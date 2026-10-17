Netflix top 10 movies — here’s the 3 worth watching right now (October 17-18)

Halloween is almost upon us (I know, I can hardly believe it either), and the best streaming services already have plenty of treats in the form of great new movies to curl up on the couch with. But when you're spoiled for choice, narrowing down what to watch next can become a headache.

The Netflix Top 10 can help you cut through the noise quickly, but not everything that makes the cut is worth you're time. Case in point, "Twilight" and "Ice Age" are in the ranking this Saturday. To help you skip the scrolling and get to streaming, I'm here every weekend highlighting which movies in the Netflix top 10 actually live up to the hype.

This weekend, that includes Tyler Perry's latest drama that'll leave you reaching for the tissues, a new crime thriller from Ben Affleck, and a dark comedy thriller starring Chris Evans as a washed-up actor and Anya Taylor-Joy as a Doomsday cult leader.

Latest Videos From Tom's Guide Watch full video here:

None of these picks fit the vibe? No worries: Our guide to everything new on Netflix this month has plenty more recommendations on what to watch. So without further ado, here are the three must-watch movies in Netflix’s top 10 this weekend. Enjoy!

This article is based on Netflix's top 10 movies list in the U.S. as of 10:30 a.m. ET on Saturday, October 17, 2026.

Best movies in the Netflix top 10

'Tyler Perry's Doing Life' (2026)

Tyler Perry’s Doing Life | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Netflix subscribers have a well-established appetite for anything Tyler Perry put out, so it’s hardly surprising that his latest, "Doing Life," is sticking around in the top 10 for a third weekend. Naomi Baker stars as Anika, a single mom and correctional officer trying to get her life back on track when she reconnects with Carousel (Jay Reeves), a reformed ex-con who once saved her during a prison riot.

Of course, sparks fly, things get messy, and the trademark Tyler Perry melodrama kicks into high gear. "Doing Life" might not be winning over critics, but Perry's track record on Netflix speaks for itself. If you're in the mood for an emotional crowd-pleaser to curl up with on the couch this weekend, this tearjerker should fit the bill.

Want more streaming news? Sign up to the weekly Tom's Streaming Guide to stay in the loop with the latest releases and top recommendations across your favorite streaming services. We’ve got you covered with a complete guide on what’s worth watching. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Watch "Tyler Perry's Doing Life" on Netflix now

'Animals' (2026)

Animals | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Crime thrillers are another one of Netflix's bread and butter, though it's rare to see one hold the #1 spot for two weeks straight. Ben Affleck directs and stars in "Animals," a riveting kidnapping thriller about a Los Angeles mayoral candidate whose polls numbers and marriage are flagging hard. When their son is abducted, he and his wife (Kerry Washington) race to find a way to pay the ransom to get him home safely.

With time running out, the couple run headfirst into one impossible situation after another as things spirals out of control. Steven Yeun co-stars as a campaign manager, while Gillian Anderson ("The X-Files," "Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma") plays Dayle, a mysterious fixer enlisted to help the family get their son back. Washington and Anderson add some serious star power to the mix, making this a solid choice when you’re in the mood for an easy, popcorn-fueled watch on a lazy afternoon.

Watch "Animals" on Netflix now

‘Sacrifice' (2026)

Sacrifice | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

With a stacked cast that includes Chris Evans, Anya Taylor-Joy, Vincent Cassel, John Malkovich and Salma Hayek, "Sacrifice" is a dark comedy thriller that takes aim at celebrity culture. Evans stars as movie star Mike Tyler, who's trying to rebuild his reputation after a very public meltdown the previous year. Hoping to score some positive press, he attends a climate charity event, only to find himself in way over his head when a group of Doomsday cult wackos led by Joan (Taylor-Joy) takes the attendees hostage.

Things get even messier when Mike realizes Joan is just his type, even after she orders him to throw himself into an active volcano to save the world. The film's eat the rich commentary can feel a little half-baked, but there are enough genuinely funny moments to keep things interesting. Malkovich is another highlight as Joan's father, though he goes underutilized in my opinion.

Watch "Sacrifice" on Netflix now

Netflix top 10 movies right now

1. "Animals" (2026)

2. "Preach, Pray, Love" (2025)

3. "Sacrifice" (2026)

4. "Ice Age" (2002)

5. "Tyler Perry's Doing Life" (2026)

6. "Twilight" (2008)

7. "The Breadwinner" (2026)

8. "Ice Age" (2002)

9. "Norm: The Tale of Norm MacDonald" (2026)

10. "Cocaine Bear" (2023)

Follow Tom's Guide on Google News to get our up-to-date news, how-tos, and reviews in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button.