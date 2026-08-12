When it comes to deciding what to watch, it can get overwhelming. Fast. There are so many streaming services out there. Even if you keep it to just the best streaming services, there are dozens of new shows and movies added every day.

Lucky for you, it's my job to know exactly what's out there. So I've compiled essentially a TV guide on what to watch tonight.

I've gone through everything from Netflix, Prime Video, Paramount+, etc. I've scoured the best free streaming services like Tubi. I've even added some movies you might have missed in theaters that are finally available to buy or rent to stream at home.

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So let's dive into it. Here are all the new movies and shows (and live events) you can stream tonight (August 12), and where to watch them.

Malcolm McMillan Streaming Editor Malcolm has been covering the latest in streaming shows and movies since 2023. Every week, he hunts down the top shows and movies to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, Paramount+ and more.

Top shows and movies to stream tonight

'Reacher' season 4 premiere (Prime Video)

REACHER Season 4 - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Crime thriller series

What's it about? After Reacher witnesses a woman (Karen Kwong-Chip) die on a Philadelphia subway, he's hounded by police and the CIA. They all think the woman gave him a flash drive before she killed herself. Now, he, a Philadelphia cop (Tamara Green) and the woman's brother (Christopher Rodriguez Marquette) have to uncover the real reason everyone is after them, and why the woman took her own life.

Why you need to watch it: I reviewed the "Reacher" season 4 premiere for Tom's Guide, and I loved it. The show sticks to what made the past three seasons a success, and Alan Ritchson has never been more perfectly cast as the titular Jack Reacher.

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Watch the three-episode premiere of "Reacher" season 4 on Prime Video now

'Ted Lasso' season 4 (Apple TV)

Ted Lasso — Season 4 Official Trailer (Trust the Process) | Apple TV - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Sports comedy-drama series

What it's about: Coach Ted Lasso (Jason Sudeikis) made a name for himself as a college football coach. But he stole hearts and minds as the misfit coach of Premier League club AFC Richmond. Now, he's back, but he's coaching the club's women's team.

Why you should watch it: I wasn't sure we needed a season 4 of "Ted Lasso." And I wasn't the only one. But it's won over most viewers according to Rotten Tomatoes, and it won us over in our "Ted Lasso" season 4 review.

Watch episode 2 of "Ted Lasso" season 4 on Apple TV now

'The Challenge: Cutthroat' season 42 (Paramount+)

The Challenge: Cutthroat | Season 42 Official Trailer | Paramount+ - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Reality competition series

What's it about? "The Challenge: Cutthroat" brings back a classic format to the reality series, which is moving from MTV to Paramount+. 24 veterans and rookies are dropping into Thailand and are split into three teams. To win $500,000, the whole team has to cross the finish line. But each team's captain decides how the money is divided, and nothing stops them from keeping it all.

Why you should watch it: "The Challenge" is a reality show mainstay. It's arguably closer to a live sporting event than a reality show at this point, and as the competitors get more athletic, the line between this show and "Survivor" begins to blur. However, CBS's flagship competition show cannot match "The Challenge" for hookups and messy drama. I'll be watching this season like I do every other: eagerly.

Watch episode 3 of "The Challenge: Cutthroat" season 42 on Paramount+ now

Your streaming guide: Wednesday, Aug 12

Here's everything coming to streaming today, broken down by streaming service:

NETFLIX

"Let's Marry Harry" (finale)

"Nando Between Two Worlds - A Sintonia Film"

PRIME VIDEO

"Reacher" season 4 (three-episode premiere)

PARAMOUNT+

"The Challenge: Cutthroat" season 42 (new episode)

UEFA Super Cup: PSG vs. Aston Villa, 3 p.m. ET

HBO MAX

"Signs of a Psychopath" season 11 (ID)

HULU

"King & Prince: Our Meet-Up in LA" (new episode)

"A Shop for Killers" season 2 (new episode)

"Run Lola Run" [En Español] (1999)

"Saving Silverman" [En Español] (2001)

DISNEY+

"King & Prince: Our Meet-Up in LA" (new episode)

"A Shop for Killers" season 2 (new episode)

"Disney+: X-Men '97" season 2 (new episode)

APPLE TV

"Ted Lasso" season 4 (new episode)

"Women in Blue (Las Azules)" season 2 (premiere)

PEACOCK

Pan Pacific Swimming Championships - Day 1 (Prelims)

2026 U.S. Amateur Golf - Round of 64

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Athletics, 3:05 p.m. ET

Houston Astros vs. San Francisco Giants, 3:45 p.m. ET

MLB - Game of the Day #136

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