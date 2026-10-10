Hulu just added the one new horror movie you need to watch this Halloween — and it’s better than ‘Backrooms’

Back in May, one of the spookiest horror movies of the year hit theaters. No, I’m not talking about “Backrooms” or even “Obsession." Instead, the flick that really freaked me out was “Hokum.” Sadly, those two genre juggernauts hogged the spotlight, and this less flashy film flew under the radar. Fortunately, just in time for Halloween, it’s landed on Hulu.

While “Obsession” might be my favorite horror movie of the year so far, for my money, “Hokum” is the spookiest, and it’s a significantly more chilling watch than “Backrooms.” So, if you were one of the many who missed it in theaters back in the spring, opting to see one of those two viral horror hits instead, there’s no time like Spooky Season to circle back and give it a chance.

“Hokum” combines folk horror mythology, an eerie rural setting, and a surprisingly brash performance from the usually lovable Adam Scott. Plus, it comes from the twisted mind of Irish filmmaker Damian McCarthy, the director of the equally never-shredding “Oddity.” So, if you’re brave enough, here’s why you should place it at the top of your Halloween 2026 watchlist.

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What is ‘Hokum’ about?

HOKUM - Final Trailer - Only In Theaters May 1 - YouTube Watch On

American novelist Ohm Bauman (Adam Scott) faces a wicked case of writer’s block as he attempts to finish his popular book series. After a late-night vision of his deceased mother, he decides to head to remote Ireland, to the hotel where his parents once honeymooned, where he will scatter their ashes.

Once on location, Ohm’s personal demons become uncomfortably literal when he learns of a superstitious legend that claims a vengeful witch haunts the hotel’s plush suite. Adding to the chilling atmosphere, one of the hotel workers goes missing, and Ohm is convinced to help investigate. Naturally, this leads to the supposedly haunted room and facing the horrors within,

‘Hokum’ is a Hulu must-watch for Halloween

(Image credit: Alamy / Neon)

“Hokum” is chilling, and that’s said as a huge compliment. I’m a horror fanatic (I’ve seen 23 new horror movies this year), and consider myself pretty immune to the genre’s tricks. But “Hokum” really got under my skin, in the best way.

It relies heavily on jump scares, which can be divisive even among horror movie fans, but its biggest strength is the excellent sense of atmosphere that builds across the 100-minute runtime. Much like Ohm, when you first hear of the haunted hotel suite, you’re curious to know more, but when the time comes to face what’s lurking in the shadows, don’t be surprised if you’re shouting at the screen, wishing that Ohm would turn back to safety.

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Beyond its excellent scares, atmosphere and sense of escalation — the horror keeps increasing as the movie progresses — “Hokum’s” other big strength is its character work. Ohm is rude and brash to the hotel staff at first, making him more than a little unlikable, but as the layers of his character are peeled back and his tragic backstory surfaces, you will start to sympathize with him. It’s really solid writing, giving the movie a flawed protagonist at its core.

(Image credit: Alamy / Neon)

I’m far from alone in my appreciation for this overlooked horror, either. On review site Rotten Tomatoes, “Hokum” holds an impressive 90% rating. The site's “Critics Consensus” reads, “A classic haunted house story enriched with atmospheric folklore and perfectly-timed shocks, Hokum further solidifies writer-director Damian McCarthy as a modern master of horror.”

So, if you’ve exhausted the usual classics already this year (There’s only so many times you can rewatch “The Exorcist" or "The Shining," after all), and you’re craving a brand new horror movie for Halloween 2026, head over to Hulu and check out “Hokum.” Just prepared to sleep with the light on after.

Watch "Hokum" on Hulu now

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