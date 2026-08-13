When it comes to deciding what to watch, it can get overwhelming. Fast. There are so many options out there. Even if you keep it to just the best streaming services, there are dozens of new shows and movies added every day.

Lucky for you, it's my job to know exactly what's out there. So I've compiled essentially a TV guide on what to watch tonight.

I've gone through everything from Netflix, Paramount+, Hulu, etc. I've scoured the best free streaming services like Tubi. I've even added some movies you might have missed in theaters that are finally available to buy or rent to stream at home.

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So let's dive into it. Here are all the new movies and shows (and live events) you can stream tonight (August 13), and where to watch them.

Malcolm McMillan Streaming Editor Malcolm has been covering the latest in streaming shows and movies since 2023. Every week, he hunts down the top shows and movies to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, Paramount+ and more.

Top shows and movies to stream tonight

MLB Field of Dreams: Phillies vs. Twins (Netflix)

MLB at Field of Dreams | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Live sporting event

What it's about: For the first time in four years, baseball is returning to the Field of Dreams in Dyersville, Iowa, built on the site of the stadium from the iconic Kevin Costner movie of the same name. Tonight, this patch of former cornfield will host the Philadelphia Phillies as they take on (and hopefully pummel) the Minnesota Twins. Given that we've lost five of our last eight, though, that's not a guarantee.

Why you should watch it: If you build it, they will stream. At least, that's what Netflix is hoping. It's their first time hosting this live Major League Baseball event. But Netflix is now fairly experienced at broadcasting live sports, so hopefully it'll be all Schwarbombs and no buffering.

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Watch MLB Field of Dreams: Phillies vs. Twins on Netflix live tonight, starting at 7:30 p.m. ET

'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' season 4 (Paramount+)

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds | Season 4 Official Trailer | Paramount+ - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Science fiction series

What's it about? "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" stars Anson Mount as Christopher Pike, a familiar name for "Star Trek" fans. He's, of course, the captain of the USS Enterprise. He's also joined in this series by some more familiar names. There's Spock (Ethan Peck), Number One (Rebecca Romijn), Montgomery Scott (Martin Quinn) and several others who have appeared in previous "Star Trek" movies and shows.

Why you should watch it: Season 4 covers the fourth year of the Enterprise's five-year mission. It's been well-received and is currently rated an impressive 92% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes. Don't skip over this latest "Trek" series.

Stream the first four episodes of "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" season 4 on Paramount+ now

'The Shards' season 1 (Hulu)

The Shards | Official Trailer | Igby Rigney, Kaia Gerber, Hayes Warner | FX - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Teen thriller series

What's it about? "The Shards" is adapted from the fictionalized memoir of show co-creator Bret Easton Ellis. Set at Buckley Prep, it stars Igby Rigney as a younger version of the "American Psycho" author. What feels like a good life gets shattered when a new student, Robert (Homer Gere), arrives at the same time a serial killer known as the Trawler becomes active.

Why you should watch it: Ryan Murphy is a prolific showrunner, and his FX shows all tend to have a combination of polish, style and darkness. "The Shards" seems to be cut from that same cloth, especially with Ellis on hand to turn up the dark, twisted drama. Just be warned that most people seem to either love it or hate it.

Stream the first four episodes of "The Shards" season 1 on Hulu now

Your streaming guide: Thursday, Aug 13

Here's everything coming to streaming today, broken down by streaming service:

NETFLIX

"A Child of My Own"

MLB Field of Dreams: Phillies vs. Twins, 7:30 p.m. ET

"My Brilliant Career"

"This, That and Everything in Between"

"Tires" season 3

"Immaculate"

PRIME VIDEO

Los Angeles Sparks at New York Liberty, 8 p.m. ET

Washington Mystics at Las Vegas Aces, 10 p.m. ET

PARAMOUNT+

"Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" season 4 (new episode)

HBO MAX

"Monsters of God" (new episode)

"Building Giants" season 5 (Science)

"Faster With Newbern and Cotten" season 3

"Isadora Moon" season 1D

"Most Extreme Humans" season 1 (TLC)

HULU

"The Husband"

"Project Runway" season 22, 10 p.m. ET (new episode)

FX’s "The Shards" season 1 (new episode)

"Disney+ Hulu Throwbacks Podcast - The Cheetah Girls"

"Travis Barker: Louder Than Fear"

"MonsterQuest Specials" season 1

"MonsterQuest " season 1-2

DISNEY+

"The Husband"

"Project Runway" season 22, 10 p.m. ET (new episode)

FX’s "The Shards" season 1 (new episode)

"Disney+ Hulu Throwbacks Podcast - The Cheetah Girls"

PGA TOUR – FedEx St. Jude Championship

PEACOCK

"The Valley" season 3 - Reunion Part 2 (Bravo)

Pan Pacific Swimming Championships - Day 2 (Prelims)

2026 U.S. Amateur Golf - Round of 32

MLB - Game of the Day #137

Pan Pacific Swimming Championships - Day 2 (Finals)

TUBI

"Millenial Hunter"

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