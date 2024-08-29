New on Netflix in September 2024 — all the new shows and movies you need to watch

Netflix has announced the new movies and TV shows arriving in September 2024. Between new shows, popular returning series, original and licensed movies and more, there's a good mix of content coming to the popular streaming service this month that you won't want to miss.

The returning shows take top billing this month. "Emily in Paris," "The Circle" and "Selling Sunset" all return for new seasons this month. Ryan Murphy's anthology series "Monster" is also back for a second season, this time as "Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menéndez Story." But there are also new movies like "Uglies" starring Joey King, as well as newly added licensed movies and shows like "Jaws" and "Heels."

These are just a few of the new additions to Netflix over the next few weeks, which will also see Netflix add a ton of new original documentaries, comedy specials and even a few live events. To make sure you don’t miss any fresh arrivals we’ve got the full slate down below. Plus, we have a roundup of what’s leaving Netflix in September, to give you a last chance to watch. Here's everything coming to — and leaving — Netflix this month.

New on Netflix in Sept. 2024: Top picks

'Rebel Ridge'

Rebel Ridge | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Dubbed "'Rambo' for the modern age" by Tom's Guide Australia's managing editor Stephen Lambrechts, "Rebel Ridge" could be a big hit for Netflix this month. After watching the trailer when it dropped back at the beginning of August, it became my most anticipated movie on Netflix this month.

"Rebel Ridge" stars Aaron Pierre as Terry Richmond, a former U.S. Marine who has come to the small town of Sandy Springs to post bail for his cousin. But before he can do that, he's stopped by a local police officer, who seizes Terry's money without cause. Now, Terry must use his combat training to take down the town's corrupt police force led by Chief Sandy Burne (Don Johnson) and get his money back.

The action looks great in the trailer, but so do the performances of Pierre, who gives off shades of prime Will Smith, and Johnson, who seems set to be just as evil as the corrupt police chief he played in the "Watchmen" HBO series.

Stream on Netflix from Sept. 6

'The Circle' season 7

The Circle: Season 7 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

For those who don't know, "The Circle" is a reality competition show that relies entirely on building the perfect digital persona. The goal? Become the most popular member of The Circle and win $100,000.

But despite all contestants living in the same building, they never see each other in person. Some of them aren't who they seem either — you can play as a catfish (fake online persona) if you think it gives you better odds of winning the game. In fact, a catfish has won twice before, including just last season. Don't miss one of Netflix's most popular and addicting reality shows ever when it returns this month.

Stream on Netflix from Sept. 11

'Emily in Paris' season 4: Part 2

Emily in Paris: Season 4 Part 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Starring Lily Collins, "Emily in Paris" follows the titular Emily Cooper living her life as an American ex-pat in Paris. The first half of the season dropped back in August and now, Emily is set to have even more adventures, from skiing in the French Alps to taking a Roman holiday.

Fans of "Sex and the City" will enjoy this Netflix original show, as both shows were created by Darren Star. The critical response remains as mixed as ever, with the Rotten Tomatoes score for the first part of season 4 scoring the lowest of any season so far. But despite this, "Emily in Paris" remains one of Netflix's most popular shows.

Stream on Netflix from Sept. 12

'Uglies'

Uglies | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

In "Uglies," everyone is considered "ugly" until they turn 16. At that point, they are given extreme plastic surgery and dubbed "Pretty" which allows them to fully integrate into society. So when Tally Youngblood (Joey King) turns 16, she hopes that the surgery will give her everything she dreamed about growing up as an "ugly."

But before she can be transformed, she discovers that society isn't all it's cracked up to be and that the surgery could be a life-altering mistake. She escapes to the "Smoke" where a community of "uglies" are hiding from the powers that be. This dystopian sci-fi adaptation of the 2005 novel of the same name could end up being one of the biggest movies on Netflix this month, so don't miss it.

Stream on Netflix from Sept. 13

'Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story'

MONSTERS: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story | Official Teaser | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

On August 20, 1989, Lyle and Erik Menendez walked into the den of the Beverly Hills mansion where they and their parents José and Kitty lived, and gunned their parents down with shotguns. Both were eventually tried, and ultimately convicted of the murders, and are currently serving life sentences at the Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility outside of San Diego, California, without any possibility of parole.

But were they unjustly imprisoned? Was this murder, however wrong, driven by years of abuse from the father José? In "Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story," Ryan Murphy will lay out a dramatic retelling of the murder and the events that led up to it. The series stars Nicholas Chavez as Lyle Menéndez, Cooper Koch as Erik Menéndez, Javier Bardem as José Menendez and Chloë Sevigny as Kitty Menéndez. Don't miss this hotly anticipated follow-up to "Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story."

Stream on Netflix from Sept. 19

Everything new on Netflix in Sept. 2024

Synopses provided by Netflix

SEPTEMBER 1

"300"

"5 Centimeters Per Second"

"Along Came Polly"

"Blue Giant"

"Diary of a Mad Black Woman"

"Dragnet"

"The Expendables"

"The Expendables 2"

"The Expendables 3"

"Fast Times at Ridgemont High"

"Field of Dreams"

"Jaws"

"Jaws 2"

"Jaws 3"

"Legends of the Fall"

"Magic Mike"

"Midnight Run"

"Paul Blart: Mall Cop"

"Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2"

"Shark Tale"

"Sonic the Hedgehog"

"Stand by Me"

"Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit"

"Wipeout" batch 3

SEPTEMBER 2

"Chestnut vs. Kobayashi: Unfinished Beef" (Netflix live event)

Watch live on Sept. 2 as hot dog-eating champion Joey Chestnut faces off against rival Takeru Kobayashi in the ultimate wiener-takes-all competition.

"Call the Midwife" series 13

"The Hughleys" seasons 1-4

SEPTEMBER 3

"Last One Standing" season 3 (JP) (Netflix series)

Ready, set, talk! A new group of comedians star in a yakuza drama filled with incredible twists and turns. Who will make it to the end of the story?

"Phil Wang: Wang in There, Baby!" (GB) (Netflix comedy special)

Phil Wang riffs on reheated rice, octopus intelligence and the importance of fact-checking in this special filmed at Shakespeare's Globe in London.

Untold: Hope Solo vs. U.S. Soccer" (Netflix documentary)

World Cup champion Hope Solo opens up about her turbulent rise to the top of women's soccer amid public scandals and tension with former teammates.

SEPTEMBER 4

"Outlast" season 2 (Netflix series)

A raw survival competition series where 16 lone wolf experts are dropped in the Alaskan wilderness and must outlast each other in a battle for a million-dollar payout. There's only one rule in this cutthroat game: they must be part of a team to win.

SEPTEMBER 5

"Apollo 13: Survival" (GB) (Netflix documentary)

Using original footage and interviews, this documentary tells the nail-biting story of Apollo 13 and the struggle to bring its astronauts safely home.

"Caught in the Web: The Murders Behind Zona Divas" (MX) (Netflix documentary)

In the dark underbelly of Mexico City, young women seeking stability are lured to a website of sexual exploitation, leading to a series of murders.

"The Perfect Couple" (Netflix series)

Amelia is about to marry into one of the wealthiest families on Nantucket, until a shocking death derails the wedding — and turns everyone into a suspect. Nicole Kidman and Liev Schreiber lead a stellar cast in this delicious whodunit based on Elin Hilderbrand's New York Times bestselling novel.

SEPTEMBER 6

"Disco, Ibiza, Locomía" (ES) (Netflix film)

In the '80s Ibiza scene, a group of friends in the eccentric band Locomía skyrockets to fame, testing their friendships, identities and careers.

"Rebel Ridge" (Netflix film)

A former Marine grapples his way through a web of small-town corruption when an attempt to post bail for his cousin escalates into a violent standoff with the local police chief.

"Selling Sunset" season 8 (Netflix series)

Glam looks. Fierce clashes. Stunning homes. It's business as usual for The Oppenheim Group as they welcome a new agent and bid farewell to a dear friend.

SEPTEMBER 7

"Edge of Tomorrow"

SEPTEMBER 9

"Hot Wheels Let's Race" season 2 (Netflix family)

The heat is on as the Hot Wheels kids race to save the Ultimate Garage from a flashy new challenger who's driving a car loaded with special powers!

SEPTEMBER 10

"Ahir Shah: Ends" (GB) (Netflix comedy special)

From London's Royal Court Theatre, acclaimed comedian Ahir Shah dishes on class, family and multiculturalism in the UK from his grandfather's view.

"Jack Whitehall: Fatherhood with My Father" (GB) (Netflix series)

Jack Whitehall and his father embark on a globe-trotting trip to find answers to the big questions facing the comedian after becoming a dad.

SEPTEMBER 11

"Boxer" (PL) (Netflix film)

With only his wife by his side, a promising young boxer flees communist Poland to chase his dream of becoming the greatest fighter in history.

"The Circle" season 7 (Netflix series)

Clever catfish, shady tactics and game-changing twists collide as a new group of players competes for $100,000 in the most cutthroat season to date.

"Technoboys" (MX) (Netflix film)

They're fierce, they're iconic, they're back — and they're totally lost. A boyband seeking a renaissance must navigate a world they barely understand.

SEPTEMBER 12

"Ángel Di María: Breaking Down the Wall" (AR) (Netflix documentary)

From his humble origins to becoming champion of the world, this documentary series recounts the life and career of the iconic Argentinian soccer player.

"Billionaire Island" (NO) (Netflix series)

The series is shot on the island of Frøya, Trøndelag, and depicts Norway’s much-talked-about and major fish farming industry in a new and humorous way. Trine Wiggen leads the cast as a ruthless owner of a Norwegian fish farming company who plans a hostile takeover of her local rival to become the world's largest salmon producer.

"Emily in Paris" season 4 part 2 (Netflix series)

Emily has everything she wants, but is it what she needs? From skiing in the French Alps to taking a Roman holiday, she's ready for her next adventure.

"Into the Fire: The Lost Daughter" (Netflix documentary)

A mother finds herself drawn into a labyrinth of unanswered questions when she discovers the daughter she gave up for adoption many years ago has disappeared.

"Midnight at the Pera Palace" season 2 (TR) (Netflix series)

Esra is drawn back to the perilous events of the past... only this time, she lands in the 40s and starts a desperate search for her birth mother.

"Black Mass"

SEPTEMBER 13

"Officer Black Belt" (KR) (Netflix film)

A talented martial artist who can’t walk past a person in need unites with a probation officer to fight and prevent crime as a martial arts officer.

"Sector 36" (IN) (Netflix film)

Inspired by true events, several children go missing from a basti (slum) in Sector 36. A determined police officer must now face off with a cunning serial killer as a chilling investigation and dark secrets unfold.

"Uglies" (Netflix film)

In a futuristic dystopia with enforced beauty standards, a teen awaiting mandatory cosmetic surgery embarks on a journey to find her missing friend.

SEPTEMBER 15

"Ancient Aliens' season 8

"Heels" seasons 1-2

"Intervention" season 23

SEPTEMBER 16

CoComelon: Season 11 (Netflix family)

Wind down and relax with this soothing collection of calming, cozy songs featuring JJ, his family and friends, and everyone's favorite dog, Bingo!

"30 for 30: Catholics vs. Convicts"

"30 for 30: Pony Excess"

"30 for 30: Rand University"

"30 for 30: The U"

"30 for 30: The U Part 2"

"American Gangster"

"Entourage"

SEPTEMBER 17

"Culinary Class Wars" (KR) (Netflix series)

From restaurant chefs to amateur hobbyists, people from all walks of life with a knack for flavor compete in a fierce culinary showdown.

"Live from The Other Side with Tyler Henry" (Netflix live event)

A new live weekly series where world-renowned medium Tyler Henry gives celebrity guests hope, healing and long sought-after answers through emotional readings that showcase his gifts as a medium, clairvoyant and medical intuitive.

SEPTEMBER 18

"Envious" (AR) (Netflix series)

After a devastating breakup, Vicky tries to save her dream of marriage by seeking new love, unaware this will lead her to a profound self-discovery.

"What's Next? The Future with Bill Gates" (Netflix documentary)

In What’s Next? The Future with Bill Gates, the tech visionary and global health and climate philanthropist invites viewers to join him on a learning journey to explore pressing issues facing our world today. Across five episodes, Gates delves into the promise and risks of artificial intelligence; the pervasive challenge of misinformation and the underlying complexity of defining truth in an era of social media; the scale of the climate crisis and the potential of cutting-edge technologies to solve it; the injustice of income inequality and the opportunities to tackle poverty; and how science and innovation is leading to cures for deadly diseases. Featuring insights and commentary from some of the world’s most renowned scientists, politicians, thinkers, journalists, medical professionals, artists and more, and executive produced by Oscar winner Morgan Neville (20 Feet From Stardom), What’s Next? offers a glimpse into a more promising and equitable future.

"Lopez vs. Lopez" season 2

SEPTEMBER 19

"Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story" (Netflix series)

Following the massive success of DAHMER, Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan’s true-crime anthology series returns with Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, chronicling the case of the real-life brothers who were convicted in 1996 for the murders of their parents, José and Mary Louise “Kitty” Menendez.

"The Queen of Villains" (JP) (Netflix series)

Set in the wild '80s, a kind-hearted girl transforms into a bloodthirsty pro wrestler who thrives in chaotic brawls, turning an entire nation against her.

"Twilight of the Gods" (Netflix series)

After mortal king Leif and iron-willed warrior Sigrid fall in love, Thor unleashes a wrath of terror that sets them on a merciless mission for vengeance.

SEPTEMBER 20

"His Three Daughters" (Netflix film)

Three estranged sisters reunite in their ailing father's New York City apartment during his final days. Natasha Lyonne, Elizabeth Olsen and Carrie Coon star in this affecting drama from writer-director Azazel Jacobs.

"KLASS 95: The Power of Beauty" (CO) (Netflix series)

An ambitious young woman launches a powerful modeling agency determined to change lives — but power and love are not for the faint of heart.

SEPTEMBER 24

"Penelope" season 1

SEPTEMBER 26

"A True Gentleman" (TR) (Netflix film)

A charming male escort finds his life turned upside down when he starts to fall in love, challenging him to discover what he truly wants and needs.

"Everything Calls for Salvation" season 2 (IT) (Netflix series)

Two years have passed since we left Daniele and the Ship of Madmen. Many things have changed: Daniele and Nina became the parents of little Maria and shortly after her birth they drifted apart. We find them competing for custody of the little girl with the support of their respective and very different families. Daniele, after the intense experience he had during the Compulsory Health Treatment week, has chosen to become a nurse and, thanks to the intervention of Dr. Cimaroli, he is about to enter as an intern in the hospital where he was admitted. He has five weeks to prove to the judge that this can become a stable job, establishing himself as a reliable parent. In this new role, Daniele gets to know the new patients in the dormitory, who force him to reflect on his excess empathy towards the pain of others, who risk derailing him again.

"Nobody Wants This" (Netflix series)

Sparks fly between an outspoken podcaster and a newly single rabbi in this comedy series starring Kristen Bell and Adam Brody.

SEPTEMBER 27

"Lisabi: The Uprising" (NG) (Netflix film)

The legendary story of a folk hero's rebellion against an oppressive empire, fighting for his freedom and forever altering the course of Yoruba history.

"Rez Ball" (Netflix film)

In the heart of Chuska, New Mexico, a high school basketball team rich in Native American heritage faces their greatest challenge. After the loss of their star player, the team must unite like never before to keep their dreams of a state championship alive.

"We Were Kings" (MX) (Netflix series)

A tight-knit crew of three reigns over a bustling barrio of Mexico City — until a sudden tragedy breaks their crowns and renders two of them rivals.

"Will & Harper" (Netflix documentary)

When Will Ferrell’s good friend of 30 years, Harper Steele comes out as a trans woman, the pair embark on a road trip to process this new stage in their friendship and reintroduce Harper to the country she loves as her authentic self.

Leaving Netflix in Sept. 2024

Leaving 9/3/24

"Beverly Hills Cop"

"Beverly Hills Cop II"

Leaving 9/5/24

"Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" seasons 1-4

"iZombie" seasons 1-5

"Jane The Virgin" seasons 1-5

Leaving 9/8/24

"Cuties"

Leaving 9/19/24

"Bodies Bodies Bodies"

Leaving 9/24/24

"A Walk to Remember"

Leaving 9/27/24

Force of Nature"

"Great News" seasons 1-2

"Inheritance"

Leaving 9/29/24

"Good Witch" seasons 1-7

Leaving 9/30/24

"A Million Ways to Die in the West"

"Back to the Future"

"Back to the Future Part II"

"Back to the Future Part III"

"Big Fat Liar"

"The Breakfast Club"

"Clerks"

"Conan the Barbarian"

"The Conjuring"

"The Conjuring 2"

"Divergent"

"The Divergent Series: Allegiant - Part 1"

"The Divergent Series: Insurgent"

"Dumb and Dumber"

"Dune"

"Fifty Shades Darker"

"Fifty Shades Freed"

"Fifty Shades of Grey"

"Hacksaw Ridge"

"Home"

"Hot Tub Time Machine"

"How to Get Away With Murder" seasons 1-6

"The Lego Movie"

"Léon: The Professional"

"Major League II"

"Mr Bean's Holiday"

"Muriel's Wedding"

"My Girl 2"

"Natural Born Killers"

"Pokémon Detective Pikachu"

"Reality Bites"

"S.W.A.T."

"Uncle Buck"

"Wild Things"

"The Wiz"