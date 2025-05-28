New on Netflix in June 2025 — every movie and show coming this month

Netflix has announced everything coming to the streaming service in June 2025 and it's a lot to unpack. So I'm highlighting five must-watch shows and movies that you need to add to your watchlist.

The biggest name by far this month is a familiar one: "Squid Game." The hit Korean thriller is back for its third and final season, and it probably goes without saying, but you don't want to miss it.

That's not the only returning show this month. "Ginny & Georgia" also returns for its third season, and the Shane Gillis comedy series "Tires" returns for season 2. Whether these are familiar names to you or not, they're undoubtedly the biggest names arriving on Netflix this month.

Aside from these top picks, I've got the full slate of everything new to Netflix this month listed below. Plus, we have a roundup of what’s leaving Netflix in June 2025, so you have one last chance to watch.

Here's everything coming to — and leaving — Netflix this month.

New on Netflix in June 2025: Top picks

'Squid Game' season 3

"Squid Game" has been one of the biggest shows on Netflix — ever. The dystopian Korean-language thriller is a must-watch whenever new episodes arrive, and this final batch of episodes will be no different.

If you've never seen the show before, it stars Lee Jung-jae as Gi-hun, who starts the series as a down-on-his-luck divorced dad, estranged from his daughter and desperate for cash.

He finds an opportunity for cash, but gets far more than he bargained for and is drawn into a series of deadly children's games with a massive cash prize. He's trying to end the games once and for all, but his attempt was thwarted at the end of season 2. Now, he's the prisoner of The Front Man (Lee Byung-hun) and he might never be seen in public again.

Stream on Netflix starting June 27

'Ginny and Georgia' season 3

"Ginny and Georgia" stars Brianne Howey as Georgia Miller, a 30-year-old mother who, between child abuse and being a mother since her teenage years, is carrying a lot of trauma. It's caused her to flee more than one relationship or home at the first possible sign of danger.

That's been rough for her kids: Ginny (Antonia Gentry) and Austin (Diesel La Torraca). But they've seemed to have found a home in Wellsbury, Massachusetts, and Georgia seems to have found a long-term partner in her husband-to-be, Paul (Scott Porter), who is the mayor of the town.

But that fairy tale ending for their story has been put on hold. Georgia was arrested for murder during her wedding. Can the Miller family handle that pressure? Or will it fracture Ginny and Georgia's already stressed mother-daughter relationship?

Stream on Netflix starting June 5

'Tires' season 2

"Tires" stars Steve Gerben as Will, the manager of one of his family's struggling auto-repair shops. But he's not alone at Valley Forge Automotive Center. His obnoxious cousin Shane (Shane Gillis) messes with Will every chance he gets, as do, frankly, the rest of the staff.

Season 2 begins with things looking good for Will, though. A surprise marketing win has Will and Shane riding high and the shop doing well, but now they face new challenges.

This show is often more funny than good, but given that it's absolutely hysterical, it's still definitely worth watching.

Stream on Netflix starting June 5

'The Waterfront'

"The Waterfront" stars Jake Weary as Cane Buckley. Cane's part of the Buckley family, a prominent North Carolina fishing family, led by Cane's parents: patriarch Harlan (Holt McCallany) and matriarch Mae (Maria Bello).

Things aren't going well for the Buckleys behind the scenes, though, and they're in danger of losing everything. That causes Harlan to turn to drug smuggling, and puts the Buckleys in bed with an up-and-coming drug lord, Grady (Topher Grace).

Based on the trailer, "The Waterfront" looks like a healthy mix of comedy, melodrama and crime. It also looks like it could be Netflix's next surprise hit.

Stream on Netflix starting June 19

'Tyler Perry's Straw'

This thriller stars Taraji P. Henson as Janiyah, a single mother whose day just keeps getting worse.

She's just been evicted and is struggling to care for her sick daughter. With nothing left to lose, she holds a bank hostage until she can cash a check and get money to pay for her daughter's medicine.

"Tyler Perry's Straw" also stars Sherri Shepherd as Nicole, the bank teller who has to stop Janiyah from doing something more drastic than she's already done. They're joined by Teyana Taylor as Detective Raymond, who empathizes with Janiyah and wants to bring her in without totally ruining her life.

Stream on Netflix starting June 6

Everything new on Netflix in June 2025

Synopses provided by Netflix

COMING SOON

"The Great Indian Kapil Show" season 3 (IN) (Netflix series)

Comedian Kapil Sharma brings desi fun to an all-new season featuring celebrity guests, side-splitting gags and a dash of classic Indian charm.

"Rana Naidu" season 2 (IN) (Netflix series)

Forced to team up with his estranged father, can Mumbai's top fixer manage one last job for a wealthy client while keeping his family safe?

"Too Hot to Handle: Spain" (ES) (Netflix series)

A group of flirty Spanish singles expect sun, parties and steamy hookups, but they quickly learn that winning €100,000 requires giving up sex completely.

JUNE 1

"The American"

"Barbarian"

"Bee Movie"

"The Birds"

"The Blues Brothers"

"The Devil's Own"

"Dune (1984)"

"The Equalizer"

"Family Plot"

"Focus"

"Frenzy"

"The Great Outdoors"

"Hitchcock"

"Hop"

"The Legend of Zorro"

"The Man Who Knew Too Much"

"Neighbors"

"Now You See Me"

"Now You See Me 2"

"The Nutty Professor"

"Pokémon The Series: XY"

"Pokémon The Series: XY: XY: Kalos Quest"

"Pokémon The Series: XY: XYZ"

"Rear Window"

"The Theory of Everything"

"The Town"

"U-571"

"Us"

"Vertigo"

JUNE 3

"Unseen" season 2 (ZA) (Netflix series)

In the wake of tragedy, Zenzi is forced to trust those who put her behind bars. Will her newfound desire for freedom finally put her grief to rest?

"Sara - Woman in the Shadows" (IT) (Netflix series)

The suspicious death of her son pushes a former secret agent back into action, investigating a series of crimes that grows increasingly sinister.

JUNE 4

"Criminal Code" season 2 (BR) (Netflix series)

An elite Brazilian Federal Police unit takes on a ruthless criminal gang in a deadly game of wits.

"Eva Lasting" season 3 (CO) (Netflix series)

As the gang graduates, their newfound freedom brings Camilo a new set of drama — and yearning — for Eva. Can their dreams survive adulthood?

"Power Moves with Shaquille O'Neal" (Netflix series)

"Power Moves" follows Shaquille O’Neal as he takes on the role of President of Reebok Basketball, returning to the brand that gave him his first shot. Teaming up with Vice President Allen Iverson, Shaq is on a mission to revive the iconic brand and lead a bold comeback from Reebok’s Boston headquarters.

JUNE 5

"Barracuda Queens" season 2 (SE) (Netflix series)

Yearning for the thrill of their home burglaries, the queens set their sights on an even more lucrative target: the fine art galleries of Stockholm.

"Ginny & Georgia" season 3 (Netflix series)

Georgia has just been arrested for murder during her wedding - ruining her fairy tale ending and putting the spotlight on the Millers like never before. It's always been Ginny and Georgia against the world, but the world has never come for them quite like this. Now, Ginny needs to see where she stands when push comes to shove – Is the two of them against the world something Ginny really wants to sign up for?

"Tires" season 2 (Netflix series)

Fueled by a surprise marketing victory, Will and Shane have steered the tire shop into the fast lane. But sudden success brings its own challenges.

JUNE 6

"K.O." (FR) (Netflix film)

A former fighter must find the missing son of an opponent he accidentally killed years ago, taking on a brutally violent crime gang in Marseille.

"Mercy For None" (KR) (Netflix series)

After severing ties with his gang, a former gangster returns to uncover the truth behind his brother's death — embarking on a relentless path of revenge.

"Tyler Perry's Straw" (Netflix film)

What will be her last straw? A devastatingly bad day pushes a hardworking single mother to the breaking point — and into a shocking act of desperation.

"The Survivors" (AU) (Netflix series)

Fifteen years ago, the loss of three young people tore this sleepy seaside town apart. Now, the mysterious death of a young woman dredges up the past.

JUNE 7

"Boys on the Side"

"Piece by Piece"

JUNE 9

"The Creature Cases: Chapter 5" (Netflix family)

If there's an animal in need, agents Kit and Sam are ready to help! Join them as they tackle more mysteries and meet friendly new critters along the way.

JUNE 10

"Families Like Ours" (DK) (Netflix series)

A teenage girl must choose between her divorced parents and her boyfriend after a permanent evacuation of Denmark turns citizens into refugees.

"Trainwreck: The Astroworld Tragedy" (GB) (Netflix documentary)

Featuring exclusive interviews with survivors, paramedics and festival staff, this documentary examines the 2021 Astroworld tragedy and its aftermath.

JUNE 11

"Aniela" (PL) (Netflix series)

After her wealthy husband leaves her with nothing, a high-society Warsaw snob is forced to use the only survival skills she has left — her sharp wit.

"Cheers to Life" (BR) (Netflix film)

A pendant from the past sets Jéssica on a trip through Israel — where family twists, unexpected love and a search for meaning shape the ride of her life.

"Cocaine Air: Smugglers at 30,000 Ft." (FR) (Netflix documentary)

2013: Four Frenchmen are arrested in Punta Cana with 700 kg of cocaine — none fit the trafficker profile. This documentary asks: Who was behind the bust?

"Our Times" (MX) (Netflix film)

After years of research and companionship, two physicists from the 1960s unlock the secrets of wormhole theory and find themselves stranded in 2025.

"Titan: The OceanGate Disaster" (Netflix documentary)

This documentary explores the Titan submersible's doomed 2023 journey to the wreckage of the Titanic and the ambitious OceanGate CEO behind the endeavor.

JUNE 12

"FUBAR" season 2 (Netflix series)

Eager to return to action, Luke, Emma and the crew get more than they bargained for when a mysterious terrorist threatens to unleash worldwide chaos.

"The Fairly OddParents: A New Wish" season 2

"Plane"

JUNE 13

"Kings of Jo'Burg" season 3 (ZA) (Netflix series)

Veronica Masire now bears the responsibility of the family curse, as she picks up where her brother left off — ruling Jo'Burg with legacy and power.

JUNE 14

"Grey's Anatomy" season 21

JUNE 16

"The Last Witch Hunter"

JUNE 17

"Justin Willman: Magic Lover" (Netflix comedy special)

Sleight-of-hand sorcery. Mischievous mind games. Mind-blowing illusions. Justin Willman conjures up laughs in a special where comedy and magic collide.

"Kaulitz & Kaulitz" season 2 (DE) (Netflix series)

The show must go on! Tom and Bill Kaulitz are back to share their exciting lives, even as dark clouds gather in paradise.

"Trainwreck: Mayor of Mayhem" (GB) (Netflix documentary)

Rob Ford scandalized Canadian politics as the brash yet beloved mayor of Toronto — until an infamous video of him smoking crack sparked his downfall.

"Scandal" seasons 1-7

JUNE 18

"America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders" season 2 (Netflix series)

A new batch of hopefuls face fierce competition, high expectations and even higher kicks as they vie for a spot with the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders.

"Rosario Tijeras (Mexico)" season 4 (MX) (Netflix series)

Years after Rosario's sacrifice, her legend haunts her daughter, Ruby. As the teen's life takes a dangerous turn, secrets from her past begin to unravel.

"Somebody Feed Phil" season 8 (Netflix series)

Fresh flavors and new friends await as globetrotting foodie Phil Rosenthal expands his culinary horizons to Amsterdam, Boston, Basque Country and more.

"Yolanthe" (NL) (Netflix series)

This reality series follows Yolanthe Cabau in her glamorous new life in Los Angeles as she faces unexpected challenges and ghosts from her past.

JUNE 19

"The Waterfront" (Netflix series)

A prominent North Carolina fishing family wades into treacherous waters to keep their crumbling business empire afloat.

(Netflix series)

"KPop Demon Hunters" (Netflix family)

When K-pop superstars Rumi, Mira and Zoey aren't selling out stadiums, they're using their secret powers to protect their fans from supernatural threats.

"Olympo" (ES) (Netflix series)

The Pyrenean High Performance Center: home to Spain's most promising athletes. The question is, how far will they go to reach the top — and stay there?

"Semi-Soeter" (ZA) (Netflix film)

Power couple Jaci and JP find themselves in a bumpy predicament when a new work pitch for a baby brand forces them to play the perfect pretend parents.

JUNE 22

"The Intern"

JUNE 24

"Steph Tolev: Filth Queen" (Netflix comedy special)

Bow down to the queen as fearlessly filthy Steph Tolev rules the stage with hilarious confessions, unfiltered dating stories and absurd observations.

"Trainwreck: Poop Cruise" (GB) (Netflix documentary)

An engine fire leaves 4,000 passengers stranded at sea without power and plumbing in this wild documentary about the infamous "poop cruise" of 2013.

JUNE 25

"The Ultimatum: Queer Love" season 2 (Netflix series)

Six couples put their love to the test by moving in with other partners. Are they ready for marriage — or is "the one" actually someone else?

JUNE 27

"Pokémon Horizons: The Search for Laqua" season 2 part 3 (JP) (Netflix family)

With their training complete, the three young adventurers embark on a new quest to learn more about Lucius and track down the rest of the Six Heroes.

"Squid Game" season 3 (KR) (Netflix series)

The third and final season of Squid Game follows Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) after losing his best friend in the game and being driven to utter despair by The Front Man (Lee Byung-hun), who was hiding his true identity to infiltrate the game. Gi-hun persists with his goal to put an end to the game, while the Front Man continues onto his next move and the surviving players' choices will lead to graver consequences with each round. The world eagerly awaits to see the grand finale written and directed by Director Hwang Dong-hyuk, who has vowed to bring the epic story to its deserved closure. Can we hope for humanity in the cruelest of realities? Fans all over the world are counting the days until the final answer is revealed.

Leaving Netflix in June 2025

Leaving 6/1/25

"Batman Begins"

"Beginners"

"Burlesque"

"Closer"

"Cult of Chucky"

"Daddy Day Care"

"The Dark Knight"

"The Dark Knight Rises"

"Den of Thieves"

"From Prada to Nada"

"GoodFellas"

"Ma"

"Magic Mike XXL"

"Pride & Prejudice"

"Ted"

"Ted 2"

"Two Weeks Notice"

Leaving 6/11/25

"Gran Turismo: Based on a True Story"

"Trap"

Leaving 6/14/25

"Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire"

Leaving 6/16/25

"The Equalizer" seasons 1-3

"Won't You Be My Neighbor?"

Leaving 6/17/25

"Carol"

Leaving 6/19/25

"Migration"

Leaving 6/21/25

"American Sniper"

Leaving 6/22/25

"Brain on Fire"

Leaving 6/26/25

"Ordinary People"