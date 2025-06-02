This inspirational sports biopic just crashed the Prime Video top 10 — and it's 93% on Rotten Tomatoes

Prime Video looks to have another hit on its hands with "The Fire Inside." Despite only coming to the platform a few days ago, it's already climbed into the Prime Video top 10 list.

If you've not seen it before, "The Fire Inside" is a biopic about American professional boxer Claressa "T-Rex" Shields that was directed by Rachel Morrison (in her feature directorial debut) and written by Barry Jenkins ("Moonlight," "The Underground Railroad").

"The Fire Inside" might not have made a splash at the box office, but it was released to critical acclaim. Over on the review aggregate site, Rotten Tomatoes, you'll see it's Certified Fresh, with a 93% critics score and an equally impressive 94% on the Popcornmeter.

The movie came to Prime Video on May 27, and in the days since, it's risen through the ranks to claim 5th place on the Prime Video top 10. That's quite the feat, given it's behind the likes of "Another Simple Favor", "Twisters", and "Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning."

Trying to decide whether to stream "The Fire Inside" on Prime Video? Here's a little more info about the trending movie, and a round-up of what people have had to say about the streamer's new arrival.

What is 'The Fire Inside' about?

THE FIRE INSIDE | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

"The Fire Inside" is a sports biopic based on the early career of American professional boxer, Claressa "T-Rex" Shields (here played by Ryan Destiny).

The movie explores her life from when the Flint, Michigan native first set foot inside a boxing gym, through to her becoming the first American woman to win a gold medal in boxing at the 2012 Summer Olympics in London.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In addition to Ryan Destiny, "The Fire Inside" also stars Brian Tyree Henry as Claressa's coach, Jason Crutchfield, plus Oluniké Adeliyi as Jackie Shields, De'Adre Aziza as Mickey, and Adam Clark as Clarence.

What are people saying about 'The Fire Inside' on Prime Video?

(Image credit: BFA/Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer/Alamy)

As I mentioned, "The Fire Inside" comes highly recommended from both critics and fellow moviegoers alike.

For example, The Guardian's Benjamin Lee rated the movie 4/5 stars, praising it as a "blazing boxing drama [that] packs a serious punch", adding: "The real-life victories by Shields and her coach were not easy, both pre- and post- Olympics, and what really makes The Fire Inside soar is that Morrison works just as hard to win us over."

RogerEbert.com's Marya E. Gates wrote: "Although the film hits a lot of the beats you'd expect, as it outlines Shields' journey towards Olympic gold, it does so with the kind of simple, lived-in details and empathy that Jenkins brought to his Best Picture winner “Moonlight."

Reviewing for Variety, Owen Gleiberman called "The Fire Inside" both "a grippingly downbeat boxing drama" and "a real rouser," adding: "The arc of the drama is built around an enormous curveball it throws at the audience. And that’s when the movie really gets good."

(Image credit: FlixPix/MGM/Alamy)

If you look at audience reactions on Rotten Tomatoes, you'll see plenty more glowing praise, too, including plenty of perfect 5/5 ratings.

One user called "The Fire Inside" "a must-watch," "a raw, relentless, and inspiring masterpiece, and added: "This isn't just a boxing movie; it's a powerful story of grit, resilience and unbreakable spirit."

Elsewhere, you'll see praise for the cast's performances, and buzzwords like "uplifting", "emotional" and "rewarding".

Given that glowing reaction, I couldn't help but check it out for myself, and I'm inclined to agree; "The Fire Inside" gets my recommendation, too.

Morrison's movie absolutely is a rousing watch, one that shines a light on Claressa's achievements with some solid in-ring action, but also worth sticking with for the grounded drama that follows her 2012 Olympic victory.

Not sold on "The Fire Inside," but still looking for something new to watch? Check out our round-up of the best movies on Prime Video for tons more streaming recommendations for your next movie night.