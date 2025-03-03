'Ginny & Georgia' season 3: Everything we know so far

After that shocking season 2 finale — which saw one of the show's titular ladies being hauled off in the back of a cop car — it's understandable that fans are waiting with bated breath for "Ginny & Georgia" to return and reunite us with the Miller clan. Get ready for another drama-filled trip to Wellsbury, MA, as season 3 of the mother-daughter drama hits Netflix this June.

"Ginny & Georgia" debuted in February 2021 and quickly became one of the best Netflix shows, with a combined 967.2 million hours viewed between the first and second seasons.

Drawing regular comparisons to "Gilmore Girls," the series combines feel-good coming-of-age elements with the heart-pumping mystery of a good thriller: it follows Georgia Miller (Brianne Howey), a free-spirited 30-year-old mother, and her two kids Ginny (Antonia Gentry) and Austin (Diesel La Torraca) as they relocate north in search of a fresh start after Georgia's most recent ex-husband died under very suspicious circumstances.

And the third installment is looking to be just as juicy as previous editions of the show. “This season we blew up our world. That’s the best way to describe it,” series creator and executive producer Sarah Lampert told Tudum of what’s to come for the Millers.

“The characters were pushed to new places, and the actors delivered performances that shook me to my core. The fans have been so patient, I cannot wait for them to see Season 3.”

Neither can we! Here's everything we know so far about "Ginny & Georgia" season 3.

(Image credit: Amanda Matlovich/Netflix)

The third season of "Ginny & Georgia" will premiere on Netflix on Thursday, June 5. There's no word yet what the exact episode count is for season 3 but given that both of its predecessors featured 10 episodes each, we're going to assume that the show's third edition will be the same.

Filming for "Ginny & Georgia" season 3 kicked off in Toronto, Canada in April 2024. Per an Instagram post from the show's official handle, production wrapped on September 14: "This season is really special and it’s because of the heart, hard work, dedication and endless talent poured into it by everyone who worked on it. Thank you to our incredible cast and crew and I’m so proud to show the fans what we’ve created," read the caption, alongside photos of the cast and crew.

And there will be more where that came from: Netflix announced a double renewal in May 2023, which means that "Ginny & Georgia" won't just return for a third season but a fourth as well. We still don't know whether "Ginny & Georgia" season 4 will be the end of the show, but it's currently looking that way

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Ginny & Georgia's former showrunner Debra J. Fisher teased: "When Sarah [Lampert, the series creator] and I pitched the show to Netflix, we did pitch four seasons, so we know what we want the end game to be. We know what we want the last episode to be.”

Who will be in the ‘Ginny & Georgia’ season 3 cast?

(Image credit: Amanda Matlovich/Netflix)

Seeing as how the title of the show is "Ginny & Georgia," we don't need to bet that Brianne Howey and Antonia Gentra will both be back for the show's third season.

And per that Instagram post of the season 3 table read, it looks like those actresses will be joined by other returning favorites including Diesel La Torraca (Austin), Felix Mallard (Marcus), Nathan Mitchell (Zion), Scott Porter (Mayor Paul Randolph), Jennifer Robertson (Ellen), Sara Waisglass (Max), Raymond Ablack (Joe), Katie Douglas (Abby), Chelsea Clark (Norah) and Katelyn Wells (Silver).

There will also be some new faces in the bunch, with actors Ty Doran and Noah Lamanna appearing in recurring roles in season three. Doran ("Manifest") will play Wolfe, a laid-back guy in Ginny’s poetry class who doesn’t particularly like poetry. And Lamanna ("Star Trek: Strange New Worlds") will play Tris, a supersmart skateboarder who is friends with Marcus and Silver.

'Ginny & Georgia' season 3 plot speculation

(Image credit: Amanda Matlovich/Netflix)

Obviously, we're expecting that the third season will pick up with the fallout after Georgia's arrest in the season 2 finale. In February 2025, Howey teased that plotline to Entertainment Tonight: “We're behind bars, mama's locked up!” she said. “It's Georgia, where there's a will there's a way… but all of her secrets have been exposed.

"Georgia was on the run, we were hiding, we were keeping secrets, and now Pandora's Box has been opened. This is Georgia's breakdown season. We see a new side of Georgia, a new side of Ginny — some surprising sides — and the way they both handle this news is, of course, different."

Series creator Sarah Lampert revealed that the seeds for season 3 were planted in the previous 10 episodes. “When we had to develop the storyline for Season 2, we knew exactly what we wanted Season 3 to be,” Lampert told Tudum. "Georgia needed to kill someone and she needed to kill someone in Wellsbury, Massachusetts.”

“We ended Season 2 with Georgia arrested for murder — ruining her fairy-tale wedding and leaving the fate of the Miller family hanging in the balance,” Lampert continued. “It’s always been Ginny and Georgia against the world, but the world has never come for them quite as hard as it will in Season 3.”

Sarah Glinski, who joins the "Ginny & Georgia" team as showrunner and executive producer for Season 3, added that those hardships will greatly affect the cornerstone relationship of the series, between our titular mother and daughter.

“It’s incredibly complex, filled with lots of love but also lots of pain," Glinski shared with Tudum. "This season, we’ll see it evolve in unexpected ways. These women don’t start and end the season the same people."