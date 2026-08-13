Paramount+ is a great streaming service if you're building a weekend movie marathon. It adds dozens of movies to the platform each month. It just added over 80 new movies and shows on August 1. Many of these are beloved classics or more modern hits. A few times a month, you also get brand-new movies from Paramount Skydance Studios.

This week, I'm taking things back to the 2000s. Kicking things off is "A.I: Artificial Intelligence," one of Steven Spielberg's several beloved science fiction films. Once you've finished that, let's keep things sci-fi adjacent with the found footage monster movie, "Cloverfield." That flick might leave you on edge, though. So once the credits roll, end your movie marathon with "The Hangover" and a laugh.

Here are the three new to Paramount+ movies that you need to be streaming this weekend. If you need more recommendations, check out our full guide to everything new on Paramount+ in August 2026.

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Malcolm McMillan Streaming Editor Malcolm has been with Tom's Guide since 2022. He watches dozens of movies every year so you don't have to watch any bad ones.

'A.I. Artificial Intelligence' (2001)

A.I.: Artificial Intelligence (2001) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Science fiction

What's it about? This movie is set in a futuristic society and centers around David (Haley Joel Osment). He's an artificial child programmed with the ability to love. Intended as a surrogate son for Monica (Frances O'Connor) and Henry (Sam Robards), things get complicated once their real son (Jake Thomas) is unexpectedly cured of a possibly terminal disease.

Why you need to watch it: "Disclosure Day" has come and gone. So if you're looking for another Steven Spielberg sci-fi movie, check out "A.I.: Artificial Intelligence." It holds a unique place in Spielberg's canon; it was originally intended to be a Stanley Kubrick film until the iconic director handed it off to Spielberg in 1995.

Watch "A.I.: Artificial Intelligence" on Paramount+ now

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'Cloverfield' (2008)

Cloverfield (2008) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Found footage monster horror

What's it about? "Cloverfield" takes place on May 22, 2008. On that fateful day, a monster, later dubbed "LSA" (Large-Scale Aggressor) by the U.S. Department of Defense, attacked New York City. Using video found on a personal camcorder, this found-footage film recreates the night of the attack and centers itself around six friends as they attempt to flee the city.

Why you should watch it: "Cloverfield" is in the conversation for the best found-footage movie ever. It's a relic of its time, but the tension this movie creates and then executes on is brilliantly crafted. I'd probably still give the crown to "The Blair Witch Project," but this 2008 film has a serious case to make.

Watch "Cloverfield" on Paramount+ now

'The Hangover' (2009)

The Hangover (2009) Official Trailer #1 - Comedy Movie - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Comedy

What's it about? "The Hangover" stars Bradley Cooper, Ed Helms and Zach Galifianakis as Phil, Stu and Alan. They've taken their friend, Doug (Justin Bartha), to Las Vegas for his bachelor party. There's just one problem: they wake up the next day with no Doug and no memory of the previous night, and the wedding is set for later that day.

Why you should watch it: I think I saw this movie five times in theaters the year it came out, which was the summer before I went to college. I don't know that I've seen it since. It's time to rectify that this weekend.

Watch "The Hangover" on Paramount+ now

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