Netflix just got this forgotten action-thriller with Brad Pitt and Harrison Ford — but there’s a problem

Netflix has confirmed its slate for June 2025, and among the many new originals and library titles added to the streaming service this month is “The Devil’s Own.”

Never heard of it? It’s an action-thriller from 1997 that stars Harrison Ford and Brad Pitt, the latter sporting a pretty iffy Northern Irish accent to boot.

Considering its star power and on-paper gripping tale of deception and undercover criminal dealings, it sounds like the perfect recipe for a forgotten movie that will earn a deserved reprieve via its re-emergence on Netflix U.S.

However, there’s a slight problem here ... let’s just say the movie has been largely forgotten by the passage of time for a reason. It’s not exactly great. It’s not all bad, but there are some pretty significant drawbacks.

If you’ve spotted “The Devil’s Own” in the “new on Netflix” section this week, and want to know a little more about this ‘90s movie, here’s the scoop on why it’s not quite a must-watch, but might still be worth streaming in a pinch.

What is ‘The Devil’s Own’ about?

THE DEVIL'S OWN [1997] - Official Trailer (HD) - YouTube Watch On

Opening quite literally with a bang, “The Devil’s Own” sees IRA member Frankie McGuire (Brad Pitt) leave behind his traumatic past in Belfast, Northern Ireland, during the height of The Troubles to travel to New York City.

Adopting the alias, Rory Devaney, Frankie isn’t in the Big Apple for a spot of sightseeing or to build international ties; he’s come to America to purchase a cache of missiles to ship back to Ireland to help his allies fight back against the British forces.

Staying at the home of Irish-American cop Tom O’Meara (Harrison Ford), who is unaware of his true identity, Frankie’s clandestine mission becomes increasingly complicated as he brushes shoulders with the mob. And there’s also the persistent danger of his true motivations being uncovered by Tom.

Should you stream ‘The Devil’s Own’ on Netflix?

(Image credit: AJ Pics / Columbia Pictures / Alamy Stock Photo)

Even as somebody with a huge bias towards anything related to Northern Ireland (my entire family hails from the region), I just can’t deny the overall spotty quality of “The Devil’s Own.”

It’s very much a movie of two halves. The first portion stands out as genuinely quite compelling, with Pitt’s arrival in NYC and attempts to conceal this identity drawing you in, and his developing relationship with Ford’s O’Meara is an early high point. Sadly, the action-thriller starts to creak under the weight of its increasingly outlandish narrative as it crawls towards its conclusion.

The climax gets bogged down in too many illogical twists and turns, with characters making frustrating decisions that seem born out of narrative convenience rather than because they make sense in the moment.

(Image credit: Entertainment Pictures / Columbia Pictures / Alamy Stock Photo)

It's also a shame the movie doesn’t play more with expectations by asking you to consider who the villain of the piece really is, or challenge you to consider how far somebody can justifiably go to fight for a cause they believe in.

On the flip side, at least the performances are generally strong. Brad Pitt is in his full ‘90s swagger, delivishly handsome, and with enough (Irish) charm to convince those around him of his innocence. Harrison Ford is a great foil, a straight-edged police officer looking to do the right thing, but struggling with the morally grey world around him and his own misplaced loyalty to his hot-headed partner. Both actors have been in better movies, but are solid here.

The movie's critical reception matches my pretty lukewarm stance. “The Devil’s Own” holds a poor 37% score on Rotten Tomatoes, and while viewers are kinder, only by a small margin, rating it 41%. So, it’s not exactly a ‘90s flick that can be considered a cult classic.

(Image credit: TCD/Prod.DB / Columbia Pictures / Alamy Stock Photo)

I do think the movie’s critical score verges on a little harsh. It’s by no means a terrible movie, just a forgettable one with some clear flaws. But if you choose to watch, you'll find enough positives not to feel it's a total washout.

There are undoubtedly better action-thriller movies on Netflix already (such as the recent addition “The Town”), but if you have a desire to see ‘90s Brad Pitt and an ever-so-slightly less grouchy Ford on screen together, “The Devil’s Own” will hold your attention throughout. Even if it does test your patience a bit.

Meanwhile, if you want to browse Netflix’s full list of new additions this month, here’s a guide to everything new on Netflix in June 2025, which covers all the movies and TV shows you’ll want to add to your watchlist in the weeks ahead.

Watch "The Devil's Own" on Netflix now