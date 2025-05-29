Netflix’s new crime thriller show should be your next binge-watch — and it’ll have you hooked from episode one

It’s been a while since a thriller grabbed me this fast, but Netflix’s “Dept. Q” had me hooked before the first episode even finished. I sat down planning to watch just one hoping to see what the vibe was, and it’s safe to say this has No. 1 energy written all over it. If the rest of the season keeps up this pace, I already know I’ll be finishing it in a single weekend.

Set in Edinburgh, “Dept. Q” follows a brilliant detective with a reputation for being difficult. After a disastrous case, he’s quietly pushed out of the spotlight and reassigned to lead a basement-level cold case unit no one expects anything from. But when one of those cases begins to stir up something much bigger, he finds himself drawn back into dangerous territory.

“Dept. Q” boasts a seriously strong team behind the camera. It’s helmed by Scott Frank, the writer behind “The Queen’s Gambit” and “Godless.” And for fans of the source material, yes, this is based on Jussi Adler-Olsen’s bestselling novels, and the adaptation already feels like it was put in good hands.

Based on what I’ve seen so far, this show is seriously promising. If you’re in the mood for something smart, moody, and atmospheric, here’s why you need to add “Dept. Q” to your watchlist now that it’s streaming on Netflix.

What is ‘Dept. Q’ about?

“Dept. Q” follows Carl Morck (Matthew Goode), a brilliant detective with a sharp tongue and few friends left on the Edinburgh police force.

After a botched operation leaves a young officer dead and his partner paralyzed, Carl is quietly pushed out of the spotlight and reassigned to the basement to head Department Q, a cold case unit created more for public relations than actual results.

At first, he is the department’s only member, expected to keep out of the way. But as time goes on, Carl begins to pull together a small team of outsiders, including Akram Salim (Alexej Manvelov), a former Syrian detective looking for a second chance, and Rose (Leah Byrne), a cadet navigating personal struggles of her own.

When the long-forgotten case of Merritt Lingard (Chloe Pirrie), a missing civil servant, unexpectedly gains traction, Carl is drawn back into the kind of work he excels at.

Should you stream ‘Dept. Q’ on Netflix?

“Dept. Q” doesn’t waste any time getting into the thick of things. If you like your thrillers to dive straight into the gritty details, you’ll appreciate how quickly this one hits the ground running. The first episode opens with what seems like a routine welfare check in Edinburgh, but it spirals fast.

The body cam footage shows detective Carl Morck walking into a quiet home with his partner, James Hardy (Jamie Sives), and a young officer fresh out of uniform. Inside, they find a man stabbed to death in his living room.

Before they can even make sense of the scene, gunfire erupts. One officer is killed, Hardy is paralyzed, and Morck barely survives a bullet to the neck. It's a pretty great way to introduce this crime thriller.

When Morck eventually returns to duty, he’s not exactly welcomed back with open arms. Instead, he’s quietly pushed aside and handed the reins to a newly formed cold case unit — Department Q. I like that his new office is tucked away in a damp, grimy basement beneath the station, as it’s a far cry from the spotless, overly polished offices you see in most detective thrillers.

Soon after, we’re introduced to the rest of the team. While none of them carry quite the same weight or presence as Morck, each brings something distinct to the mix.

There’s a lot packed into just one episode, and it’s more than enough to keep you hooked. You get a feel for the key players, especially Morck, who’s sharp but clearly carrying some heavy baggage. The show doesn’t shy away from his flaws either, and even early on, it’s clear trauma is shaping the way he sees and interacts with the world.

If you need more reasons to watch “Dept. Q,” the online reviews so far sound pretty positive. It doesn’t have a Rotten Tomatoes score yet though.

Jonathon Wilson from Ready Steady Cut said: “If there’s a reason to watch this show, it’s Akram. He’s a superb character played at a remarkably even keel by Manvelov, and his unflappable demeanour pulls double duty as the source of the best comedy but also the most earnest sentiment.”

Meanwhile, Digital Mafia Talkies’ Pramit Chatterjee stated that the “cast is likable. The dialogue writing is great. The subplots comment on institutional corruption, capitalism, trauma (in various forms), parenting, and justice. But by the time the credits on the finale rolled, nothing really stuck with me.”

From what I’ve watched so far, “Dept. Q” is a genuinely engaging thriller and one I’ll be binge-watching. It might not be a standout crime thriller but it definitely ticks all the boxes that Netflix viewers usually look for in the genre. With its almost gothic-like feel and strong character focus, “Dept. Q” sets itself up as a mystery worth sticking with.

Stream "Dept. Q" on Netflix now.