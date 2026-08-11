When it comes to deciding what to watch, it can get overwhelming. Fast. There are so many streaming services out there. Even if you keep it to just the best streaming services, there are dozens of new shows and movies added every day.

Lucky for you, it's my job to know exactly what's out there. So I've compiled essentially a TV guide on what to watch tonight.

I've gone through everything from Netflix, Prime Video, Paramount+, etc. I've scoured the best free streaming services like Tubi. I've even added some movies you might have missed in theaters that are finally available to buy or rent to stream at home.

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So let's dive into it. Here are all the new movies and shows (and live events) you can stream tonight (August 11), and where to watch them.

Malcolm McMillan Streaming Editor Malcolm has been covering the latest in streaming shows and movies since 2023. Every week, he hunts down the top shows and movies to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, Paramount+ and more.

Top shows and movies to stream tonight

'The Invite' (2026) (PVOD)

The Invite | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Comedy-drama movie

What's it about? Olivia Wilde and Seth Rogen star as husband and wife, Angela and Joe. They've invited their neighbors, Pina (Penelope Cruz) and Hawk (Edward Norton), over for dinner and drinks. But the night suddenly takes a turn, and now much, much more than just a cocktail is on offer for this foursome.

Why you need to watch it: "The Invite" is a textbook comedy-drama. In my review, I praised it for its ability to make you laugh, cry and cry from laughing. The casting is impeccable. Plus, Wilde gets to show off as a director while still putting in an incredible performance as one of the movie's leads. This is my second-best movie of 2026 so far and you need to watch it if you haven't yet.

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Buy or rent "The Invite" from Amazon [PVOD] now

'Mourinho' (Netflix)

MOURINHO | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Sports docuseries

What it's about: José Mourinho wasn't always known as "The Special One." He started as a journeyman footballer. But everything changed in 2002 when he took over at Porto. In two years, he took them from a struggling side to champions of Europe. Since then, he's won at Chelsea, Inter Milan, Real Madrid, Manchester United and Roma. He may be egomaniacal, but there's no denying he's special.

Why you should watch it: Pretty much every football fan knows who Mourinho is. He's never been shy, and given the high-profile clubs he's won at, he's earned his time in the spotlight. That said, I'm very curious to see what Zlatan Ibrahimović has to say about his former manager in this docuseries.

Watch "Mourinho" on Netflix starting August 11

'Minions and Monsters' (2026) (PVOD)

Minions & Monsters | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Animated comedy movie

What's it about? Set before the events of "Minions," this third installment in the "Despicable Me" spin-off franchise takes us back to 1920s Hollywood. After millennia of searching for big bad bosses to work for, the Minions (Pierre Coffin) discover they're perfect for the world of silent film. However, everything turns to chaos when one of the Minions, James, unleashes a group of monsters on Los Angeles, possibly bringing about the apocalypse.

Why you need to watch it: In our review of "Minions and Monsters," I knocked it slightly for lacking the depth of its Pixar counterparts like "Toy Story 5." But you probably won't care. This animated adventure is undeniably funny, and you'll spend most of the 90 minutes laughing at the hijinks these yellow creatures get into.

Buy or rent "Minions and Monsters" from Amazon [PVOD] now

Your streaming guide: Tuesday, Aug 11

Here's everything coming to streaming today, broken down by streaming service:

NETFLIX

"Mourinho"

"Rory Scovel: Show Must Go On"

"What's Eating Dan?" season 1

PARAMOUNT+

"Dana White's Contender Series" season 10

HBO MAX

"The Salisbury Poisonings: A Spy Next Door" (CNN Films)

Seattle Mariners vs NY Yankees, 7 p.m. ET

Dunkman Qualifiers, 8 p.m. ET

HULU

"Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro"

2026 LoL KeSPA Cup

DISNEY+

"Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro"

2026 LoL KeSPA Cup

PEACOCK

"Marry Me" (2022)

STREAMING MOVIES TO BUY OR RENT (PVOD)

"The Boy from Below" (2026)

"Gail Daughtry and the Celebrity Sex Pass (2026)

"The Invite" (2026)

"Ip Man: Kung Fu Legend" (2026)

"Jackass: Best and Last" (2026)

"Minions and Monsters" (2026)

"Night Nurse" (2026)

"Our Hero, Balthazar (2026)

"Peter" (2026)

"Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan: Ghost War" (2026)

"Young Washington" (2026)

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