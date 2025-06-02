Netflix confirms 'Nobody Wants This' season 2 release date — here's when the hit romantic comedy returns

Netflix confirmed "Nobody Wants This" season 2 was happening just two weeks after the series premiered.

Erin Foster's "near-perfect" romantic comedy proved to be severely mistitled, as the show quickly claimed the No. 1 spot on the streaming service and stuck around in the Netflix top 10 for weeks after its release.

Thanks to a new announcement from the streamer, we know exactly when "Nobody Wants This" season 2 is coming our way.

As revealed on stage at a Netflix FYC event on June 1 (per THR) and today in the teaser below, "Nobody Wants This" will return on Thursday, October 23, 2025.

The newly-released video message sees five members of the core cast — Kristen Bell, Adam Brody, Justine Lupe, Timothy Simons, and Jackie Tohn — play with a custom Magic 8 Ball which gives us the scoop on us a few hints at what could happen in "Nobody Wants This" season 2.

In addition to that all-important release date, there's mention of another iconic kiss, a hint that Joanne (Bell) could follow through and convert to Judaism, a hint that Morgan (Lupe) might find love next time around, and some drama between Esther (Tohn), Sasha (Simons) and Morgan

Of course, we're relying on the whims of a Magic 8 Ball here for "Nobody Wants This" season 2 news, so who knows if these answers are reliable. At least we can look forward to getting answers when the show returns this fall.

What else do we know about 'Nobody Wants This' season 2?

(Image credit: Netflix)

For starters, we know that "Nobody Wants This" season 2 is bringing some new faces on board as guest stars.

Chief among them is "Gossip Girl" alum Leighton Meester, who is due to play Abby, an Instagram mommy influencer who was Joanne's middle school nemesis.

Miles Fowler is also on hand as Lennny, a member of Noah's (Brody) "Matzoh Ballers" basketball team, who will be set up with Morgan at some point.

There are other new stars on hand, too: Alex Karpovsky and Arian Moayed have both signed on for "Nobody Wants This" season 2. Karpovsky guest stars as "Big Noah", an overly confident rabbi from Noah's temple, while Moayed plays Dr. Andy, a charming and self-confident psychotherapist who could be Morgan's perfect match.

Specific plot details for the new season haven't really been teased. However, between the hints discussed in the above teaser and these character bios, we can at least glean that there's going to be more drama and, naturally, romance in the air in season 2.

Behind the camera, we know that Jenni Konner and Bruce Eric Kaplan have joined as showrunners, replacing "Nobody Wants This" creator Erin Foster (Foster remains as an exec producer).

Need something new to watch while you wait for "Nobody Wants This" season 2 to arrive? Check out our list of shows like "Nobody Wants This" or our overall round-up of the best Netflix shows for tons more streaming recommendations.