starring Orlando Bloom, a new mystery thriller that looks like a twisty ride, and the third heated season of “The Summer I Turned Pretty.”

So, here are the five biggest Prime Video movies and shows I absolutely cannot wait to stream this summer. For more, see what Netflix content I'm adding to my summer watchlist.

‘Deep Cover’

Deep Cover - Official Trailer | Prime Video

Comedies aren’t usually my thing, but sometimes one pops up and catches my attention. In this case, it’s “Deep Cover,” a crime comedy that seems a little absurd yet full of heart, judging by the trailer.

“Deep Cover” follows three improv performers — Kat (Bryce Dallas Howard), Marlon (Orlando Bloom), and Hugh (Nick Mohammed) — who are recruited by the police to assist in low-level sting operations.

Their commitment to “always say yes” without breaking character leads them deep into London's criminal underworld, resulting in a series of chaotic and humorous situations. If you're into offbeat British humor with a twist of crime caper, “Deep Cover” might just be the perfect addition to your summer streaming lineup too.

Stream it on Prime Video starting June 12

‘We Were Liars’

We Were Liars - Official Teaser | Prime Video

Prime Video recently released the first trailer for “We Were Liars,” and if you’ve spent any time on Tumblr or BookTok over the last few years, you already know this story has people in a chokehold.

Based on E. Lockhart’s wildly popular novel, it’s finally getting the series treatment—and between the eerie vibe, the layered mystery, and that unforgettable ending, it’s easy to see why fans are already spiraling.

The story centers on Cadence Sinclair (Emily Alyn Lind), a teenager from a wealthy family who spends her summers on a private island off the coast of Massachusetts. After a mysterious accident leaves her with memory loss, Cadence returns to the island to uncover the truth about what happened, delving into long-buried family secrets and unraveling the events of that fateful summer.

Stream it on Prime Video starting June 18

‘Countdown’

Countdown - Official Trailer | Prime Video

“Countdown” feels like the kind of high-octane ride that’ll jolt our summer to life, and the new trailer looks fast, intense, and full of chaos. Plus, anything with Jensen Ackles earns my seal of approval.

Aside from a couple of throwaway jokes, the trailer leans all the way into the intensity — it’s basically non-stop action from the very first frame. We’re talking building raids, brutal fight scenes, shootouts, and high-speed chases. And just when you think it can’t get more over-the-top, Ackles flashes a thumbs-up and dives off a moving caravan that’s being dragged by a speeding truck.

So yeah, if you like your streaming shows packed with adrenaline, “Countdown” should also be added to your watchlist.

Stream it on Prime Video starting June 25

‘Heads of State’

Heads of State - Official Trailer | Prime Video

Even before I hit play on the “Heads of State” trailer, I had a feeling it was going to be completely ridiculous in the best way. It’s basically like someone said, “Let’s throw the world’s top leaders into an action movie and cast John Cena and Idris Elba while we’re at it.”

I’m definitely not expecting anything groundbreaking, but it seems like the kind of over-the-top fun that totally works if you’re into buddy comedy chaos, big action set pieces, and a plot that doesn’t take itself too seriously.

“Heads of State” follows U.S. President Will Derringer (John Cena), a former action movie star, and U.K. Prime Minister Sam Clarke (Idris Elba), who have a public rivalry that jeopardizes their countries' alliance. When they become targets of a powerful foreign adversary, they're forced to put aside their differences and work together to thwart a global conspiracy.

Stream it on Prime Video starting July 2

‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ season 3

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 - Official Teaser | Prime Video

Are you Team Conrad or Team Jeremiah? Because the drama’s about to kick off all over again.

The new season drops in the summer, so now’s the perfect excuse to rewatch all the swoony, beach-filled chaos or dive in for the first time and get caught up on seasons 1 and 2. With its messy love triangles, heartfelt moments, and those warm, nostalgic summer vibes, this show is basically made for a weekend binge.

Season 3 introduces a two-year time jump, with Belly (Lola Tung) now in college and in a relationship with Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno). However, the return of Conrad (Christopher Briney) brings unresolved feelings to the surface, reigniting the central love triangle and forcing Belly to confront her true desires.

Stream it on Prime Video starting July 16