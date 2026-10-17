“Whalefall” arrives in theaters this week, a new survival thriller flick that sees Austin Abrams play a diver swallowed by a sperm whale with just 60 minutes to find a way out. Yes, it’s a real movie, and the high-concept premise has immediately drawn my interest.

It’s also got me thinking about the best underwater thriller movies. Those intense flicks that have you holding your breath at home. So, to get you in the mood for “Whalefall,” I’ve rounded up five intense thriller movies that all take place (primarily) underwater. These range from modern shark films to a classic from James Cameron.

So long as you don’t suffer from thalassophobia (a fear of deep water), these five underwater-set thriller movies will have you hooked from the very first dive into the watery ocean depths.

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‘The Abyss’ (1989)

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Let’s start with the apex predator of underwater movies, James Cameron’s “The Abyss.” It’s slightly less intense than some of the picks below, often labeled as a sci-fi adventure, but it still centers on a cast of characters racing against the clock in the depths of the ocean. It was nominated for four Oscars, taking home Best Visual Effects. Sure, it doesn’t quite stick the landing, but “The Abyss” is remembered fondly for the journey, and it’s a trip worth taking.

When the USS Montant submarine sinks after an encounter with an unidentified submerged object, the U.S. government sends a team of Navy SEALs to a nearby underwater drilling platform to investigate. Once in the watery depths, the team uncovers something very unexpected. Plus, there’s human drama as an estranged husband (Ed Harris) and wife (Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio) are part of the team trying to solve the mystery.

Watch "The Abyss" on Disney+ now

‘The Dive’ (2023)

“The Dive” is a classic example of a thriller mixing high-stakes plotting with an exploration of trauma. It’s also noteworthy for incorporating thrills both below the surface and back on dry land. It doesn’t have quite enough oxygen in the tank to keep its initial momentum up through to the credits, but it’s got plenty of palm-sweating sequences. And after watching you’ll almost certainly never want to go scuba diving ever again.

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Sisters May (Louisa Krause) and Drew (Sophie Lowe), whose relationship is strained by a past fallout, head to a remote location for some recreation diving. Failing to spot the warnings about the dangers of collapse rock in the area, May is struck by underwater debris and becomes trapped almost 30 meters below the surface. With a limited oxygen supply, it’s all up to Drew to find a way to free her sister before it’s too late.

Watch "The Dive" on AMC+ now

‘Underwater’ (2020)

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A quite literal underwater thriller, 2020’s “Underwater,” takes a leaf out of “The Abyss’” book by mixing the fear of the deep sea with the terror of discovering something sinister down in the depths. It was produced for a relatively modest $40 million (modest money in Hollywood terms), but really looks the part. Kristen Stewart stars in the leading role, alongside Vincent Cassel and Jessica Henwick. Due to its horror elements, it’s a great pick for Halloween, too.

Set in 2050, within a high-tech underwater drilling facility at the bottom of the Mariana Trench, the crew’s already dangerous job becomes life-threatening when an earthquake rocks the station, and water starts pouring in. As things become even more desperate, our heroes discover that an earthquake didn’t cause the disaster as they first assumed. Instead, they’re being attacked by something even more terrifying and otherworldly.

Watch "Underwater" on Prime Video now

‘47 Meters Down’ (2017)

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“47 Meters Down” is a quintessential example of cheap thrills. If you really wanted to, you could absolutely rip this movie apart for its numerous failings, from poor scripting to a third-act narrative shift (which I won’t spoil) that feels very gimmicky. However, if you approach it with a slightly less critical eye, you can find a guilty pleasure watch that will keep your heart rate high.

Like the aforementioned “The Dive,” this survival thriller centers on two sisters, Kate (Claire Holt) and Lisa (Mandy Moore), who decide to go cage diving while vacationing in Mexico. All the signs point to the operators of the diving experience being far from up to code, but they proceed anyway. Not very long into the dive, the winch snaps; they’re trapped in a metal cage more than 150 feet underwater, and with several great white sharks circling.

Watch "47 Meters Down" on Starz now

‘47 Meters Down: Uncaged’ (2019)

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The first “47 Meters Down” did well enough at the box office that a sequel was greenlit (and there’s even a third on the way). There wasn’t any narrative road left after the first flick, so fortunately, this is a standalone movie, with new characters. It doesn’t make the mistake of the recent “Fall 2: Deadpoint” by attempting to connect to the original in a very sloppy way. Quality-wise, it’s about on par. Definitely file this one as disposable, but shlocky shark-fueled fun

In “47 Meters Down: Uncaged,” four girls head to a lagoon that houses an underwater entrance to a submerged Mayan city. When one of them disturbs the ancient ruins, it causes a chain reaction that traps them within the structure. Being stuck underwater would be concerning enough, but there’s also great white sharks swimming around, and they’re hungry for human flesh.

Watch "47 Meters Down: Uncaged" on Starz now

'Last Breath' (2025)

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The "Last Breath" is arguably the most intense movie on this list because it's based on a true story. It's a feature film remake of a 2019 documentary of the same name, both directed by Alex Parkinson. This commitment to portraying true events pays off as each dramatic moment hits harder when you know real people faced the nerve-shredding challenges on screen.

The thriller chronicles what happens when things go wrong in some of the harshest and most unforgiving conditions known to man. Chris (Finn Cole), David (Simu Liu) and Duncan (Woody Harrelson) are a diving team working to maintain an underwater gas line at the bottom of the North Sea. When a tech malfunction strands Chris with only a rapidly dwindling supply of oxygen, it’s a race against time to save him before he takes his final breath.

Watch "Last Breath" on Peacock now

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