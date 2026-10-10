Netflix top 10 movies — here’s the 3 worth watching right now (October 10-11)

Another weekend is here, which means the question of what to watch next might have you stumped. With the best streaming services loading up with so many great new movies, it can be a pain narrowing down which ones are actually worth your time.

The Netflix Top 10 is a great tool for cutting through the noise quickly, but not every movie that makes the cut is a guaranteed hit. Just look at the whopping four "Ice Age" movies in the ranking this Saturday. With that in mind, I'm here every weekend to highlight which movies in the Netflix top 10 actually live up to the hype.

This week, that includes Tyler Perry's latest drama (fair warning: have some tissues handy), a new crime thriller from Ben Affleck, and a true-crime chiller about the Unabomber starring Jacob Tremblay and Russell Crowe.

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None of these picks fit the vibe? No worries: Our guide to everything new on Netflix this month has plenty more recommendations on what to watch. So without further ado, here are the three must-watch movies in Netflix’s top 10 this weekend. Enjoy!

This article is based on Netflix's top 10 movies list in the U.S. as of 11:00 a.m. ET on Saturday, October 10, 2026.

Best movies in the Netflix top 10

'Tyler Perry's Doing Life' (2026)

Tyler Perry’s Doing Life | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Netflix subscribers tend to eat up whatever Tyler Perry puts out, so it's no wonder his latest drama, "Doing Life," is still hanging out in the top 10 for the second weekend in a row. Naomi Baker stars as Anika, a single mother and correctional officer who's struggling to keep her life together when she reconnects with Carousel (Jay Reeves), a reformed ex-con who once saved her during a prison riot and has some untapped talents of his own.

Naturally, sparks fly, complications pile up, and all the classic Tyler Perry melodrama follows: an unlikely romance, family drama, redemption and a shot at love the second time around. "Doing Life" might not exactly win over the critics, but if Perry's Netflix track record is anything to go by, it's tailor-made for a cozy afternoon on the couch when you're in the mood for a tearjerker.

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Watch "Tyler Perry's Doing Life" on Netflix now

'Animals' (2026)

Animals | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Netflix subscribers and crime thrillers go together like peanut butter and jelly, so I wasn't surprised to see "Animals" shoot to the #1 spot after landing on the streamer this week. When the son of Los Angeles mayoral candidate Mark Kimball (Ben Affleck) is kidnapped, he and his wife, Abigail (Kerry Washington), race to find a way to pay the ransom to get him home safely. With time running out, the couple run headfirst into one impossible situation after another as things spirals out of control.

Ben Affleck returns to the director’s chair for this gripping crime thriller, which serves up a high-stakes kidnapping, plenty of family drama and plenty of twists along the way. Washington and Anderson bring some serious star power to the mix, making this a decent pick if you’re looking for a popcorn flick to fill a lazy afternoon.

Watch "Animals" on Netflix now

'Unabomber' (2026)

UNABOMBER | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Netflix capped off a busy week of streaming premieres with “Unabomber,” a new film based on the real-life case of Ted Kaczynski (Jacob Tremblay), the teenage math prodigy turned domestic terrorist known as the “Unabomber." It follows the 17-year mail-bombing campaign and the massive manhunt that ultimately brought him to justice.

Starring Russell Crowe, Annabelle Wallis and Shailene Woodley alongside Tremblay, “Unabomber” jumps between Kaczynski’s time at Harvard and the investigation that stretched across the 1970s, ’80s and ’90s. For true-crime fans on the hunt for a case with plenty of twists and turns to dig into this weekend, “Unabomber” is an obvious addition to the watchlist.

Watch "Unabomber" on Netflix now

Netflix top 10 movies right now

1. "Animals" (2026)

2. "Tyler Perry's Doing Life" (2026)

3. "The Widower 'Til Death Do Us Part' (2026)

4. "Ice Age" (2002)

5. "Ice Age 5: Collision Course" (2016)

6. "The Breadwinner" (2026)

7. "Ice Age 3: Dawn of the Dinosaurs" (2009)

8. "Ice Age 2: The Meltdown" (2006)

9. "Unabomber" (2026)

10. "Twilight" (2008)

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