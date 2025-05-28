5 best shows like 'Sirens' to stream right now

Netflix has another must-see miniseries on its hands: "Sirens."

Molly Smith Metzler's star-studded black comedy looked like it would turn subscribers' heads even ahead of release; the trailer racked up over 5 million views ahead of the show's debut.

Within days of its release on May 22, this compelling comedy-drama became the latest series to lay claim to the streamer's No. 1 spot. And given its short length, I'd wager there's already plenty of viewers out there on the hunt for their next watch.

If you've already raced through the streaming service's new hit show and need some new viewing suggestions, here are five shows like "Sirens" that I think should be excellent follow-ups for fans.

The best shows to watch after 'Sirens', and where to stream them

'Kaos'

So, you've just binged a Netflix dark comedy that's putting a bit of a fresh spin on classical mythology, and you're on the hunt for a new watch. Might I suggest "Kaos" is quite possibly the perfect replacement?

Created by Charlie Covell ("The End of the F**king World"), this mythological series brings the Greek pantheon right into the modern day. It's a distinct, thoroughly entertaining tale that sees three mortals from vastly different walks of life being drawn together into a battle against the king of the gods, Zeus (Jeff Goldblum), who is growing increasingly paranoid as he fears his fall is coming.

Alas, "Kaos" will never get to fully realize the potential it had, as Netflix canceled the series less than two months after it debuted last August. Don't let that cancellation scare you away, though; "Kaos" is still very much worth a watch.

Watch "Kaos" on Netflix now

'Maid'

If you enjoyed "Sirens," you shouldn't miss creator Molly Smith Metzler's previous Netflix drama, "Maid."

Inspired by Stephanie Land's best-selling memoir "Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay and a Mother's Will to Survive", this Netflix limited series follows single mother Alex Russell ("The Substance" star Margaret Qualley) as she tries to make ends meet.

After escaping her emotionally abusive partner, Alex turns to cleaning houses for Value Maids in an effort to build a better life for her young daughter. It might be a genre swap — breezy black comedy "Maid" is not — but it is nonetheless compelling stuff, and especially recommended if you enjoyed some of "Sirens" more emotional beats.

Watch "Maid" on Netflix now

'Succession'

If you like black comedy or you're a regular streamer, you'll have heard of "Succession."

Jesse Armstrong's acclaimed black comedy-drama has been hyped up as one of the best shows to grace our screens, and for good reason: across the board, it makes for phenomenal viewing.

If you're yet to check it out, the series revolves around the Roy family — patriarch Logan (Brian Cox) and his four children Connor (Alan Ruck), Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Roman (Kieran Culkin) and "Shiv" (Sarah Snook) — and some of their allies as the siblings vie for control of the family business, media conglomerate WayStar RoyCo.

Thanks to a killer combo of acerbic writing and top-tier performances, "Succession" turns this family drama into a rich and compelling watch. If you like satirical drama and shows about off-kilter high-flyers, "Succession" should be at the top of your watchlist.

Watch "Succession" on HBO Max now

'The Perfect Couple'

Like "Sirens," "The Perfect Couple" invites viewers inside the halls of a posh estate. This time, we're on Nantucket, for what promises to be the wedding of the season as Amelia Sacks (Eve Hewson) prepares to wed into the Winbury family... though plans are rocked when a body turns up on the beach.

It's more of a mystery thriller than Netflix's newest hit show, but should still serve as a satisfying follow-up for any "Sirens" fan looking for a similar watch.

It's equally starry — Liev Schreiber, Dakota Fanning, and "Sirens" star Meghann Fahy (and others) are all also in the ensemble — and, even if "Sirens" is the stronger show, the preposterous plotting (and the six-episode count) makes "The Perfect Couple" every bit as bingeable.

Watch "The Perfect Couple" on Netflix now

'The White Lotus

It might look like I've saved the most obvious recommendation for last here, but that's just because I sorted this list alphabetically. Fact is, if you like "Sirens" on Netflix, you're all but guaranteed to enjoy "The White Lotus."

It's another glossy, luxury getaway, but one that swaps a plush estate for the sun-kissed suites of White Lotus hotels across the globe. Each season of Mike White's social satire throws us in with a fresh set of eccentric (a nicer way of seeing "frequently awful") and super-rich guests and the staff that keep each hotel ticking.

Death looms from the off, and we spend each series watching as chaos unfolds among our guests over the course of their weeklong stay.

Watch "The White Lotus" on HBO Max now