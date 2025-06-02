I watch Netflix for a living — here are the 7 new shows and movies I’d stream this week

There are a ton of new Netflix shows and movies this week. So I've looked through the list and found a few gems on the streaming service that are a must-watch.

There's a pair of shows you won't want to miss this week. The hit original comedy-drama "Ginny and Georgia" returns for its third season this week, and it begins with one of the main characters potentially headed to prison.

If you prefer your comedy with more jokes, "Tires season 2 arrives on Netflix this week as well, and it will have you laughing until you cry if it's anything like season 1.

New on Netflix this week: Top picks

''Ginny and Georgia' season 3'

Ginny & Georgia: Season 3 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Georgia Miller's (Brianne Howey) relationship with her daughter Ginny (Antonia Gentry) has always been strained. But despite that, the two always stick by each other.

But in "Ginny and Georgia" season 3, that relationship might be put to the ultimate test. Their good life in Wellsbury, Massachusetts, has been upended and Georgia has been arrested for murder.

Now, mother and daughter have to defend Georgia to the world, in and out of the courtroom. But Ginny isn't so convinced that defending her mom is even the right thing to do anymore.

Watch on Netflix starting June 5

'Tires' season 2

Tires: Season 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

In "Tires" season 1, we met the team at Valley Forge Automotive. The shop is run by Will (Steve Gerben), who has the tough task of managing a struggling shop and his obnoxious cousin Shane (Shane Gillis) all at once.

But season 2 begins with things looking surprisingly good for Will and Shane. But if Shane isn't on the same page as his cousin, that could change awfully fast.

Season 1 was a laugh-a-minute, even if it wasn't exactly prestige TV. The trailer for season 2 had me laughing as well, and with that and cameos from Vince Vaughn and Jon Lovitz, I'm looking forward to watching the new season when it arrives later this week.

Watch on Netflix starting June 5

'Tyler Perry's Straw'

Tyler Perry’s STRAW | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Imagine the worst day you've ever had. Now imagine just one more thing happens, and it's the straw that broke the camel's back.

That's the premise behind "Tyler Perry's Straw." This thriller stars Taraji P. Henson as Janiyah, and her day starts badly and ends up worse. With nothing left to lose, she holds a bank hostage until she can cash a check and get money to pay for her daughter's medicine.

There are people on her side, like Nicole (Sherri Shepherd), a bank teller Janiyah has taken hostage, and Detective Raymond (Teyana Taylor), who's tasked with ending the standoff without loss of life. But it seems like a long shot that Janiyah makes it out of this situation without her day getting even worse.

Watch on Netflix starting June 6

'Power Moves with Shaquille O'Neal'

Power Moves with Shaquille O'Neal | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Shaquille O'Neal and Allen Iverson weren't just two of the biggest basketball stars of the 2000s, they were also the two biggest reasons Reebok was even remotely in the same conversation with Nike when it came to basketball shoes.

Since they left the game behind, though, Reebok has totally dropped the ball. In "Power Moves with Shaquille O'Neal," Shaq and A.I. team up to revive the Reebok basketball brand and find the next great star to represent the legendary shoe company.

Watch on Netflix starting June 4

'The Survivors'

The Survivors | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

"The Survivors" stars Charlie Vickers as Kieran Elliott. As a kid, he lost three of his friends in a single night when a terrible storm caused them to drown in the waters of Evelyn Bay, Australia.

Fifteen years later, he's finally returned to his hometown and brought his family with him. He's ready to move forward with his life. But when a young woman named Bronte (Shannon Berry) is found dead under mysterious circumstances, it brings up questions about what really happened 15 years ago.

Watch on Netflix starting June 6

'Mercy For None'

Mercy For None | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

"Squid Game" season 3 may not be coming until the end of the month, but that doesn't mean you have to wait that long to watch a compelling Korean-language drama series.

"Mercy for None" stars So Ji-seob as Ki-jun, a former member of a violent criminal gang. He had seemingly left that life behind, but when his brother, Nam Ki-seok (Lee Jun-hyuk), is brutally murdered, Ki-jun goes on a blood quest for answers — and vengeance.

Watch on Netflix starting June 6

'Piece by Piece'

PIECE BY PIECE - Official Trailer [HD] - Only In Theaters October 11 - YouTube Watch On

"Better Man" isn't the only movie from last year about a famous musician with an out-there premise. "Piece by Piece" is a documentary about the legendary musician/rapper/producer Pharrell Williams.

There are no CGI chimpanzees in this movie, unlike the Robbie Williams biopic, but there are Legos — and lots of them. That's because, to tell his story, Pharrell and documentary filmmaker Morgan Neville decided to tell the musician's story entirely using the tiny yet versatile bricks.

It's not the most insightful documentary ever made, but it might be one of the most entertaining.

Watch it on Netflix starting June 7

Everything new on Netflix: June 2-June 8

JUNE 3

"Unseen" season 2 (ZA) (Netflix series)

In the wake of tragedy, Zenzi is forced to trust those who put her behind bars. Will her newfound desire for freedom finally put her grief to rest?

"Sara - Woman in the Shadows" (IT) (Netflix series)

The suspicious death of her son pushes a former secret agent back into action, investigating a series of crimes that grows increasingly sinister.

JUNE 4

"Criminal Code" season 2 (BR) (Netflix series)

An elite Brazilian Federal Police unit takes on a ruthless criminal gang in a deadly game of wits.

"Eva Lasting" season 3 (CO) (Netflix series)

As the gang graduates, their newfound freedom brings Camilo a new set of drama — and yearning — for Eva. Can their dreams survive adulthood?

"Power Moves with Shaquille O'Neal" (Netflix series)

"Power Moves" follows Shaquille O’Neal as he takes on the role of President of Reebok Basketball, returning to the brand that gave him his first shot. Teaming up with Vice President Allen Iverson, Shaq is on a mission to revive the iconic brand and lead a bold comeback from Reebok’s Boston headquarters.

JUNE 5

"Barracuda Queens" season 2 (SE) (Netflix series)

Yearning for the thrill of their home burglaries, the queens set their sights on an even more lucrative target: the fine art galleries of Stockholm.

"Ginny & Georgia" season 3 (Netflix series)

Georgia has just been arrested for murder during her wedding - ruining her fairy tale ending and putting the spotlight on the Millers like never before. It's always been Ginny and Georgia against the world, but the world has never come for them quite like this. Now, Ginny needs to see where she stands when push comes to shove – Is the two of them against the world something Ginny really wants to sign up for?

"Tires" season 2 (Netflix series)

Fueled by a surprise marketing victory, Will and Shane have steered the tire shop into the fast lane. But sudden success brings its own challenges.

JUNE 6

"K.O." (FR) (Netflix film)

A former fighter must find the missing son of an opponent he accidentally killed years ago, taking on a brutally violent crime gang in Marseille.

"Mercy For None" (KR) (Netflix series)

After severing ties with his gang, a former gangster returns to uncover the truth behind his brother's death — embarking on a relentless path of revenge.

"Tyler Perry's Straw" (Netflix film)

What will be her last straw? A devastatingly bad day pushes a hardworking single mother to the breaking point — and into a shocking act of desperation.

"The Survivors" (AU) (Netflix series)

Fifteen years ago, the loss of three young people tore this sleepy seaside town apart. Now, the mysterious death of a young woman dredges up the past.

JUNE 7

"Boys on the Side"

"Piece by Piece"

Leaving Netflix This Week

Good news! No shows or movies are leaving Netflix this week.

That means it's the perfect time to watch that show or movie that's been gathering dust in your watchlist.

Need a recommendation? Here are the five best Netflix sci-fi movies to stream right now.