It's hardly a secret that I spend a lot of my spare time playing MMOs. I've probably logged more time playing Final Fantasy XIV over the last decade and change than I've spent sleeping in that same time period. I use it to test all kinds of gaming hardware, and I've also been known to wake up at server reset in order to try and win the in-game housing lottery.

So, with FFXIV's Evercold expansion coming early next year and WoW: Forever making a play for my time, I realized my MMO setup needs an upgrade. For years, I've played with either a PlayStation DualShock 4 or a Razer Naga mouse, and they're showing their age.



Thankfully, there's the Corsair Scimitar Wireless Elite SE. A 16-button programmable MMO mouse that doubles as a Stream Deck. And it's 50% off for Black Friday.

Save 50% ($70) Corsair Scimitar Wireless Elite SE Gaming Mouse: was $139 now $69 at Best Buy One of my personal favorite gaming mice, the Corsair Scimitar Wireless Elite SE is a 16-button gaming mouse ideal for Twitch streamers and MMO enthusiasts. Not only can the Scimitar can map your entire FFXIV combat hotbar to its programmable keys, but it also functions as a Stream Deck so you can utilize it for custom macros during a game stream without needing any additional accessories or clunky keyboard shortcuts.



The Scimitar also boasts a 33k DPI optical sensor for speed and accuracy, plus ultra low-latency wireless connectivity and up to 150-hours of play on a single charge.

Whether you're an MMO enthusiast or a streamer, the Stream Deck functionality Corsair has been adding to its peripherals is a major selling point. Because being able to macro anything from video editing tools, sound effects, and in-game actions to a virtual Stream Deck alongside a 16-button programmable mouse can streamline so many workflows.

It can also work with non-MMO games that have complicated control schemes, like Baldur's Gate 3.

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